Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Home World Russia: Security agency releases video of ISIS sympathiser's arrest, was plotting terror attack during...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Russia: Security agency releases video of ISIS sympathiser’s arrest, was plotting terror attack during May 9 Victory Day parade

FSB also raided the terrorist's house in Norilsk from where it recovered a cache of explosives and terrorist manuals from the basement.

OpIndia Staff
Russia ISIS terrorist arrest video
Russian security establishments managed to prevent a terrorist attack in a Russian city on Victory Day parade
6

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia released a statement on Tuesday informing that it had thwarted a terrorist attack in the Krasnoyarsk Region after it arrested an ISIS terrorist on April 22. The ISIS sympathiser was hatching a conspiracy to carry out a terrorist attack in the city of Norilsk during a parade celebrating the country’s Victory Day on May 9.

According to Russian news agency TASS, the FSB in its statement said: “The Federal Security Service thwarted a terrorist attack in the Krasnoyarsk Region. A Russian national siding with the ideas of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia, was taken into custody during an operation in the Stavropol Region on April 22. He intended to carry out a terrorist attack in Norilsk on May 9 by detonating an improvised explosive device in a public place.”

The Russian internal security and counterintelligence service also raided the terrorist’s house in Norilsk from where it recovered a cache of explosives and terrorist manuals from the basement.

“His communication means contain manuals for making explosive devices, as well as correspondence proving the terrorist’s attempts to incite several individuals to carry out an explosion in a column of troops marching in the Victory Day parade,” the FSB said.

The FSB’s investigative department has filed a criminal case under Article 1.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (incitement to commit a terrorist attack) and Article 205.1.3 (abetting a terrorist attack) against the ISIS terrorist.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrussia terrorist arrest video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Parody ‘liberals’ in India fall for a parody Twitter account, now eat crow

OpIndia Staff -
The usual suspects fell for the parody account of news agency ANI just to hate on PM Modi.
News Reports

China slowly engulfing parts of Bhutan, wants strategic advantage against India: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has constructed new roads, a small hydropower station, two Communist Party administrative centers, a communications base, a disaster relief warehouse in the Lhuntse district of Northern Bhutan, as per a Foreign Policy report.

Tamil Nadu: Two men, Mubarak Ali and Rafeeq, steal and butcher two pregnant cows owned by a poor farmer

Crime OpIndia Staff -
While Mubarak Ali has been arrested, the police is on a lookout for Rafeeq who is on the run.

‘If Trump can be banned, who is Raman Singh’: Congress cheers for Twitter censorship after Rahul Gandhi sought US help, here’s why it is...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Randeep Surjewala wrote to Twitter to take action against Union Ministers for their comments on the Congress toolkit.

Amidst Covid pandemic in 2020, IMA had endorsed a wall paint that claimed to kill 99% bacteria

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The wall paint product by Asian Paints had claimed that it kills germs and is 'recommended by the Indian Medical Association'.

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Opinions Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Satire

All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis in under 14 minutes

K Bhattacharjee -
Expert Arvind Kejriwal's most dedicated pupil Dhruv Rathee, has solved the Israel-Palestine conflict and we can't keep calm.
Read more
Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police clarifies its teams had visited Twitter offices to serve notice over Congress toolkit conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of Delhi Police is raiding offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with Congress toolkit probe.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,551FansLike
548,404FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com