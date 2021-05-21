Friday, May 21, 2021
Home Crime Tarun Tejpal thanks Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid among others after being acquitted in...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Tarun Tejpal thanks Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid among others after being acquitted in rape case

The founder of Tehelka was accused of forcing himself on a colleague against her wishes inside an elevator of the Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa, on November 7, 2013, during an official event.

OpIndia Staff
Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal acquitted in sexual assault case
Tehelka Founder Tarun Tejpal acquitted of rape/ Image Source: Scroll
197

Tarun Tejpal, the founder and former editor-in-chief of ‘Tehelka’ has been acquitted of all charges in the sexual assault and rape case of a junior colleague by a district court in Goa.

According to the reports, the sessions court in Goa quashed all the charges filed against Tarun Tejpal in the rape case. Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi had reserved the verdict in the seven-year-old case. Interestingly, the trial was held in-camera at Tejpal’s instance.

The far-left journalist was accused of forcing himself on a colleague against her wishes inside an elevator of the Grand Hyatt, Bambolim, Goa, on November 7, 2013, during an official event. He had stepped down as editor for six months after being accused of sexual assault.

The Goa Police had subsequently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Tejpal for various offences, including rape. He was arrested in November 2013 and later released on bail in July 2014.

He was charged under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (sexual harassment), 354A(1)(I)(II)(demand for sexual favours), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376 (2)(f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)(k) (rape by a person in a position of control).

The trial against Tejpal started in 2017. Meanwhile, Tejpal had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of the case against him, claiming that the charges were fabricated. Both High Court and Supreme Court had also dismissed the plea in 2019.

Tejpal had thanked Congress leaders

In an official statement released, Tejpal had thanked the people who helped him in the legal battle. He sad, “In these 8 years a host of outstanding lawyers came to our aid, and we owe them all a deep debt, prime among them Pramod Dubey, Aamir Khan, Ankur Chawla, Amit Desai, Kapil Sibal, Salman Khurshid, Aman Lekhi, Sandeep Kapoor, Raian Karanjewala, and Shrikant Shivade.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTarun Tejpal, Tehelka case, Goa case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Tarun Tejpal thanks Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid among others after being acquitted in rape case

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi had reserved the verdict in the seven-year-old case.
News Reports

Israel and Hamas agree to a ‘ceasefire’ after 11 days, Palestinians celebrate

OpIndia Staff -
Taher Al-Nono, who serves as the media advisor of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, said, “The Palestinian resistance will abide by this agreement as long as the Occupation (Israel) does the same."

Congress orders, Twitter follows: A day after letter, tweet with toolkit images marked as ‘manipulated media’. What it means

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday, the Congress party had shot a letter to Twitter seeking permanent suspension of the accounts of BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Smriti Irani, and BJP leaders Sambit Patra and BL Santosh for sharing the document they alleged was 'forged'.

BBC journalist deceived Princess Diana to secure famous 1995 interview, says inquiry committee: BBC apologises

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The inquiry by Judge Dyson has found that Bashir, then a small-time reporter, had shown Spencer fake bank statements claiming that Diana was under surveillance by the security services and that they were being paid to provide information about her.

Media tries to malign Modi govt ministers fighting COVID institutionally, while shielding Rahul Gandhi and others who have only played politics

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Bhaskar and Wire questioned BJP leaders for not amplifying COvid-19 SOS calls, they chose to ignore Congress leaders

After cancelling Metro Shed project in Aarey, Maharashtra govt keen on monetizing ‘forest land’: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Months after cancelling Metro project near Aarey area, Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maharashtra is keen on monetizing the Aarey Forest land

Recently Popular

News Reports

Silence for 7 months, then multiple letters after Covid second wave hit: Maha CM’s communication with PM revealed by RTI

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM did not contact PM Modi for seven months over Covid-19 support, RTI reveals.
Read more
News Reports

Propaganda outlet Alt News ends up exposing itself, shows how they work with Congress to attack BJP’s political moves

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News offered ludicrous arguments and used lies to declare that Congress toolkit is a forged document made by BJP
Read more
News Reports

Brazen Hinduphobia of Unacademy: Online education platform paints Hindus as anti-Muslim bigots, blames third party after outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus were described as attacking Muslims for celebrating Eid in their area in a mock test paper published by Unacademy
Read more
News Reports

Toolkit controversy: Congress admits that one of the two ‘leaked’ documents was indeed created by them

OpIndia Staff -
In a tweet, Gowda admitted that the AICC made a research note on Central Vista for the party and 'it is genuine' he said.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Meet the team of propaganda outlet Alt News, which was paraded as ‘independent’ by the Congress party

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha, Mohammad Zubair, Nirjhari Sinha and where it all started, Mukul Sinha
Read more
News Reports

Charity ‘toolkit’: How Sonu Sood’s foundation sought help from BJP’s Tejasvi Surya but took all the credit himself

Anurag -
Netizens have often raised suspicions that Sonu Sood had been falsely claiming credit for arranging help for Covid-19 patients without having done so.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,409FansLike
546,403FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com