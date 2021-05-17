On May 15, Vessel Coromondel Supporter IX, which is a Tug/Supply Vessel, lost control due to bad weather conditions caused by Cyclone Tauktae. M/s Atlantic Shipping owns the vessel, and it has been operational since 1981 and sails under the flag of India. It has a crew of nine members who are currently waiting for rescue. The vessel’s contract with Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) had ended last year in December, and they were waiting at outer anchorage since May 5 for instructions from the owner.

Vessel Coromondel Supporter IX lost control yesterday due to cyclonic weather and presently grounded between rocks at 6 nautical miles from kaup coast along with 9 crew onboard. Coastguards have expressed their helpness. Immediate rescue operation must commence to rescue them.

A Twitter user LikhithRaaai posted a series of tweets explaining their situation. He said that the vessel lost control due to cyclonic weather and is currently grounded between rocks at six nautical miles from Kaup coast (Karnataka) with nine crew members on board. They are stuck at sea at ‘Mulki Rocks’, off the coast at Udipi district, Karnataka. Coastguards are unable to provide support due to bad weather.

He further said that the crew was without any food supply, and their mobile batteries were draining out quickly. He also shared a video sent by one of the crew members who requested the Indian government for rescue. He said, “Please help us, sir. We are waiting for the chopper.”

He also showed how all crew members were holding their position to save themselves from the mighty ocean. The audio in the video was not clear due to the strong wind noises.

In another video shared by Drop The Anchor, the ship was visibly tilted and stuck between the rocks.

Nine crew members of Anchor handling vessel 'Coromondel Supporter IX' remained stranded at sea at "Mulki Rocks,about 6 km off the Kaup coast in Udupi district, after the vessel ran aground on Sunday owing to Cyclone Tauktae-induced strong winds and rough waves in the Arabian Sea

In an update provided by the Twitter user, he was informed by the concerned authorities that the rescue operation would be commenced from the Goa base, but he could not get a clear picture of when the rescue operation would start.

Jaideep Shenoy, journalist with Times of India, said in a tweet that he was informed by District Administration Dakshina Kannada that an appeal had been made to the Indian Navy to press their helicopter from Goa, and rescue was planned in fair weather. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Dakshina Kannada said that the crew members were safe.

While talking to The Hindu Karnataka Coast Guard Commander, DIG S.B. Venkatesh said that the efforts are being made to rescue the crew, but the process is being affected by bad weather. The rescue operation will be started by the Navy as soon as the weather settles down.