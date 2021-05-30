A Covid-19 patient, who was infected with black, white and yellow fungus, passed away in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

According to the reports, 59-year-old Kunwar Singh was under treatment for Covid-19 at a hospital in the city. He was infected with black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, white fungus and also yellow fungus.

On Friday, Singh passed away due to toxaemia or blood poisoning by toxins, said Dr BP Tyagi. The doctor said Singh, who worked as a lawyer in the city, had approached the doctor recently after he tested positive for Covid.

“The yellow fungus, besides white and black fungus, was detected during endoscopy on May 24,” Tyagi added.

Meanwhile, the doctor added that they are treating another 59-year-old man infected with yellow fungus infections.

“The fungus in Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Muradnagar, was detected near his brain. Half of his jaw has been removed,” he said. The patient also has toxaemia, but the level of infection is lesser than the deceased person, the doctor said.

The district administration has said that 65 cases of fungus in patients have been detected in Ghaziabad, and one of them has passed away. The Uttar Pradesh government has classified black fungus or mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Black, White and Yellow Fungus

The life-threatening infection – ‘Black Fungus’ known as mucormycosis, has now been detected in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat among Covid-19 patients. Mucormycosis or Black Fungus is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a killer fungus – Mucor. It is believed that the fungal attacks are generally affecting Covid-19 recovered patients who have other comorbidities like diabetes, kidney or heart failure, cancer. In addition, patients who were administered steroids or have had a transplant are also facing symptoms.

White fungus, also known as candidiasis, is a serious fungal infection. According to the CDC, white fungus or invasive candidiasis will affect the blood, heart, brain, eyes, bones, or other parts of the body. Invasive candidiasis is caused by a yeast called Candida. However, it is not contagious in most cases.

Meanwhile, Yellow fungus is the latest entrant, which causes laziness, loss of appetite, and weight loss in Covid-19 patients. In severe cases, the patient may experience pus leakage, a slow rate of healing of wounds, malnutrition, organ failure, and sunken eyes. The Yellow fungus infection is caused primarily due to poor hygiene.