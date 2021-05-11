On May 10, Twitter Chief Jack Dorsey announced that he had donated $15 million to three organization for Covid-19 relief work in India. In his tweet, he wrote, “$15 million split between CARE, AIDINDIA and Sewa International to help address the COVID-19 crisis in India.”

According to Start Small tracker, he has donated $250,000 to the Association of India’s Development (AID India), $10,000,000 to CARE, and $250,000 to Sewa International, an RSS-affiliated NGO.

What is Start Small fund?

In April 2020, Jack announced that he was moving $1 billion of his Square equity to Start Small LLC to fund Covid-19 relief projects across the globe. To ensure transparency, he made a Google Sheet of the funds he has to disperse, how much he has dispersed so far and which organizations were benefitted from the funds.

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

According to the data, he has created fund worth over 3 billion 710 million and dispersed 397 million to different organizations since April last year. So far, over 200 organizations have received funds from his initiative. In the description, Jack wrote, “Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based, humanitarian, nonprofit service organization. This grant will support the procurement of lifesaving equipment such as oxygen concentrators, ventilators, BiPap, and CPAP machines as part of Sewa International’s “Help India Defeat COVID-19″ campaign. Equipment will be distributed to government hospitals and COVID-19 care centres and hospital.”

Screengrab of donations made for relief work in India

‘Liberals’ fume over a donation to Sewa

Soon after Jack announced the donations, the liberals were seen fuming over the inclusion of Sewa International in the list. A donation of $250,000 brought a lot of criticism towards Jack.

Hardcore Islamist Sharjeel Usmani was not happy with the donation to Sewa

Md Asif Khan is known for spewing venom towards Hindus

People were asking Jack not to donate to RSS

Saleema thinks Hindutva is harmful

Ravi Nair has been consistently spreading fake and misleading news

Some shared hitjob reports on Sewa

The facist and Muslim hater jibes were common

Conspiracy theories were floated

Khalsa Aid, the organization that was accused of supporting Khalistan movement was preferred by some

Some confused how much money was donated to Sewa in the moment of anger

Twitter was accused of “sidelining Indian Muslim voices?!?!

Some claimed the funds will be used to hurt minorities

Hitjob reports against Sewa International

There are several reports floating on different websites and news portals aimed at hurting the reputation of Sewa Bharti and its international wing Sewa USA. On May 4, journalist Neha Dixit urged NRIs not to donate to Sewa International as it is affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Rashtriya Sewa Bharti and Sewa International both are part of the same non-profit organisation affiliated with RSS. While Rashtriya Sewa Bharti operates nationally, Sewa International has volunteers working both in the US and India, coordinating the work of raising funds, procuring medical equipment supplies, and getting these to hospitals and institutions. Though Sewa Bharti chose not to respond, riled social media users were in no mood to spare the leftist writer. They schooled Dixit for spreading blatant lies about an organisation that has been genuinely working endlessly in Delhi and across the country helping people in distress amid the coronavirus pandemic.