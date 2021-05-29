Saturday, May 29, 2021
Home News Reports Waseem Rizvi creates ‘New Quran’ excluding 26 verses that allegedly promotes terrorism, appeals PM...
News Reports
Updated:

Waseem Rizvi creates ‘New Quran’ excluding 26 verses that allegedly promotes terrorism, appeals PM to make it part of Islamic education

'I appeal to PM Modi to include this new Quran in the education curriculum of various madrasas and Muslim education institutes across the country', Rizvi said

OpIndia Staff
The former chairman of Shia Central Board of Waqf in Uttar Pradesh has created a new Quran by redacting 26 verses, appeals PM Modi to authorise it in madarsa education
Waseem Rizvi(Source: Hindustan Times)
5

Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has said that he has created a ‘new Quran’ by removing 26 verses that allegedly promote violence and arranged the remaining verses in proper sequence. Rizvi has also appealed to PM Modi to authorise the use of his ‘new Quran’ in all madrasas and Muslim institutes in the country.

“I appeal to PM Modi to include this new Quran in the education curriculum of various madrasas and Muslim education institutes across the country. This redacted version of the Quran is the right Quran and it will soon be available in the market for people to buy,” Rivi said.

Earlier this year, Waseem Rizvi had filed a PIL in the Supreme Court to remove 26 verses of the Quran saying that they promote terrorism and jihad. In his PIL, Rizvi had stated that these verses are allegedly used by Islamist Terrorist Groups as justification for attacks on non-believers and civilians.

However, the court termed the petition to be “absolutely frivolous” and fined Rs 50,000 on Waseem Rizvi for filing the PIL seeking removal of 26 verses that, according to him, empowered terrorists to carry out attacks against non-Muslims.

Rizvi’s petition against 26 verses of the Quran

In his petition, Rizvi sought directions from the court to remove 26 verses from Quran that were Verse 9 Surah 5; Verse 9 Surah 28; Verse 4 Surah 101; Verse 9 Surah 123; Verse 4 Surah 56; Verse 9 Surah 23; Verse 9 Surah 37; Verse 5 Surah 57; Verse 33 Surah 61; Verse 21 Surah 98; Verse 32 Surah 22; Verse 48 Surah 20; Verse 8 Surah 69; Verse 66 Surah 9; Verse 41 Surah 27; Verse 41 Surah 28; Verse 9 Surah 111; Verse 9 Surah 58; Verse 8 Surah 65; Verse 5 Surah 51; Verse 9 Surah 29; Verse 5 Surah 14; Verse 4 Surah 89; Verse 9 Surah 14; Verse 3 Surah 151; and Verse 2 Surah 191.

According to his PIL, he said that Islam is based on the concept of equality, forgiveness, equity and tolerance. However, people are drifting away from these basics. He added, due to the extreme interpretations of the 26 verses of the Holy book, Islam is identified with militancy, fundamentalism, extremism and terrorism.

He further added that there are many Muslim madrasas worldwide where young children are taught Islam and Quran. He said, “These verses are like poison in the raw mind of young children in the name of the message of Allah, which leads him to a radical mindset and from his early age when they become young, they hate people of other religions because of their mindset, and many youths get involved with terrorist organizations in some way under this mentality, the wrong messages of Allah Has been filled in the name of Islam.”

However, shortly after filing a PIL demanding the removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran, several FIRs and death threats were targeted towards Waseem Rizvi. The National Commission for Minorities also demanded an unconditional apology from Waseem Rizvi over his PIL to remove the verses from Quran. On March 20, hundreds of Muslims gathered at the Jama Masjid in the National Capital to protest against him. The protestors, belonging to both Shia and Sunni communities, had alleged that Waseem Rizvi had been ‘deliberately’ trying to drive a wedge between the two communities.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Kerala High Court slams state govt’s over 80% minority scholarship quota for Muslims, says legally not sustainable: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala HC upheld that 'subclassification' of the Muslims within the minority community and disproportionate awarding of scholarships to them is not legally sustainable
News Reports

Modi govt invites applications from non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh to grant Indian citizenship: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Modi govt issued a notification asking people belonging to six persecuted communities to apply for a certificate of naturalisation

‘Will they give livelihood 100 million farmers’: Amul MD responds to PETA India for asking them to use ‘vegan milk’ after losing a case...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amul MD R S Sodhi questioned if PETA India will give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers, 70% of whom are landless

How the Congress government backstabbed the Serum Institute of India during the swine flu epidemic

News Reports Dibakar Dutta -
Forced by circumstances, the Serum Institute of India had moved the Delhi High Court in June 2012 under section 9 of the Arbitration Act.

Home Ministry to soon come up with a comprehensive definition of ‘hate speech’: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Union Home Ministry has entrusted the Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws to define what constitutes 'hate speech'.

Odisha won’t burden Central govt for Cyclone Yaas relief during the pandemic, will handle on its own: Naveen Patnaik

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said his state would tide over the cyclone fallout by itself without burdening the central government during a raging pandemic.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor couple shot dead in broad daylight in Bharatpur, caught on CCTV, the woman had killed her husband’s paramour and her son 2 years...

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Sudeep Gupta and his wife Dr Seema Gupta were shot dead in their car by two assailants on Circular Road in Bharatpur, Rajasthan
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
Entertainment

Siddharth Pithani, friend and flatmate of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput arrested from Hyderabad

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Pithani, who was the creative manager of the late Bollywood actor, was the first to see the corpse of Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,299FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com