Monday, May 31, 2021
Home Sports Cricket 'Vegan' Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused
SportsCricketEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.

OpIndia Staff
Virat Kohli, who had turned vegan, says he has eggs in his diet
1

Cricketer Virat Kohli, who had earlier revealed that he has turned vegetarian (and vegan), in a recent Instagram chat revealed he has eggs in his diet.

Virat Kohli diet

Kohli, who is currently quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai with team India, held an ‘AMA’ (ask me anything) session on Instagram. One fan asked him about his diet. In that, he revealed he eats lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, daal, quinoa, spinach and dosas, but all in controlled quantity.

In October 2019, Kohli had revealed that he has turned vegetarian and never felt better as an athlete.

He had in fact turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.

Soon after this revelation, netizens were quite amused at the vegan Kohli consuming eggs.

Netizens wondered what eggs were doing in diet of a vegan athlete.

But as it turns out, he is not 100% vegetarian it seems. Earlier in March, when the Indian cricket captain was in Ahmedabad for India vs England T20I series, Kohli had consumed organic egg preparations. This contradicts his claims that he had turned vegan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvirat kohli, virat kohli eggs, virat kohli diet, virat kohli vegetarian, virat kohli vegan
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
News Reports

NCPCR asks Delhi Police to file FIR against Twitter India for lying that it is not related to Twitter Inc, violating POCSO Act

OpIndia Staff -
When NCPCR asked Twitter India to remove Child Sexual Abusive Material, they said Twitter Inc is responsible for it and not them

The long and short of chaos created by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the middle of a raging pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal govt in Delhi has been fighting against the central govt when the entire country is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic

From joining ‘farmers’ protest to converting Rohingyas for Indian citizenship: How Christian groups have exploited the pandemic

OpIndia Explains Akshita Bhadauria -
The evangelical organizations and individuals have camouflaged themselves in every aspect of the society making it difficult to escape their grip.

PETA India wants to shut down the entire dairy industry to prevent cow slaughter, but there is another solution

Opinions Akshita Bhadauria -
Instead of snatching away livelihoods of 8.4 million diary farmers, PETA India can promote animal shelters

New book details how the New York Times peddled Nazi propaganda in 1939 and relied on Nazi publications as main sources in its reports

Media OpIndia Staff -
The book elaborates the manner in which the New York Times almost served as the propaganda wing of the Nazi Regime in Germany.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Court issues summon to IMA president Dr John Austin Jayalal for talking about converting Covid-19 patients to Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
Dwarka District Court in Delhi has issued a summon to IMA President, asking him to be present in the court on 31st May
Read more
News Reports

Waseem Rizvi creates ‘New Quran’ excluding 26 verses that allegedly promotes terrorism, appeals PM to make it part of Islamic education

OpIndia Staff -
Waseem Rizvi has said the redacted version of the Holy Quran excluding the 26 verses will be soon available in the market
Read more
News Reports

Agra: ANM Niha Khan found not injecting Covid-19 vaccine after inserting needle, FIR to be filed for throwing away loaded syringes

OpIndia Staff -
ANM Niha Khan had dumped 29 syringes loaded with Covid-19 vaccine as she didn't inject them into vaccine recipients
Read more
News Reports

When a statue of Mahatma Gandhi could not be installed in Lakshadweep due to unspoken ‘shariat culture’

OpIndia Staff -
The bust of MK Gandhi could not be offloaded at Lakshadweep as Muslims objected to the installation of any such statues.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,938FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com