Virat Kohli, who had turned vegan, says he has eggs in his diet

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who had earlier revealed that he has turned vegetarian (and vegan), in a recent Instagram chat revealed he has eggs in his diet.

Kohli, who is currently quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai with team India, held an ‘AMA’ (ask me anything) session on Instagram. One fan asked him about his diet. In that, he revealed he eats lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, daal, quinoa, spinach and dosas, but all in controlled quantity.

In October 2019, Kohli had revealed that he has turned vegetarian and never felt better as an athlete.

Saw game changers on Netflix. Being a vegetarian athlete has made me realise what I have believed all these years regarding diet was a myth. What an amazing documentary and yes I’ve never felt better in my life after I turned vegetarian. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2019

He had in fact turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.

Soon after this revelation, netizens were quite amused at the vegan Kohli consuming eggs.

I thought virat kohli is a vegan but he mentioned eggs in his diet🤔 — Bharat (@bharat_148) May 29, 2021

Virat Kohli claims he is a vegan but in his latest AMA, he said his diet includes eggs. That's bothering me. — Jagruti (@JagrutiPotphode) May 30, 2021

Netizens wondered what eggs were doing in diet of a vegan athlete.

Hi @imVkohli , probably 2-3 years back I heard you in one of the interviews that you are vegan ? Then what's that egg doing in your diet ? pic.twitter.com/IbUU94tWYz — Ankit Singh (@Ankit123singh) May 29, 2021

But as it turns out, he is not 100% vegetarian it seems. Earlier in March, when the Indian cricket captain was in Ahmedabad for India vs England T20I series, Kohli had consumed organic egg preparations. This contradicts his claims that he had turned vegan.