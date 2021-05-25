Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Home News Reports Twitter, Facebook fail to comply with new social media rules issued by govt, may...
News Reports
Updated:

Twitter, Facebook fail to comply with new social media rules issued by govt, may be liable for criminal action

No other company apart from the Indian social media platform Koo has made the required appointments in three months.

OpIndia Staff
Most social media giants fail to comply with the new legal rules
2

Social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and others have failed to comply with the new legal rules issued by the government with the deadline ending on May 26, which makes them liable for criminal action.

The companies were required to abide by the rules notified in the Gazette of India on February 25 under Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021 but have failed to do so on many accounts. 

As per a top official source, “If social media companies do not obey the rules, they may lose their status and protections as intermediaries and may become liable for criminal action as per the existing laws of India.”

The government had directed the social media companies to appoint a resident grievance officer, a chief compliance officer and a nodal contact person as a part of the three-tier self-regulatory framework. However, no other company apart from the Indian social media platform Koo has made the required appointments in three months.

An official on the condition of anonymity made it clear, “It is not necessary they inform the ministry. They can even furnish the details on the website. Either way, they have to comply.” “The rules were notified on February 25 and social media intermediaries have been given three months to comply,” he added.

Facebook says it aims to comply with the rules

Facebook on Tuesday announced that it aims to comply with the new rules and that it was discussing the provisions that “need more engagement” with the government.

A Facebook spokesperson informed, “We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT [Information Technology] rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government. Pursuant to the IT Rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies.”

There has been constant friction between Big Tech, especially Twitter, and the Government of India with arbitrary suspensions of selected accounts without a valid reason and inaction over abuses and other misinformation. 

Twitter was recently served a notice by the Delhi Police after the platform added a ‘manipulated media’ label to tweets by BJP politicians. The Police wanted to know the evidence on the basis of which the platform added the label. The Government was not pleased with Twitter’s actions as well, which was seen as an attempt to influence an investigation by relevant authorities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTwitter Indian Government
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mamata Banerjee cries ‘discrimination’ over Cyclone Yaas money even as Met Dept predicts Odisha will bear the worst impact

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah today evaluated the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas and allotted Rs 600 crore each for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and Rs 400 crore for West Bengal
News Reports

Directors of obscure Landomus Group also serve as Trustees of another unknown entity—The Indian University of Deaf: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier yesterday, as strange ad talking about investment of $500 billion into India was published in the TOI by an obscure company named Landomus Group

Discrepancies found in COVID deaths recorded and number of cremations in Rajasthan, situation remains worrisome: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier we had reported how Jaipur’s largest state-run Covid-10 facility RUHS CMS Hospital recorded 442 deaths of patients on ventilator support in just 20 days as the machines were reportedly not cleaned regularly.

‘This is Islamic area. Israel has no right to exist’: Hamas co-founder makes his intentions clear days after the ceasefire

World Anurag -
Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar justified rocket attacks on civilians, spending money on military installations and insisted that peace talks with Israel are irrelevant.

Congress leader Udit Raj threatens journalist with SC/ST Act, successfully stops him from releasing his interview with tough questions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The journalist has approached OpIndia saying that he could not upload some parts of his interview of Udit Raj because of threats from Congress leader.

AAP’s poster offering free logs to cremate the dead is real, here is what we found out

OpIndia Scoops Nirwa Mehta -
The tractors carrying the logs for cremation were flagged off with much fanfare with AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's face printed on the flags.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Satire

All-rounder Expert Dhruv Rathee enters Guinness Book of World Records after solving Israel-Palestine crisis in under 14 minutes

K Bhattacharjee -
Expert Arvind Kejriwal's most dedicated pupil Dhruv Rathee, has solved the Israel-Palestine conflict and we can't keep calm.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police clarifies its teams had visited Twitter offices to serve notice over Congress toolkit conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
The Special Cell of Delhi Police is raiding offices of Twitter in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with Congress toolkit probe.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists, communists launch propaganda warfare against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, accuse BJP of ‘saffronisation’

OpIndia Staff -
CPIM leader and Rajya Sabha MP Elamanam Kareem has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind extending support to the protests against Patel and urging him to recall the Lakshadweep administrator.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,543FansLike
548,280FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com