Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Home News Reports Barabanki: While Muslim organisations protest demolition of 100-year-old illegal ‘mosque’, residents of the building...
News Reports
Updated:

Barabanki: While Muslim organisations protest demolition of 100-year-old illegal ‘mosque’, residents of the building had fled after receiving notice

Barabanki authorities have claimed that it was an illegal residential structure and as soon as the residents were served notice to produce valid documents they ran away

OpIndia Staff
Barabanki administration demolished an illegal 'mosque' that encroached Govt land
164

A controversy has erupted after the administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district pulled down a 100-year-old illegally constructed ‘mosque’ in the area. Ever since the demolition process was carried out, Muslim organisations like the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and Samajwadi Party, the primary opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, started crying foul.

While they are slamming the local authorities for demolishing the 100-year-old Garib Nawaz ‘mosque’, the authorities maintained that the structure they demolished on court orders was indeed an illegal residential structure that encroached on the government land.

Officials confirmed that an illegal residential structure situated inside the ‘tehsil’ premises in Ram Sanehi Ghat area in the district, which the outraging Muslim organisations and opposition is claiming to be a ‘mosque’, was demolished on the orders of a sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) court in Ram Sanehi Ghat.

They said that a notice was served on the people, who had been residing there, asking them to produce documents in support of their claim but they fled after serving of the notice.

District Magistrate Adarsh Singh also confirmed: “A notice was served on people concerned on March 15, giving them an opportunity to put forth their views over the ownership but those residing there fled after receiving the notice”.

Singh furthered that the tehsil administration got the possession of the structure on March 18.

He said the the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had disposed of a petition filed in this connection on April 2, which proved that the construction was illegal.

A case was filed in the court of the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ram Sanehi Ghat, and its orders were complied with on May 17. Joint magistrate Divyanshu Patel also termed the construction as illegal and the building was brought down on court orders, he said.

The Barabanki police also responded to a Tweet by the Samajwadi Party, wherein the party shared its Facebook post which condemned the UP government’s decision to ‘demolish a hundred-year-old mosque’.

Muslim organisations and Samajwadi Party rage over the demolition of Barabanki illegal residential structure

After the incident, the Samajwadi Party, in a Facebook post, slammed the BJP government in the state for “doing politics by spoiling the country’s Ganga Jamuni culture”.

The party spokesperson wrote that the “former Chief Minister Shri Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP wants to spread religious hysteria through hate politics. Demolishing a hundred-year-old mosque is a misuse of power”, wrote Rajendra Chaudhary adding that “Shri Akhilesh Yadav has demanded the investigation of the Barabanki incident from the Hon’ble High Court sitting judge and rebuild the mosque”.

The District President of Samajwadi Party Maulana Ayaz Ahmad also called it an embarrassing incident and said that the authorities took advantage of the Corona curfew to bring down the century-old structure registered in the name of the Waqf Board.

Meanwhile, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) working general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani said in a statement: “The century-old Garib Nawaz mosque in Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil was demolished by the administration without any legal justification on Monday night in the presence of police”.

Accusing the authorities of pulling down the ‘mosque’ without prior notice, Rehmani furthered: “There was no dispute relating to the mosque. It is also listed with the Sunni Waqf Board. The SDM of Ram Sanehi Ghat had asked for papers of the mosque from the mosque committee in March against which the mosque management committee had approached the Allahabad High Court.”

Saying so, the All-India Muslim Law Board (AIMPLB) working general secretary demanded a judicial inquiry into the case by a sitting High Court judge and also asked for the suspension of officials responsible for the action.

Muslim organisations threaten legal action, ask for reconstruction of ‘mosque’

The AIMPLB also demanded that the process of removing the debris from the spot should be halted. The general secretary said that assurance should be given to them that no other structure will be allowed to come up on the land.

“It is the duty of the government to construct the mosque at the place and hand it over to the Muslims,” he said.

Adding to the controversy, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board also threatened legal action. Condemning the incident and terming it as a blatant misuse of power, the Waqf Board chairman Zufar Farooqui said: “The mosque near the tehsil premises has been demolished by the Ram Sanehi Ghat SDM in the name of removing encroachment. I strongly condemn this illegal and arbitrary action”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP
Social Media

Islamists in India trend #Quds_हमारा_है to proclaim Jerusalem belongs only to Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, which is the holy site for Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Congress toolkit: The uncanny resemblances between the actions of Congress supporters and instructions in the AICC document are hard to miss

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several comments and actions by Congress leaders and supporters show that they were following the toolkit prepared by AICC

Ex-NDTV journalist removed from his post of Media Advisor to Uttarakhand CM

Media OpIndia Staff -
Mansera is a Haldwani based journalist, who was associated with NDTV in the recent past and worked with a number of print publications in Hindi for the past two decades.

How did the left-liberals, Congress and their friendly media media become successful in creating ‘vaccine hesitancy’ in India

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
The continued effort at creating this 'vaccine hesitancy' is now endangering the lives of countless people, who have fallen prey to their propaganda.

After Congress toolkit labels Kumbh as a Covid ‘super spreader’, Swami Avdheshanand condemns its politicisation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Swami Avdheshanand expresses his vexation over Congress toolkit, which in a well-planned manner tried to malign India's culture, heritage and values

Recently Popular

News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
Editor's picks

Latest Congress toolkit: Paint Kumbh as Covid superspreader, and Eid as ‘happy gathering’. Here are the details

Akshita Bhadauria -
From maligning Kumbh to attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Central Vista project, working with 'friendly' journalists to get 'tailored' articles defaming India and Modi govt, here is what the Congress 'toolkit' asks its social media and PR teams to do.
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Congress cries foul as its bombshell ‘toolkit’ stands exposed, threatens to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
AICC Chairman in a Tweet threatened that a case is being filed against BJP leaders JP Nadda and Sambit Patra for forgery.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,391FansLike
545,716FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com