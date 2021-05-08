On Friday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy stoked a controversy after he targeted External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar by referring to him as a ‘waiter’ and falsely claimed that he was being quarantined in London due to Covid-19 and could not return to the country.

Taking to Twitter, motor-mouth BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who has been putting out controversial statements against the saffron party lately, claimed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was quarantined in London during his official visit to the United Kingdom to attend the G-7 meeting after some of the Indian diplomats were exposed to Covid-19.

Training guns at Jaishankar, Swamy claimed that Jaishankar had dressed like a ‘waiter’ during the meeting, and he cannot return to India as he was put under quarantine in London. He also asked EAM to refute his allegations if they were not true.

A day later, though not specifically to the comments made by Subramanian Swamy, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has clarified on the media reports claiming Indian diplomats had tested positive during their official trip to the United Kingdom. Responding to the likes of Swamy, Jaishankar asserted that reports of positive tests were a false alarm and said all the team members were back in the country.

On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar returned to the country from London, where he had self-isolated following reports that some diplomats from the team accompanying him had exposed to Covid-19.

Good to be back home, all of us having tested negative for Covid. These are difficult times and false alarms do happen. Thank those who sent their good wishes. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 7, 2021

Earlier this week, there were certain reports that Jaishankar had acknowledged that he was made aware of exposure to possible Covid cases. Following this, EAM Jaishankar had tweeted that he had decided to conduct the engagements in the virtual mode as a measure of caution and out of consideration for others, including the G7 meeting.

The insensitive and disrespectful attack against a senior Union Minister by Subramanian Swamy did not go well with netizens. Several social media users called out the controversial Rajya Sabha MP for his remark against the EAM, especially when the country is fighting a deadly pandemic.

Keshav said that Subramanian Swamy should be kicked out of BJP as he never deserved to be a party in the first place. He urged Prime Minister Modi to show Swamy ‘his place’.

For this one tweet, this man should be kicked out of @BJP4India. He never deserved to be in the party in the first place. Time for @narendramodi @JPNadda to act swiftly. Show him his place. No more pussilanimity. pic.twitter.com/NKiRyXzhMN — Keshav. D. (@keshda) May 7, 2021

Another social media user Yogesh Uniyal schooled Subramanian Swamy, saying that Jaishankar was a career diplomat before coming to politics, and he knew protocols much better than Swamy. He said Swamy is nothing but a crying babe after failing to become a minister in the Modi government.

Jaishankar was a career diplomat before coming to politics. He know protocols much better than u, me n @Swamy39

If he broke the rule, still u can’t justify the offensive language used by Swami.

Swami is nothing more than a cry baby now. All because of not getting ministry. — Yogesh Uniyal (@yogeshuniyal) May 8, 2021

A social media user mocked Subramanian Swamy for his theatrics, saying he was just jealous because he remained a Twitter troll while Jaishankar is the country’s External Affairs Minister.

Jealous that Jaishankar is EAM and you’re a twitter troll https://t.co/BMnJFxtQoT pic.twitter.com/C2zajzmtwJ — V (@AgentSaffron) May 8, 2021

SS Kumar revealed some interesting facts about Swamy’s deliberate attacks on EAM Jaishankar. According to Kumar, Swamy is close with the promoters of the far-left news website ‘The Hindu’, and he was successful in getting his daughter Suhasini Haider a job at the newspaper. Continuing, Kumar said that as Jaishankar had cut off Suhasini Haider from information on her beat, Swamy was training his guns at him.

He is close with the Hindu newspaper family and he played a role in getting rid of SV as editor and get the Malini faction as editor. That’s why his daughter got a job there. Jaishanker completely cut Haider off from information on her beat so Swamy is training his guns on him. — sskumar (@sskumar_87) May 8, 2021

Subramanian Swamy’s insensitive tweet against Dr Jaishankar comes at a time when the External Affairs Minister has been fighting a tough battle against foreign vested interests, who have launched massive propaganda to defame and humiliate India on international platforms.