Sunday, May 9, 2021
Father of Rajasthan Royals upcoming player Chetan Sakariya dies of COVID-19

The franchise in a Tweet assured all possible support to the young player.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan Royal pacer Chetan Sakariya's father dies of Covid-19
Rajasthan Royal pacer Chetan Sakariya, who was being lauded for this performance in IPL 2021, lost his father to COVID on Sunday.

Sakariya had diverted his IPL payment for the treatment of his father. Having lost his brother early this year, Sakariya wanted to make sure his father, who had tested positive for Covid-19, gets the best possible treatment. 

The franchise in a Tweet assured all possible support to the young player.

“I was lucky because I had received my part payment from Rajasthan Royals a few days ago. I straight away transferred money back home, and that is helping my family the most in my toughest time,” Sakariya had said in an interview.

Chetan Sakariya, who was bought for Rs 1.2 crore by the Royals at the IPL 2021 auction, narrated his financial condition, dreams and wished for his father’s speedy recovery. 

“I am the only member in my community who has earned so much. My mother doesn’t know how many zeros are there in crores. Our first priority is to see my father back and then build a home,” he added in the interview.

The news of his fathers demise despite putting all his efforts to save him reflects the grim situation prevailing in the nation because of the pandemic.

Unsure of his future, Sakariya in the interview said, “People are saying stop IPL. I want to tell them something, I am the only bread earner in my family. Cricket is the only source of my earnings.”

IPL 2021, however, was suspended indefinitely on May 04 after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19. From a Sun Risers Hyderabad player to Chennai’s bowling coach to Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers, multiple individuals had been infected with the Covid-19 virus. 

Earlier this week, the Indian Women’s Cricket team allrounder Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister and mother within days of being tested positive of coronavirus.

