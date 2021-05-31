Monday, May 31, 2021
Home News Reports While Gehlot govt denies vaccine wastage in Rajasthan, 500 vials with around 2500 doses...
FeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

While Gehlot govt denies vaccine wastage in Rajasthan, 500 vials with around 2500 doses found in garbage

The wasted vials were recovered by media outlet Bhaskar, which will be handed over to the Principal Secretary of Rajasthan Health Department Akhil Arora. He has assured to initiate an investigation into the matter.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan: 2500 doses of Coronavirus vaccine doses found in dustbin
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
177

While the Congress-ruled Rajasthan government has been blaming the Modi government over the alleged Coronavirus vaccine shortage, an investigation conducted by Hindi news daily Bhaskar has found that around 500 vaccine vials containing more than 2500 doses were discarded in dustbins in 35 vaccination centres in 8 districts in the State.

During the probe, Bhaskar found that the wasted 500 vaccine vials were filled up to 20-75%. It has raised concerns about the claims of ‘vaccine shortage’ made by the Rajasthan government. As per the Union government, the state has wasted about 11.50 lac Covid-19 doses between January 16 and May 17. However, the state government has alleged that only 2% of the total doses have been wasted. In the investigation conducted by Bhaskar, it found that the rate of wastage of Coronavirus vaccine doses was a whopping 25%.

Screengrab of the Bhaskar article

The wasted vials were recovered by Bhaskar, which will be handed over to the Principal Secretary of Rajasthan Health Department Akhil Arora. He has assured to initiate an investigation into the matter.

Vaccine wastage highest in Rajasthan

It was earlier reported Rajasthan had recorded the highest percentage of Covid-19 vaccine wastage. Reportedly, a total of 11.5 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which amounts to almost 7 percent, was wasted in the Congress-ruled state. Questioning the sheer negligence of the Congress-led Government in Rajasthan, Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had slammed CM Ashok Gehlot for the vaccine wastage which contributed to the crisis in the state.

Bhaskar has more than 2500 dosas in 500 vials found in dustbin of 35 vaccination centers in 8 districts.
Screengrab of the data shared by the Union government

Though many districts in Rajasthan had reportedly wasted several doses of vaccines, the wastage rate recorded in Rajasthan’s Churu district stood the highest at 39.7 percent, followed by Hanumangarh, where the waste percent was recorded to be 24.60 percent. Bharatpur stood at number three after it reported 17.13 percent. Kota finished fourth with a 16.71 percent of wastage rate.

“The Prime Minister is repeatedly saying that wasting a dose of Covid vaccine is like denying a life-saving net to a person, but how can one improve those who have developed a habit of playing with people’s lives?”, said Shekhawat questioning the state government as to who should be held responsible for this wastage of vaccine doses. “This is more like a criminal act that cannot be ignored as it is a question of public lives. It is Gehlot’s responsibility to bring to book the offenders, or else let us assume that the Chief Minister himself is responsible for this,” Shekhawat said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajasthan government, Gehlot govt, vaccine wastage
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mamata refuses to relieve Chief Secretary, calls the order ‘wholly unconstitutional’ in a letter to PM

OpIndia Staff -
WB CM Mamata Banerjee has refused to release Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhya claiming the order of his transfer was unconstitutional.
Opinions

Tamil Nadu’s opposition to ‘one state, one vote’ in GST council opens a Pandora’s Box where the state stands to lose

Venkat Goli -
Was the Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu Panivel Thiaga Rajan ignorant of the precedents and the consensus that went into framing the one-state-one-vote rule?

Delhi HC dismisses plea to stall Central Vista project, petitioner fined for moving a motivated plea

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A joint petition was filed by Anya Malhotra, a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a 'historian' and documentary filmmaker who claimed the work does not fall in the essential category and can be put on hold.

While Gehlot govt denies vaccine wastage in Rajasthan, 500 vials with around 2500 doses found in garbage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
News outlet Bhaskar found over 500 vials with 2500 doses that were discarded in the garbage in 35 vaccination centres across 8 districts in Rajasthan.

From discussion on ‘piles’ to ‘PS5’: Comment section of Uddhav Thackeray’s live sessions are lit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
From urging the Chief Minister to go from Netflix to wanting him to arrange PS5, the netizens kept the viewers entertained.

Washington Post journalist deletes his racist tweet against Indians, blocks everyone who calls out his racism

Media OpIndia Staff -
Washington Post's Dave Weigel's problematic tweets raise eyebrows, netizens call out the racism.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Court issues summon to IMA president Dr John Austin Jayalal for talking about converting Covid-19 patients to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
Dwarka District Court in Delhi has issued a summon to IMA President, asking him to be present in the court on 31st May
Read more
News Reports

Waseem Rizvi creates ‘New Quran’ excluding 26 verses that allegedly promotes terrorism, appeals PM to make it part of Islamic education

OpIndia Staff -
Waseem Rizvi has said the redacted version of the Holy Quran excluding the 26 verses will be soon available in the market
Read more
News Reports

Agra: ANM Niha Khan found not injecting Covid-19 vaccine after inserting needle, FIR to be filed for throwing away loaded syringes

OpIndia Staff -
ANM Niha Khan had dumped 29 syringes loaded with Covid-19 vaccine as she didn't inject them into vaccine recipients
Read more
News Reports

Rana Ayyub ends Covid-19 fundraiser after potential illegality was exposed, returns money to foreign donors

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rana Ayyub has ended her Covid-19 fundraiser for relief work after a potential illegality of it was exposed.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,983FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com