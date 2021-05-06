Bengal: Another BJP worker killed, MLA candidate's house ransacked by TMC goons

Thursday, May 6, 2021
West Bengal: Another BJP worker murdered, TMC goons ransack BJP candidate’s house in Jadavpur

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, BJP president JP Nadda said that at least 14 BJP workers have been killed during the post violence that erupted following the victory of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

The situation in West Bengal remained tense as political violence against the BJP party workers continued unabated on Wednesday. In yet another incident of political killings, a BJP worker named Arup Ruidas was killed and hanged from a tree in Bankura district.

According to the reports, Arup Ruidas, who was a booth agent from Indus Assembly of West Bengal has been murdered by TMC workers.

In another incident, bombs were hurled at the residence of a BJP worker in the Kankinara area of Bhatpara on Wednesday. Raj Biswas, a BJP worker, said three people hurled bombs at his home.

In another incident, TMC party workers allegedly attacked Jadavpur BJP candidate Rinku Naskar’s house. The TMC goons reportedly entered the house of the BJP candidate to vandalize following her defeat in the elections.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, BJP president JP Nadda said that at least 14 BJP workers have been killed during the post-election violence that erupted following the victory of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. On Wednesday, Nandigram MLA and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that over one lakh people have already fled Bengal since the post-poll violence erupted in West Bengal.

In recently concluded polls, TMC won 213 out of 292 seats while BJP won 77 seats. Following the election victory, the Trinamool workers have been unleashing rampant violence against their political opponents, including BJP workers and those of CPM and even Congress. Several BJP karyakartas are said to have been killed brutally in the apparent victory celebration by the TMC. In a gruesome incident, BJP’s Avijit Sarkar was lynched to death along with his pet puppies allegedly by the TMC’s bloodthirsty cadre. 

