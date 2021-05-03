Soon after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was declared victorious from West Bengal’s Nandigram seat, the Trinamool Congress hoodlums went on a rampage. Adhikari’s convoy in Haldia came under violent attack by the TMC supporters.

Calling it an act of vengeance, Adhikari shared the visuals of stone pelting at his car with people chasing it as far as possible. Adhikari in his Tweet said, “Despicable attempt to create an atmosphere of vengeance and violence in West Bengal! This evening in Haldia goons from the @AITCofficial targeted my car and attempted to attack my vehicle. If public representatives face such attacks, imagine the fate & plight of the Common Man!”

Despicable attempt to create an atmosphere of vengeance and violence in West Bengal!



This evening in Haldia goons from the @AITCofficial targeted my car and attempted to attack my vehicle.



If public representatives face such attacks, imagine the fate & plight of the Common Man! https://t.co/vxfyFFEY6C — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) May 2, 2021

Payal Mehta, a journalist with the News18 shared on Twitter the shocking visuals of the aftermath of the attack on Suvendu Adhikari’s car.

The journalist also shared videos of TMC goons heckling and attacking the media while the police acted as a mere spectator.

Here the goons tried to heckle us and snatch my phone outside counting centre in Haldia right after Suvendu left pic.twitter.com/dkMUsYO5zg — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) May 2, 2021

Now supporters block the road, heckle media & cops act like mere spectators pic.twitter.com/QemCBCso3r — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) May 2, 2021

The news of attack on media personnel was also shared by news agency ANI’s National Bureau Chief Naveen Kapoor to which Payal Mehta replied that she and her colleagues were lucky to escape the mayhem unhurt.

Reporters attacked in Nandigram .. — Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) May 2, 2021

TMC unleashes violence

As TMC inched way ahead of its opposition in the state election race, its workers celebrated this victory by unleashing violence especially on BJP karyakartas and its leaders.

A BJP karyakarta’s house was attacked ferociously in Kasba by TMC goons as clearly visible in the video.

Violence caught on cctv said to be attack on a @BJP4Bengal workers home in Kasba pic.twitter.com/If1sBRQCmi — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) May 2, 2021

A BJP party office in Arambagh was set on fire allegedly by the TMC goons. The TMC however as expected denied any responsibility for the violence.

BREAKING: Violence breaks out in Bengal soon after the #WestBengalElections results were clear. BJP party office in Arambagh is set on fire. Allegation against TMC, TMC denies charge. pic.twitter.com/70LwYTUPuA — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) May 2, 2021

BJP’s Kolkata office too was gheraoed by TMC workers and supporters on Sunday afternoon as the trends started showing the TMC victorious.

#WATCH Trinamool Congress supporters in large numbers gathered outside the BJP office in Kolkata’s Hastings area, as TMC leads in 200 plus seats #WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/KywRZVoq2v — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

There is no official confirmation as yet as to how many BJP workers, supporters, leaders and media members have been subjected to violence in Nandigram and other regions of the state.

As Mamata Banerjee led TMC managed to conquer West Bengal once again with 213 seats but lost Nandigram to Banerjee’s opponent Suvendu Adhikari. BJP on the other hand emerged victorious on 77 seats with the Left and Congress completely wiped out from the state as per the Election Commission data.