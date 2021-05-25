The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia released a statement on Tuesday informing that it had thwarted a terrorist attack in the Krasnoyarsk Region after it arrested an ISIS terrorist on April 22. The ISIS sympathiser was hatching a conspiracy to carry out a terrorist attack in the city of Norilsk during a parade celebrating the country’s Victory Day on May 9.

Rusya Federal Güvenlik Servisi (FSB), Norilsk kentinde 9 Mayıs Zafer Günü’nde terör eylemi yapmayı planlayan bir IŞİD üyesinin, 22 Nisan’da yakalanmasına ait görüntüleri paylaştı.https://t.co/zTxgELo2wQ pic.twitter.com/AjS6mwPIBq — Erkin Öncan (@erknoncn) May 25, 2021

According to Russian news agency TASS, the FSB in its statement said: “The Federal Security Service thwarted a terrorist attack in the Krasnoyarsk Region. A Russian national siding with the ideas of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia, was taken into custody during an operation in the Stavropol Region on April 22. He intended to carry out a terrorist attack in Norilsk on May 9 by detonating an improvised explosive device in a public place.”

The Russian internal security and counterintelligence service also raided the terrorist’s house in Norilsk from where it recovered a cache of explosives and terrorist manuals from the basement.

“His communication means contain manuals for making explosive devices, as well as correspondence proving the terrorist’s attempts to incite several individuals to carry out an explosion in a column of troops marching in the Victory Day parade,” the FSB said.

The FSB’s investigative department has filed a criminal case under Article 1.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (incitement to commit a terrorist attack) and Article 205.1.3 (abetting a terrorist attack) against the ISIS terrorist.