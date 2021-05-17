Monday, May 17, 2021
Home News Reports Supply vessel stranded amidst Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, 9-member crew await Navy's...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Supply vessel stranded amidst Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, 9-member crew await Navy’s rescue chopper

"The vessel lost control due to cyclonic weather and is currently grounded between rocks at six nautical miles from Kaup coast (Karnataka) with nine crew members on board. They are stuck at sea at “Mulki Rocks.” Coastguards are unable to provide support due to bad weather", a Twitter user named Laikhit Rai had informed.

OpIndia Staff
Vessel Coromondel Supporter IX
Crew members on Vessel Coromondel Supporter IX that lost control (Image: Twitter/LikhithRaaai)
36

On May 15, Vessel Coromondel Supporter IX, which is a Tug/Supply Vessel, lost control due to bad weather conditions caused by Cyclone Tauktae. M/s Atlantic Shipping owns the vessel, and it has been operational since 1981 and sails under the flag of India. It has a crew of nine members who are currently waiting for rescue. The vessel’s contract with Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) had ended last year in December, and they were waiting at outer anchorage since May 5 for instructions from the owner.

A Twitter user LikhithRaaai posted a series of tweets explaining their situation. He said that the vessel lost control due to cyclonic weather and is currently grounded between rocks at six nautical miles from Kaup coast (Karnataka) with nine crew members on board. They are stuck at sea at ‘Mulki Rocks’, off the coast at Udipi district, Karnataka. Coastguards are unable to provide support due to bad weather.

He further said that the crew was without any food supply, and their mobile batteries were draining out quickly. He also shared a video sent by one of the crew members who requested the Indian government for rescue. He said, “Please help us, sir. We are waiting for the chopper.”

He also showed how all crew members were holding their position to save themselves from the mighty ocean. The audio in the video was not clear due to the strong wind noises.

In another video shared by Drop The Anchor, the ship was visibly tilted and stuck between the rocks.

In an update provided by the Twitter user, he was informed by the concerned authorities that the rescue operation would be commenced from the Goa base, but he could not get a clear picture of when the rescue operation would start.

Jaideep Shenoy, journalist with Times of India, said in a tweet that he was informed by District Administration Dakshina Kannada that an appeal had been made to the Indian Navy to press their helicopter from Goa, and rescue was planned in fair weather. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Dakshina Kannada said that the crew members were safe.

While talking to The Hindu Karnataka Coast Guard Commander, DIG S.B. Venkatesh said that the efforts are being made to rescue the crew, but the process is being affected by bad weather. The rescue operation will be started by the Navy as soon as the weather settles down.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCyclone Tauktae, Karnataka ship, Indian Navy ship
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Supply vessel stranded amidst Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, 9-member crew await Navy’s rescue chopper

OpIndia Staff -
Vessel Coromondel Supporter IX lost control on May 15 and has been stuck in rocks off Karnataka coast. The crew is waiting for rescue.
News Reports

Vinod Dua’s daughter, who wanted all ‘bhakts’ dead, receives help from a ‘bhakt’ MP while her mother needed critical COVID medicines

OpIndia Staff -
BJP supporters lodged their protest about minister chipping in to help the elites in India, when commoners are equally suffering, especially when the elites have not asked for their help.

Absconding businessman Navneet Kalra arrested in oxygen concentrators black marketing case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Navneet Kalra who was on a run since the day of the raid was arrested from his brother-in-laws’ home in Gurugram.

Israel-Palestine conflict: India condemns violence in Israel, Gaza, calls for immediate de-escalation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India also mourned the loss of Kerala nurse who was killed in Israel in bombardment from Gaza.

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

Media OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.

From ‘lagbhag mana’ to putting up poster by AAP leader as DP to attack PM Modi, things have come a long way for Rahul...

News Reports Nirwa Mehta -
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had put up the poster and urged PM Modi to arrest him. It is imperative to note here that Rahul Gandhi himself is out on bail in the National Herald corruption case as well as many other cases.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Legendary Australian cricketer slams world media for ‘vulture’ journalism, says Incredible India deserves respect: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent post, the former cricketer has expressed his overwhelming support for India and slammed international media for vulture journalism
Read more
Media

Pakistan based CNN contributor Adeel Raja says world needs another Hitler amidst Israel-Palestine conflict, has history of anti-Semitic tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Adeel Raja, freelance contributor at CNN, has said that the world needs a Hitler today amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Read more
News Reports

Assam: Six arrested for disrespecting national flag, accused caught using tricolour as table cloth for Eid feast

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a resident of Assam's Tengnamari village, feasting lunch with her family on the occasion of Eid had gone viral on the internet.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-Palestine mob attacks Jewish man in Canada while chanting Allahu Akbar

OpIndia Staff -
A jewish girl who went tried to save the girl was also molested in Canada by pro-Palestine mob
Read more
News Reports

Malerkotla: All you need to know about the 23rd district of Punjab with a Muslim-majority population

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim appeasement at display? Congress-led Punjab government announced Muslim-dominating Malerkotla as district
Read more
World

‘F*ck the Jews’, ‘F*ck their daughters, mothers’: Viral video from London shows pro-Palestine protesters advocating rape of Jewish women

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on the internet that purportedly shows pro-Palestine demonstrators abusing Jews in the vilest of words.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,152FansLike
544,956FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com