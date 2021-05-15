Saturday, May 15, 2021
Home Media The Hindu quietly changes headline after columnist calls Tejasvi Surya a virus: Here are...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

The Hindu quietly changes headline after columnist calls Tejasvi Surya a virus: Here are her previous problematic comments

After the Beirut Blast in Lebanon last year, Vaishna Roy wished for something of a similar sort to happen in India.

OpIndia Staff
The Hindu columnist Vaishna Roy calls Tejasvi Surya a virus
Image Source: YouTube
1002

The Hindu published an opinion-editorial on Friday where it called BJP MP Tejasvi Surya a virus. The article, authored by one Vaishna Roy, was littered with the usual bile that has come to dominate the pages of the mainstream media.

Vaishna Roy begins her article with the words, “As the number of cases pile up and deaths mount, one imagines that things couldn’t get worse. But one is wrong. Because, of course, one has forgotten the existence of Tejasvi Surya, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Bengaluru South.” It only gets worse then on.

The Hindu appears to have realised that calling a human being a “virus” is not appropriate and has since then changed its headline.

Source: The Hindu

The headline of the article, which earlier read “Another Virus”, has been changed to “A battle on another front”. We accessed the web page with the initial headline on Google Cache.

Source: The Hindu

As it turns out, Vaishna Roy has a proven track record of airing morbid opinions on the internet. After the Beirut Blast in Lebanon last year, she wished for something of a similar sort to happen in India.

Source: Twitter

Later, she had retracted the tweet and issued a ‘clarification’ over the matter. “I was lamenting the reluctance of those in office to own similar moral responsibility for administrative failures,” she said.

Source: Twitter

Roy had also wholeheartedly agreed to Rana Ayyub when the latter made her “What is left for a virus to kill in a morally corrupt nation” comment.

Source: Twitter

Vaishna Roy had gone to the extent of condemning those who found Ayyub’s comment reprehensible.

Source: Twitter

Vaishna Roy had also called former NDTV journalist Nidhi Razdan a ‘fascism enabler’ for inviting a BJP MP to her show. She said she was “beyond shocked”.

Source: Twitter

On a separate occasion, Roy had quote tweeted a tweet by Tejasvi Surya and said, “Now we young Indians can proclaim our cultural identity by loudly shouting Jai Shri Ram and lynching Muslims. Egged on by proud young Indians like this man and by our proud new TV channels.”

Source: Twitter

Vaishna Roy also opined that Narendra Modi had a “sad trivial obsession with the comfortable middle class”. Like her liberal counterparts, she is clearly not fond of the middle class.

Source: Twitter

In April, 2019, Roy had dubbed Tejasvi Surya a “younger Narendra Modi”.

Source: The Hindu

Thus, quite clearly, Vaishna Roy has on numerous occasions in the past has aired extremely problematic opinions. Despite that, she continues to receive a platform in the mainstream media. Given her previous lamentations, it is not surprise that she has gone to the extent of calling an elected representative, another human being, a “virus”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTejasvi Surya
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

The Hindu quietly changes headline after columnist calls Tejasvi Surya a virus: Here are her previous problematic comments

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu published an opinion-editorial by columnist Vaishna Roy on Friday where it called BJP MP Tejasvi Surya a virus.
Government and Policy

Punjab: After Modi Govt implements direct benefit transfer, agencies procure record wheat quantity, 9 lac farmers receive Rs 23,000 cr

OpIndia Staff -
A farmer named Gurdip Singh from Chak Kalan village said, "I am very happy with this system with money coming directly. I sold my entire crop to government agencies as the MSP was also better this time."

5 years ago, The Week published an article insulting, mocking, lying about Veer Savarkar, today they apologise: Read full details

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
After a lawsuit filed by Veer Sarvarkar's grand nephew, The Week apologises for a article on Sarvarkar published in 2016

Maharashtra wants Bharat Biotech to set aside 50% vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for itself: Report

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that he would request Bharat Biotech to reserve 50% of the vaccines manufactured at the proposed Pune plant for distribution within the state

WHO chief Tedros, accused of covering up epidemic in Ethiopia, wants wealthy nations to halt inoculating the ‘healthy’, donate to poor nations

World OpIndia Staff -
The WHO chief had come under severe criticism for their conduct since the pandemic broke out in China.

How NDTV played with words to give impression that Kerala woman died due to Israel, deleted and reposted, but still did not mention Palestine

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV subtly peddled an agenda trying to paint Israel as the aggressors and Palestine as the victim after a Indian woman died in terror attacks

Recently Popular

News Reports

Narcissism at its worse: After doubts were raised on the help being provided by Sonu Sood, actor gets called out for sharing cringe self-laudatory...

OpIndia Staff -
After making questionable claims on helping Covid-19 victims, Sonu Sood now shares cartoons that shows him as a God
Read more
Fact-Check

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Hindu deities for Covid-19 crisis turns out to be fake? Here’s what we know

OpIndia Staff -
Some social media users pointed out the hypocrisy of these 'left-liberals', who were just a few months back attacking the same French magazine for publishing cartoons that were allegedly hurtful for Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

While Delhi govt was alleging inadequate oxygen supply, data show it was returning oxygen to suppliers, asked them to store the excess

OpIndia Staff -
Due to lack of storage plants and not enough demand, Delhi govt had returned oxygen and asked the suppliers to store them
Read more
News Reports

Harry Potter author JK Rowling gives six-figure donation to pro-Khalistani outfit Khalsa Aid

OpIndia Staff -
The Harry Potter creator replied to Khalsa Aid's Tweet, thanking people for buying a copy of her latest children's book The Ickabog.
Read more
News Reports

Audit effect? Delhi’s oxygen demand goes from 700 MT for 75k active COVID cases to 582 MT for 83k active cases

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Kejriwal govt had vehemently opposed the oxygen audit.
Read more
News Reports

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa falls for ‘toolkit’ again? Posts unedited tweet against Israel, later defends herself with bizarre explanation

OpIndia Staff -
Former porn-star Mia Khalifa accidentally revealed being part of an anti-Israel Twitter storm after she tweeted an unedited post
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,997FansLike
543,980FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com