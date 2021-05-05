Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Home Economy and Finance RBI drafts a COVID fight plan, including term liquidity facility and support to small...
Economy and FinanceEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

RBI drafts a COVID fight plan, including term liquidity facility and support to small firms and borrowers amid second coronavirus outbreak

While the central government has refrained from imposing a nationwide lockdown, the economic costs of the second coronavirus outbreak are growing exponentially.

OpIndia Staff
RBI governor announces a COVID fight plan, announces measures to help small firms, borrowers amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Shashikant Das(Source: India TV)
40

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday made an unscheduled announcement in the wake of the second bout of the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing states and local authorities to impose lockdown and restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. While the central government has refrained from imposing a nationwide lockdown, the economic costs of the second coronavirus outbreak are growing exponentially.

Keeping in view the economic difficulties wrought upon by the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced a slew of measures aimed at alleviating the hardships endured by the people.

“RBI stand in battle readiness to ensure finance condition remain congenial and market function efficiently, we will work in close coordination with the government to ameliorate the impact,” Das said.

Rs 50,000 crores of liquidity facility announced by the RBI

The RBI governor announced that on-tap liquidity of Rs 50,000 crores at repo rate is being opened till March 31, 2022. Under this scheme, banks can support entities, including vaccine manufacturers, medical facilities, hospitals and also patients. The apex bank has also prioritised such lending till repayment or maturity.

Banks have been asked to create a COVID loan book under the said scheme. The governor said that banks can park liquidity equal to the COVID loan book at 40 basis points above the reverse repo rate. The RBI has announced a targeted long term repo operation for small finance banks of up to Rs 10,000 crore. The funds can be used for lending of up to Rs 10 lakh per borrower.

The Reserve Bank has also granted permission to the Small Finance Banks to on-lend to smaller microfinance institutions of asset size up to Rs 500 crore.

The RBI has also advanced the next G-SAP auction, adding that the second purchase of government securities for Rs 35,000 crore under G-SAP 1.0 will be conducted on May 20.

Assistance for the small firms and borrowers to tide over the adverse impact of the COVID-19 outbreak

With the pandemic taking a devastating toll on the country’s economy, the RBI has eased the burden on individuals and MSMEs by allowing one-time restructuring till September 30, 2021. This facility will be available for those having an aggregate exposure of Rs 25 crore. These borrowers should have been standard as of March 31, 2021, Das said, adding that under restructuring 1.0, the period of moratorium can be extended upto a total of 2 years.

The RBI governor also stated that banks have been permitted to use counter-cyclical provisions for making provisions for bad loans. Separately, the RBI has permitted limited KYC to be used till December 1, 2021.

In order to provide relief to state governments, the RBI has allowed them to remain in overdraft for a maximum of 50 days as compared to 36 days earlier. Furthermore, the number of consecutive overdraft days have been increased from 14 days to 21 days. This overdraft facility is related to funds that states may avail via the RBI’s ‘Ways and Means Advances’ facility.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshaktikanta das rbi, rbi announcement coronavirus
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

RBI drafts a COVID fight plan, including term liquidity facility and support to small firms and borrowers amid second coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das today announced a slew of measures to ameliorate the strain on economy due to the resurgent COVID-19 outbreak
News Reports

‘Out of control’ Chinese rocket falling back on Earth and no one knows where it is going to crash: Details

OpIndia Staff -
After launching space station hub, China's Long March 5B is doing 27,600km/h in failing orbit, with eventual crash site unknown.

Bengal post-poll violence: TMC goons attack BSF jawans, set their homes on fire, Network 18 journalist reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demonised the central paramilitary forces. She had even urged the party supporters to 'gherao' them during elections.

Bengal: Calcutta Khilafat Committee awaits state govt nod for hosting one of India’s biggest Eid-ul-Fitr prayer congregations

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Red Road gathering is said to be the biggest congregation in the nation to offer special prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul- Fitr.

Kerala: Over 100 Christian priests test positive for coronavirus, two die after annual retreat gathering in Munnar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The annual retreat, a conference of priests and community members, was held at the CSI Christ Church in Munnar from April 13 to 17 amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

India excludes Chinese-giant Huawei from 5G trials

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Huawei and ZTE are under scrutiny for allegedly installing "backdoor" vulnerabilities to spy for the Chinese government

Recently Popular

News Reports

Birbhum SP denies reports of rape of polling agents in Bengal’s post-poll violence

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut speaks after her Twitter suspension – ‘keep the focus on Bengal, my Twitter account doesn’t matter’

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has said that she can come back via other platforms, but the focus must remain on the violence happening in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
Entertainment

Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account for demanding action against ‘monster’ Mamata Banerjee for Bengal violence

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has suspended the account of Bollywood superstar Kangana Ranaut for demanding action against 'monster' Mamata Banerjee.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist justifies political violence against ABVP karyakartas by TMC goons, claims ‘Twitter account compromised’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,736FansLike
537,541FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com