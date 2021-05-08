Saturday, May 8, 2021
Subramaniam Swamy calls S Jaishankar a ‘waiter’ and says he tested positive for COVID: Netizens fume, EAM clarifies

Training guns at Jaishankar, Swamy claimed that Jaishankar had dressed like a 'waiter' during the meeting, and he cannot return to India as he was put under quarantine in London. He also asked EAM to refute his allegations if they were not true.

Subramanian Swamy makes cheap attacks on EAM Jaishankar
On Friday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy stoked a controversy after he targeted External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar by referring to him as a ‘waiter’ and falsely claimed that he was being quarantined in London due to Covid-19 and could not return to the country.

Taking to Twitter, motor-mouth BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who has been putting out controversial statements against the saffron party lately, claimed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was quarantined in London during his official visit to the United Kingdom to attend the G-7 meeting after some of the Indian diplomats were exposed to Covid-19.

Training guns at Jaishankar, Swamy claimed that Jaishankar had dressed like a ‘waiter’ during the meeting, and he cannot return to India as he was put under quarantine in London. He also asked EAM to refute his allegations if they were not true.

Tweet by Subramanian Swamy
Tweet by Subramanian Swamy

A day later, though not specifically to the comments made by Subramanian Swamy, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has clarified on the media reports claiming Indian diplomats had tested positive during their official trip to the United Kingdom. Responding to the likes of Swamy, Jaishankar asserted that reports of positive tests were a false alarm and said all the team members were back in the country.

On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar returned to the country from London, where he had self-isolated following reports that some diplomats from the team accompanying him had exposed to Covid-19.

Earlier this week, there were certain reports that Jaishankar had acknowledged that he was made aware of exposure to possible Covid cases. Following this, EAM Jaishankar had tweeted that he had decided to conduct the engagements in the virtual mode as a measure of caution and out of consideration for others, including the G7 meeting.

Netizens call Subramanian Swamy out for his attacks against Dr Jaishankar

The insensitive and disrespectful attack against a senior Union Minister by Subramanian Swamy did not go well with netizens. Several social media users called out the controversial Rajya Sabha MP for his remark against the EAM, especially when the country is fighting a deadly pandemic.

Keshav said that Subramanian Swamy should be kicked out of BJP as he never deserved to be a party in the first place. He urged Prime Minister Modi to show Swamy ‘his place’.

Another social media user Yogesh Uniyal schooled Subramanian Swamy, saying that Jaishankar was a career diplomat before coming to politics, and he knew protocols much better than Swamy. He said Swamy is nothing but a crying babe after failing to become a minister in the Modi government.

A social media user mocked Subramanian Swamy for his theatrics, saying he was just jealous because he remained a Twitter troll while Jaishankar is the country’s External Affairs Minister.

SS Kumar revealed some interesting facts about Swamy’s deliberate attacks on EAM Jaishankar. According to Kumar, Swamy is close with the promoters of the far-left news website ‘The Hindu’, and he was successful in getting his daughter Suhasini Haider a job at the newspaper. Continuing, Kumar said that as Jaishankar had cut off Suhasini Haider from information on her beat, Swamy was training his guns at him.

Subramanian Swamy’s insensitive tweet against Dr Jaishankar comes at a time when the External Affairs Minister has been fighting a tough battle against foreign vested interests, who have launched massive propaganda to defame and humiliate India on international platforms.

