Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Home Specials OpIndia Scoops Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice mints misery of Covid patients, promises cash and...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Scoops
Updated:

Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice mints misery of Covid patients, promises cash and oxygen

Earlier, SFJ had recently asked Maharashtra and West Bengal to declare independence from India.

OpIndia Staff
SFJ
SFJ promised money for Covid-19 patients in five states (Image: Screenshot from SFJ video)
1

Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice is minting the misery of the Covid-19 patients in India. It is trying to increase the number of its followers amidst the coronavirus pandemic by promising them cash and oxygen. As per the reports, the officials have called it an “oxygen conspiracy”. SFJ has promised Rs.3000 for the troubled Covid patients in Punjab, UP, Maharashtra and West Bengal. As per officials in Punjab, they have traced over two dozen calls that showed Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the organization’s head has promised cash for the Covid-19 patients who need oxygen.

Screenshot of a tweet praising SFJ. Several tweets from such newly created accounts flooded the social media

Content of the recorded phone conversation

In the recorded message, it was said, “The pandemic is spread all over Punjab. Today, on the 35th anniversary of Khalistan Declaration Day, Sikh for Justice (SFJ) announces to provide Rs 3,000 to families whose members need oxygen. Visit www.oxy******jab.org and fill in your name and email. If any of your family members need oxygen, SFJ will provide it in 24 hours.”

They have launched multiple websites with a similar form to attract the people of Punjab. The Indian administration has banned both websites. If someone tries to open it, the website page will read, “Access has been denied because this page may contain potentially illegal content.” Punjab Police believes that at least 200-250 calls were made. However, the majority of the calls were cut a couple of seconds into the conversation.

In the form available on the banned website for Covid-19 support by SFJ, the fields include name, patient name, state, date of the Covid test, mobile number, and email address. Security agencies believe that Pannu would use the information collected via this website to show support his organization has in India. SFJ even issued a separate “WhatsApp helpline” for every state.

SFJ asked for name, phone number etc to provide support.

The content of the video

OpIndia got access to the full version of the video that SFJ has uploaded with claims that they would pay Rs 3,000 to Covid patients in the said four states. In the video, Pannu said that India is facing a humanitarian catastrophe and if Indians are helped, they can be saved. He then announced Rs 3000 for the Covid patients in the four states and added that they have to register on the website mentioned in the video to get the money.

Screenshot of SFJ’s video luring Covid-19 patients from Punjab, UP, Maharashtra and West Bengal to join his organization to get money for treatment

He tried to explain the difference between Sikhs and Indians during the announcement, hinting that Sikhs are not Indians. He said the Indians are black marketing oxygen, but Sikhs are coming forward to help in the time of need. He urged the Covid patients to join his organization to collect Rs.3000 for their treatment.

SFJ had called for independence of Maharashtra, West Bengal

In February 2021, Pannu had urged West Bengal and Maharashtra to declare their independence. He claimed that he had written a letter to Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee and “counselled” them to “unilaterally declare” independence of the two states from the Indian Union.

SFJ is a banned organization

Sikhs For Justice was banned by the Indian Government on July 10, 2019, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for anti-India activities. Its founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had been designated a terrorist by the Indian government. The organization has announced Referendum 2020, demanding a separate state of Punjab from India. Since its inception, the organization has been trying to lure the youth of Punjab with monetary rewards for instigating war against the Indian government.

Recently, SFJ had announced a cash reward for anyone who hoists the Khalistani flag on Red Fort or India Gate on Republic Day amidst ongoing farmer protests and tractor rally. Following his call, Red Fort was barged by a large group of people, and two flags with Sikh Holy symbol were hoisted.

OpIndia believes SFJ should not get a link back from our website. We have blackened/starred the website addresses and phone numbers on the screenshots of the videos and tweets. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssikhs for justice, sfj, oxygen money, sfj oxygen money
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice mints misery of Covid patients, promises cash and oxygen

OpIndia Staff -
SFJ has tried to lure Covid-19 patients to join the organization in return of money for treatment
News Reports

Kejriwal announces two months ‘free ration’, two weeks after Central govt already announced it

OpIndia Staff -
On April 23, the Central Government had announced that it will provide free food grains under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for the months of May and June 2021. Under this plan, 5 kilograms of free food grains would be provided to the beneficiaries which amount to around 80 crore people in the nation.

Rahul Gandhi goes from ‘lockdown won’t work’ to ‘lockdown only solution’ for the raging coronavirus outbreak

Politics Jinit Jain -
From staunchly opposing the lockdown to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Rahul Gandhi has now passionately proposed the government to impose a full lockdown to stop the contagion

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.

‘You have only 4 days left’: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath receives death threat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A complaint was filed with the Sushant Golf City police station. The police have launched a probe into the matter and are now trying to trace the accused.

Victim blaming to brazening it out: TMC top leadership responds to the violence unleashed by goons after poll result

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal has been engulfed in post-poll violence as numerous BJP and Left workers are attacked, beaten up and also killed.

Recently Popular

News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
News Reports

Report says BJP polling agents raped, women assaulted by TMC goons in Bengal post-poll violence, Police denies

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

TMC goons go berserk after party’s victory in West Bengal, engage in violence, vandalism and arson

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was also attacked by TMC goons in Haldia.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist justifies political violence against ABVP karyakartas by TMC goons, claims ‘Twitter account compromised’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's Soumit Mohan has since deleted his tweet, but has not apologised for justifying violence.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,670FansLike
536,693FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com