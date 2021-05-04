Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice mints misery of Covid patients, promises cash and oxygen

Banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice is minting the misery of the Covid-19 patients in India. It is trying to increase the number of its followers amidst the coronavirus pandemic by promising them cash and oxygen. As per the reports, the officials have called it an “oxygen conspiracy”. SFJ has promised Rs.3000 for the troubled Covid patients in Punjab, UP, Maharashtra and West Bengal. As per officials in Punjab, they have traced over two dozen calls that showed Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the organization’s head has promised cash for the Covid-19 patients who need oxygen.

Screenshot of a tweet praising SFJ. Several tweets from such newly created accounts flooded the social media

Content of the recorded phone conversation

In the recorded message, it was said, “The pandemic is spread all over Punjab. Today, on the 35th anniversary of Khalistan Declaration Day, Sikh for Justice (SFJ) announces to provide Rs 3,000 to families whose members need oxygen. Visit www.oxy******jab.org and fill in your name and email. If any of your family members need oxygen, SFJ will provide it in 24 hours.”

They have launched multiple websites with a similar form to attract the people of Punjab. The Indian administration has banned both websites. If someone tries to open it, the website page will read, “Access has been denied because this page may contain potentially illegal content.” Punjab Police believes that at least 200-250 calls were made. However, the majority of the calls were cut a couple of seconds into the conversation.

In the form available on the banned website for Covid-19 support by SFJ, the fields include name, patient name, state, date of the Covid test, mobile number, and email address. Security agencies believe that Pannu would use the information collected via this website to show support his organization has in India. SFJ even issued a separate “WhatsApp helpline” for every state.

SFJ asked for name, phone number etc to provide support.

The content of the video

OpIndia got access to the full version of the video that SFJ has uploaded with claims that they would pay Rs 3,000 to Covid patients in the said four states. In the video, Pannu said that India is facing a humanitarian catastrophe and if Indians are helped, they can be saved. He then announced Rs 3000 for the Covid patients in the four states and added that they have to register on the website mentioned in the video to get the money.

Screenshot of SFJ’s video luring Covid-19 patients from Punjab, UP, Maharashtra and West Bengal to join his organization to get money for treatment

He tried to explain the difference between Sikhs and Indians during the announcement, hinting that Sikhs are not Indians. He said the Indians are black marketing oxygen, but Sikhs are coming forward to help in the time of need. He urged the Covid patients to join his organization to collect Rs.3000 for their treatment.

SFJ had called for independence of Maharashtra, West Bengal

In February 2021, Pannu had urged West Bengal and Maharashtra to declare their independence. He claimed that he had written a letter to Chief Ministers Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee and “counselled” them to “unilaterally declare” independence of the two states from the Indian Union.

SFJ is a banned organization

Sikhs For Justice was banned by the Indian Government on July 10, 2019, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for anti-India activities. Its founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had been designated a terrorist by the Indian government. The organization has announced Referendum 2020, demanding a separate state of Punjab from India. Since its inception, the organization has been trying to lure the youth of Punjab with monetary rewards for instigating war against the Indian government.

Recently, SFJ had announced a cash reward for anyone who hoists the Khalistani flag on Red Fort or India Gate on Republic Day amidst ongoing farmer protests and tractor rally. Following his call, Red Fort was barged by a large group of people, and two flags with Sikh Holy symbol were hoisted.

OpIndia believes SFJ should not get a link back from our website. We have blackened/starred the website addresses and phone numbers on the screenshots of the videos and tweets.