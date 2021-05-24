Monday, May 24, 2021
Home News Reports After black fungus and white fungus, India witnesses a fresh case of yellow fungus:...
News Reports
Updated:

After black fungus and white fungus, India witnesses a fresh case of yellow fungus: Here is everything you need to know

It has to be noted that mucormycosis or black fungus is not contagious. It cannot spread between persons or persons and animals. CDC says, “Mucormycosis can’t spread between people or between people and animals”.

OpIndia Staff
After black fungus, white fungus, India now witnesses yellow fungus case
16

Amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in India, a growing number of recovered patients are contracting the black fungus infection. The country has so far witnessed 8,800 cases of the rare Mucrormycosis infection (black fungus), which has a high mortality rate of 50%. The rising cases of black fungus have compelled several States such as Rajasthan to notify it as an epidemic.

To add to the woes, at least 4 cases of white fungus were reported in Patna and Bihar. The white fungus is considered deadlier than the black fungus. Reportedly, the white fungus does not spread from human to human transmission but through inhalation of fungi moulds (mucromycetes). The fungus then causes severe damage to vital organs, which in turn impacts the respiratory system, brain, kidneys, and private parts. Individuals with co-morbidities, diabetes, cancer, low immunity, or using Immuno-suppressants are vulnerable to white fungus infection.

It has now come to light that a case of yellow fungus has been reported in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. The patient is now being treated at the hospital of ENT surgeon Brij Pal Tyagi. While speaking to ANI, Dr Tyagi said, “Yesterday, a patient came to me at Sanjay Nagar. An endoscopy test revealed that he was infected with black, white, and yellow fungi. This yellow fungus is found in reptiles. I am seeing this for the first time”

Individuals infected by yellow fungus develop symptoms such as laziness, loss of appetite, and weight loss. In severe cases, the patient may experience pus leakage, a slow rate of healing of wounds, malnutrition, organ failure, and sunken eyes. Reportedly, yellow fungus infection is caused primarily due to poor hygiene. As such, it becomes important to keep the home and its surroundings clean.

Besides, disposal of faecal matter and food items must be done appropriately to prevent the rapid growth of the fungus. At the same time, the humidity of the house must be checked at all times, as higher humidity promotes the growth of fungus. The current treatment for yellow fungus involves the administration of Amphotericin B injection, a broad-spectrum antifungal drug.

Mucormycosis is not contagious

It has to be noted that mucormycosis or black fungus is not contagious. It cannot spread between persons or persons and animals. CDC says, “Mucormycosis can’t spread between people or between people and animals”.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Dr Akshay Nair, Oculoplastic Surgeon, Ocular Oncologist said that mucormycosis is not contagious. He said, “It is possible that a healthy person like you and me can have mucormycosis spores in our system, but unless an environment is created that allows mucormycosis to grow, which happens in diabetes, which happens in immuno-compromised people unless that happens, the disease will not be able to invade our system. It is only possible in those who are vulnerable.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi’s vanity project: How the PMO was renovated and beautified months after the Bhopal Gas tragedy

Jinit Jain -
In 1985, months after the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, Rajiv Gandhi commissioned and authorised a capital-intensive beautification and renovation project for the PMO.
News Reports

On-site registration for Covid-19 vaccine for 18-44 years age group to be initiated at govt vaccination centres

OpIndia Staff -
On-site registration aims at reducing vaccine wastage and facilitate those without access to the internet, smart phones or mobile phones with limited access for vaccination to get themselves inoculated.

After maligning the Kumbh Mela, read how propagandists at Alt News, ‘journalists’ are defending mass gathering at farmer protests

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
Barkha Dutt condemned the ongoing 'farmer protests' and also spoke out against the opposition parties supporting them.

Landomus group appeals to PM to invest USD 500 Billion in India through an ad, here’s what we know about the strange company

OpIndia Explains Anurag -
The company is so obscure, that it has zero internet footprints. The only news about Landomus group are about the bizarre ad it put up in today's leading daily.

Indian business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hails PM Modi’s fiscal policies, gives 9 out of 10 to his economic management

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala predicts a 10% growth for the current financial year., says GDP growth on the right track.

India Today, Hindustan Times, others water down radical Sikh extremism, refer to Khalistan Tiger Force members as ‘activists’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been involved in several terrorist acts in India including bomb blasts.

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Sun Halo: Rainbow ring spotted around the sun in the Bengaluru sky. Read what it means

OpIndia Staff -
A ring of rainbow forms around the Sun through a phenomenon called Halo that happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere.
Read more
News Reports

‘Heat of the moment’: Chhattisgarh bureaucrat claims after video of him misbehaving with a youth over lockdown violations goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Ranbir Sharma, Surajpur District Collector, also instructed the police to hit the boy with the sticks after slapping him and smashing his phone.
Read more
Social Media

Appearing semi-naked during class, sexual comments to girls: Students of Chennai’s PSBB school start online campaign against teacher

OpIndia Staff -
Students of PSBB Chennai called out one of the teachers for harassing and making sexual advances towards students. They have alleged that the school administration has been ignoring repeated complaints by students and parents.
Read more
Opinions

Twitter’s attempt to shield Congress over toolkit controversy exposes USA’s ‘regime change’ operation against Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The conduct of Twitter has been suspect for a very long time. But of late, it has become far more apparent.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Domino’s data breach explained: Leaked data now available through search portal on the dark web, over 13TB of data leaked

Anurag -
Hackers had announced on an infamous hackers' forum that they got access to the Domino's India servers and downloaded 13 TB of data
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: Dalits in Bihar’s Purnia rendered homeless after Islamist mob attack their colony and set it on fire: All we know so far

Jhankar Mohta -
At least 13 Dalit houses were reduced to ashes after a Muslim mob surrounded the colony in Purnia and set it on fire
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,502FansLike
547,879FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com