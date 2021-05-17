Monday, May 17, 2021
Home News Reports Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani gives communal angle to crime to defame Hindus and 'Jai...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani gives communal angle to crime to defame Hindus and ‘Jai Shri Ram’

One Asif was murdered during a clash between two groups. Only recently, the group Asif was associated with had attacked members of the other group.

OpIndia Staff
Sharjeel Usmani
Image Source: The Toysmatrix
48

Sharjeel Usmani, a known Islamist hatemonger, used an unfortunate crime in Haryana to peddle hatred against the Hindu community. As it so happens, the crime, as unfortunate as it was, did not have any communal angle to it.

The Newslaundry columnist said that Hindus who chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ are most likely terrorists.

Source: Twitter

The crime which Sharjeel Usmani used to defame Hindus is suspected to be a case of personal rivalry. One Asif was murdered during a clash between two groups. Only recently, the group Asif was associated with had attacked members of the other group.

Consequently, the other group pulled off a revenge attack during which Asif lost his life. Thus, quite clearly, it does not appear to be motivated by any communal inclinations. However, the allegations that are currently dominating discourse is that the mob that attacked Asif forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The first witness testimony by Asif’s brother Rashid does not mention any such allegations. He does name some of the accused such as Patwari but ‘Jai Shri Ram’ does not figure in his statement. It is quite a significant detail that does not expect a victim to forget while recording his statement in a video.

Incidentally, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ figured for the first time during the episode in a report by Maktoob Media. “A group of 15 stopped the car and started abusing the passengers. They shouted “maar mulle ko” — Kill Muslims— and lynched Khan,” Asif’s uncle Hasan Khan told Maktoob.

Maktoob, incidentally, has in the past indulged in mischief to peddle propaganda. In the violence at Jamia University episode, Maktoob released a heavily edited video online to cast aspersions at the Delhi Police which was forced to enter the campus to flush out rioters.

The husband of Aysha Renna, Afsal Rahman, is a contributor at Maktoob. Aysha Renna had called India ‘fascist’ for executing Mumbai Blast terrorist Yakub Memon.

According to Supreme Court lawyer Anas Tanwir says that the uncle is not an eyewitness and the eyewitness does not mention ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Haryana Police has ruled out any communal angle to the crime. According to Police, two cases have been filed against Asif alias Saddu and five against Pradeep alias Patwari, the prime accused in the Asif murder case.

Initial investigation has revealed that Asif is a close aide of BSP leader from Sohna, Javed Ahmed. He is a relative of Congress MLA from Nuh, Chaudhary Aftab Ahmed. Pradeep is a close aide of local BJP leader, Bhalla, who is in turn a close aide of BJP’s Sohna MLA Kanwar Sanjay Singh.

In the village, there are two caste-based groups, one of Zakir caste led by Asif and other of Gurjar caste led by Pradeep. Each have 15-20 members each. About 20 days back, Asif’s group had beaten up members of Pradeep’s group and to avenge the same, Pradeep’s group attacked Asif.

Sharjeel Usmani has a record of instigating communal passions and hatred against the Hindu community. He had earlier celebrated the death of Aaj Tak news anchor Rohit Sardana.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjustice for asif
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani gives communal angle to crime to defame Hindus and ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
The crime in Haryana which Sharjeel Usmani used to defame Hindus is suspected to be a case of personal rivalry.
Crime

Haryana: Police rules out communal angle in murder of Mewat youth Asif, two groups are old political rivals. Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, Asif had beaten up Pradeep's group members 20 days back, and Pradeep decided to avenge the attack.

From Mumbai 26/11 attacks to Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati assassination plot: How Islamic terrorists use Hindu symbols

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Delhi Police recently averted a major assassination attempt against Dasna Devi Temple head-priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.

Punjab: CM Capt Amarinder accused of threatening Congress MLA for raising his voice in 2015 sacrilege case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pargat Singh revealed to media that Punjab CM through Captain Sandhu said that he should be ready to face action.

West Bengal: TMC goons pelt stones at CBI office, attack journalists, try to break into Raj Bhawan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TMC goons reached Raj Bhawan and began agitating outside the premises. Later, some of the hooligans tried to scale the gate.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.
Read more
Entertainment

Odisha: Sonu Sood clarifies after Ganjam DM says they had not received any communication from him regarding bed for COVID patient

OpIndia Staff -
The Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam has called out Sonu Sood after the actor claimed to have arranged a bed.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-Palestine mob attacks Jewish man in Canada while chanting Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
A jewish girl who went tried to save the girl was also molested in Canada by pro-Palestine mob
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,215FansLike
545,312FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com