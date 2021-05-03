Monday, May 3, 2021
Updated:

TMC goons go on a rampage in Nandigram after Mamata Banerjee loses to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. Read details

TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the highly anticipated state assembly elections in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff
Suvendu Adhikari's car attacked by TMC goons
2

Soon after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was declared victorious from West Bengal’s Nandigram seat, the Trinamool Congress hoodlums went on a rampage. Adhikari’s convoy in Haldia came under violent attack by the TMC supporters.

Calling it an act of vengeance, Adhikari shared the visuals of stone pelting at his car with people chasing it as far as possible. Adhikari in his Tweet said, “Despicable attempt to create an atmosphere of vengeance and violence in West Bengal! This evening in Haldia goons from the @AITCofficial targeted my car and attempted to attack my vehicle. If public representatives face such attacks, imagine the fate & plight of the Common Man!”

Payal Mehta, a journalist with the News18 shared on Twitter the shocking visuals of the aftermath of the attack on Suvendu Adhikari’s car.

The journalist also shared videos of TMC goons heckling and attacking the media while the police acted as a mere spectator.

The news of attack on media personnel was also shared by news agency ANI’s National Bureau Chief Naveen Kapoor to which Payal Mehta replied that she and her colleagues were lucky to escape the mayhem unhurt.

TMC unleashes violence

As TMC inched way ahead of its opposition in the state election race, its workers celebrated this victory by unleashing violence especially on BJP karyakartas and its leaders.

A BJP karyakarta’s house was attacked ferociously in Kasba by TMC goons as clearly visible in the video.

A BJP party office in Arambagh was set on fire allegedly by the TMC goons. The TMC however as expected denied any responsibility for the violence. 

BJP’s Kolkata office too was gheraoed by TMC workers and supporters on Sunday afternoon as the trends started showing the TMC victorious. 

There is no official confirmation as yet as to how many BJP workers, supporters, leaders and media members have been subjected to violence in Nandigram and other regions of the state.

As Mamata Banerjee led TMC managed to conquer West Bengal once again with 213 seats but lost Nandigram to Banerjee’s opponent Suvendu Adhikari. BJP on the other hand emerged victorious on 77 seats with the Left and Congress completely wiped out from the state as per the Election Commission data. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

