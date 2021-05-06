Thursday, May 6, 2021
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to set up oxygen plants in 37 districts, GOI approves
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to set up oxygen plants in 37 districts, GOI approves

With 743 tonnes of oxygen being made available, efforts are on to take it up to 800 tonnes per day, said Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath.

OpIndia Staff
UP to install 37 oxygen plants
GOI gives nod to install 37 oxygen plants in UP
1

With India’s capacity to produce medical oxygen increased by 300%, the Government of India is taking steady steps to increase the capacity further and mitigate any shortage of demand.

For the same, the Centre has given a nod to the state of Uttar Pradesh government for setting up new oxygen plants in 37 districts. Post-approval, the Yogi Adityanath government has directed its officials to start preparations for setting up these plants at the earliest.

With 743 tonnes of oxygen being made available, efforts are on to take it up to 800 tonnes per day, said Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath.

“We are working to improve the availability of oxygen. Seven institutes like IIT-Kanpur, BHU, IIM-Lucknow, AKTU, MMTU Gorakhpur and Moti Lal Nehru Regional Engineering College Prayagraj, have been asked to carry out an oxygen audit in districts,” he added.

“They will look at the demand and supply in each district, number of beds available in all the hospitals, oxygen supplied etc. This will help us gauge the exact demand in the state and where we need to focus the resources,” the CM informed.

Enhancing infrastructural capabilities

The CM also informed that the Railways and the Air Force have been assisting the state by airlifting empty oxygen tankers and the Oxygen Express bringing them back after refills. 

A government spokesperson apprised of the arrangements made and informed that 4,370 oxygen concentrators have been made available to all districts with each community health centre being equipped with 20 concentrators.

Growth in medical oxygen production capacity

The excess demand for medical oxygen was unprecedented as even during the peak of the first COVID-19 wave in India, maximum demand was not more than 3,000 tonnes a day.

To bridge the gap, India’s corporate giants have pitched in to help increase the production capacity with the Reliance Group, Tata Steels, Jindal and AMNS producing medical oxygen and offering additional infrastructure to support the same.

The Government of India, in fag end of April gave in-principle approval for allocating funds to install 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plants and procuring 1 lakh oxygen concentrators for supply to high-burden states across the nation from the PM Cares Fund. 

As of date, medical oxygen availability has increased to 9,200 tonnes a day and attempts are being made to increase it further. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscovid care, govt data, coronavirus oxygen
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt to set up oxygen plants in 37 districts, GOI approves

OpIndia Staff -
A government spokesperson informed that 4,370 oxygen concentrators have been made available to all districts with each community health centre being equipped with 20 concentrators.
News Reports

Netizen who was hounded by the Uddhav Thackeray govt gets victory as Bombay HC quashes FIR against her

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra government had booked Sunaina Holey for her tweet on the mass congregation of migrant workers outside the Bandra station amidst the Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown in April 2020.

West Bengal: Another BJP worker murdered, TMC goons ransack BJP candidate’s house in Jadavpur

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, BJP president JP Nadda said that at least 14 BJP workers have been killed during the post violence that erupted following the victory of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

Rajasthan: Rape convict self-styled godman Asaram in ICU for COVID treatment, oxygen levels drop

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
Asaram was arrested in 2013 on charges of raping a minor. He has also been accused of murder. In April 2018, he was convicted of rape.

Punjab: Farmer unions to take to streets, open up closed shops to ‘protest’ against lockdown announced to control COVID crisis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
32 farmer unions to protest against COVID curbs and take to streets of Punjab to defy lockdown.

After delaying India and South Africa’s proposal for months, USA to finally support TRIPs waiver on Covid vaccines at WTO

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It was India and South Africa wo had brought a proposal at the WTO to lift IP restrictions for Covid vaccines and medicines. The proposal has been repeatedly blocked by the US, UK and EU.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Out of control’ Chinese rocket falling back on Earth and no one knows where it is going to crash: Details

OpIndia Staff -
After launching space station hub, China's Long March 5B is doing 27,600km/h in failing orbit, with eventual crash site unknown.
Read more
News Reports

Birbhum SP denies reports of rape of polling agents in Bengal’s post-poll violence

OpIndia Staff -
In light of the bloodshed and unspeakable atrocities committed against its party workers, the BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on May 5.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal post-poll violence: TMC goons attack BSF jawans, set their homes on fire, Network 18 journalist reveals

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demonised the central paramilitary forces. She had even urged the party supporters to 'gherao' them during elections.
Read more
News Reports

Banished by Twitter and Facebook, former US President Donald Trump launches his own communications platform

OpIndia Staff -
Trump's senior advisor Jason Miller additionally informed that this is not the social media platform they talked about and that the plans to launch the same remain intact.
Read more
Cricket

Bullied by liberals, Pat Cummins reallocates his contribution from PM CARES to UNICEF Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has announced that he has relocated his donation to UNICEF Australia from the PM CARES fund.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Over 100 Christian priests test positive for coronavirus, two die after annual retreat gathering in Munnar

OpIndia Staff -
The annual retreat, a conference of priests and community members, was held at the CSI Christ Church in Munnar from April 13 to 17 amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,755FansLike
538,112FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com