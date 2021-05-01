Saturday, May 1, 2021
Home Media Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha justifies Sharjeel Usmani's hateful rant following Rohit Sardana's death
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha justifies Sharjeel Usmani’s hateful rant following Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff
Alt news co-founder Pratika Sinha comes to the defense of Sharjeel Usmani
Image Source: The Caravan
5

Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha on Saturday justified Sharjeel Usmani celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana in a note shared through his Twitter account. Pratik Sinha claimed that those criticising Usmani were doing so from a position of ‘privilege’.

Sharjeel Usmani, moments after the news of the Aaj Tak anchor’s death broke out, called him a ‘sociopath’, ‘genocide enabler’ and ‘pathological liar’.

Source: Twitter

“The tweets attacking Usmani were not countering him on facts, but were still declaring him as a horrible human, some even claiming that he was celebrating Sardana’s death. Based on my understanding of English, Usmani was not celebrating Sardana’s death, he was characterising his body of work, said Pratik Sinha.

The Alt News co-founder was ‘factually correct’ in his assessment of Rohit Sardana and accused him of peddling a ‘dangerous narrative’ through his reporting. He also accused Sardana of orchestrating ‘media trials’ for refusing to bend his knee to the liberal agenda.

“Those who attacked Usmani did so from a position of privilege,” said Sinha justifying Usmani’s hate-filled rant.

Sharjeel Usmani was not the only one celebrating Sardana’s death on Friday. Columnist at ThePrint Zainab Sikander, one Times of India journalist, another at The Indian Express and numerous Islamists made hate-filled rants on the occasion as well. And now we have the luminaries of the liberal ‘intelligentsia’ justifying such hate-mongering.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

AAP’s Sanjay Singh tries to teach Islamists true Islam, gets schooled by Islamist

K Bhattacharjee -
Sanjay Singh tried hard to pretend that he knew and understood Islam better than the Islamic fundamentalists.
News Reports

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla hints at starting vaccine production outside India, says he temporarily moved to UK due to threats from the powerful

OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla said Serum Institute will start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India

‘Liberals’ always dehumanise their opponents: Did it surprise you that liberals celebrated the passing of Rohit Sardana?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Yesterday, 'liberal' Twitter erupted in cheers as news of the death of journalist Rohit Sardana spread everywhere

Islamists celebrating death of Rohit Sardana were not fringe, prove themselves to be mainstream as #StandWithSharjeelUsmani trends

News Reports Editorial Desk -
Sharjeel Usmani is not a fringe element. He is entirely a creation of liberal media and its band of 'intellectuals'.

The curious case of ‘Help India Breathe’: An Islamic organisation, changing donation goals and ties to Hizbul Mujahideen

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
There are more than one reasons to believe that the Islamic NGO IMANA and its fund raising campaign 'Help India Breathe' is nothing but a sham

Recently Popular

Media

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid, was busy helping others even as he suffered from Covid himself

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, popular news anchor at Aaj Tak, has passed away on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Read more
Media

Newslaundry, ThePrint columnists, journalists, Congress ‘youth icon’ and other Islamists celebrate Rohit Sardana’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media are celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was suffering from Modism’, ‘gaumutra drinking sanghi’: Minutes after Rohit Sardana’s death, Islamists vandalise his Wikipedia page

OpIndia Staff -
While dozens of edits were made to the Wikipedia page of Rohit Sardana abusing him, some vandalisms were made praising him also
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar celebrates Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana’s death, says ‘maut ka tamasha’ is trailer for ‘Godi Media’

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar today took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rohit Sardana and hurled abuses against him and 'Godi Media'.
Read more
Media

After coming under scrutiny post Barkha Dutt’s father’s death, the ambulance driver says that there was ample oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Barkha Dutt took to Twitter to inform that her father had tragically died after being tested positive for COVID-19
Read more
News Reports

Former RJD MP and mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of COVID-19, had drenched two brothers in acid before killing them

OpIndia Staff -
Tejashwi Yadav has confirmed that gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin is indeed dead. He added that the gangsters death was a loss to the party.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,569FansLike
535,737FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com