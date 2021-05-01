Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha on Saturday justified Sharjeel Usmani celebrating the death of Rohit Sardana in a note shared through his Twitter account. Pratik Sinha claimed that those criticising Usmani were doing so from a position of ‘privilege’.

Sharjeel Usmani, moments after the news of the Aaj Tak anchor’s death broke out, called him a ‘sociopath’, ‘genocide enabler’ and ‘pathological liar’.

Source: Twitter

“The tweets attacking Usmani were not countering him on facts, but were still declaring him as a horrible human, some even claiming that he was celebrating Sardana’s death. Based on my understanding of English, Usmani was not celebrating Sardana’s death, he was characterising his body of work, said Pratik Sinha.

The Alt News co-founder was ‘factually correct’ in his assessment of Rohit Sardana and accused him of peddling a ‘dangerous narrative’ through his reporting. He also accused Sardana of orchestrating ‘media trials’ for refusing to bend his knee to the liberal agenda.

“Those who attacked Usmani did so from a position of privilege,” said Sinha justifying Usmani’s hate-filled rant.

Sharjeel Usmani was not the only one celebrating Sardana’s death on Friday. Columnist at ThePrint Zainab Sikander, one Times of India journalist, another at The Indian Express and numerous Islamists made hate-filled rants on the occasion as well. And now we have the luminaries of the liberal ‘intelligentsia’ justifying such hate-mongering.