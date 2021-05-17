Delhi Police recently averted a major assassination attempt against Dasna Devi Temple head-priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati with the arrest of a Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist Mohd. Dar alias Jehangir from a hotel in the city’s Paharganj area.

Jehangir, who hailed from Pulwama, Kashmir, was acting at the behest of a Pakistani terrorist called Abid, who recruited him to eliminate Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, presumably for his recent remarks on Islam and Prophet Muhammad. For this mission, Dar was wired Rs 35,000 in his bank account and paid Rs 6,500 in cash.

With the aim of killing Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Dar came to the national capital and was staying at a modest hotel in the central Delhi’s Paharganj area. Although the police had uncovered this assassination attempt 10 days ago, Dar’s arrest was kept under wraps, perhaps to nab other co-conspirators involved in the case.

Islamic terrorists using Hindu paraphernalia to perpetuate ‘Hindu Terror’ bogey

However, what’s intriguing aspect about the case is the list of items recovered by the Delhi Police from the Kashmiri terrorist. Besides a .30 bore pistol along with two magazine and 15 live rounds, the police recovered a Bhagwa kurta, a Kalava, a Mala and a Chandan-tika from the terrorist.

The seizure of overtly Hindu symbols such as a Bhagwa kurta, a Chandan-tika etc. from an Islamic terrorist points to the modus operandi that has often been put in use to carry out terror attacks in India and to assassinate important Hindu dignitaries.

The use of saffron attire and Hindu paraphernalia serves two purposes. Firstly, it allows the Islamic terrorists to masquerade themselves as pious Hindus, drawing less suspicions towards themselves and gaining easy access and proximity to their targets. Secondly, by dressing themselves as observant Hindus, they are essentially promoting the “Hindu terror” bogey, a fabrication that was conjured up by the UPA government to shield Islamic extremism.

Pakistani terrorists that carried out Mumbai 26/11 attacks carried fake Hindu identities and Hindu symbols

This modus operandi was put into use by terrorists who carried out the gruesome terror attack in Mumbai on 26 November 2008. The terrorists were given fake Hindu identities and red strings were tied on their wrists to give an impression that the attack was carried out by terrorists belonging to the Hindu fold.

However, the plan to implicate Hindus as terrorists went awry when Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, one among the group of 10 that carried out the terror attacks in Mumbai, was captured alive by the police. With Kasab being caught alive, the nefarious plan of Islamic terrorists to portray the attack as a case of “Hindu terror” stood exposed. It came to light that fake Hindu identities and Hindu symbols were deliberately attached to the terrorists, to project the attack as a handiwork of “Hindu terrorists”.

In his memoirs ‘Let Me Say It Now’, retired IPS officer Rakesh Maria, who as Mumbai Crime Branch-CID chief investigated the 26/11 terror attacks, spoke in detail about the vile plan of the terrorists to perpetuate the “Hindu terror” bogey.

As per Maria’s account, the LeT wanted Kasab to be killed as a Bengaluru resident ‘Samir Dinesh Chaudhari’, with a “red thread” tied around his wrist to portray the attack as a case of ‘Hindu terror’, but their plan apparently did not succeed and the police nabbed Kasab, who hailed from Faridkot in Pakistan and confessed to being radicalised in the name of Islam.

It is worth noting that Congress was the first one to invent the “Hindu Terror” bogey in the wake of the 2006 Malegaon blasts as a parallel to Islamic terrorism. With this imaginary construct, the Congress party wanted to assert that terror has no religion. However, their real intention was to shield Islamic extremism that was responsible for a string of terror attacks in the tumultuous decade between 2000 to 2010. The Congress party then wrongly implicated Sadhvi Pragya to firm up their “Hindu Terror” fabrication.

Subsequently, the Congress party furthered the imaginary construct of “Hindu extremism” by pinning the blame of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks on RSS. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh unveiled a book that held RSS responsible for the Mumbai terror attacks.

Killers of Kamlesh Tiwari came dressed as Hindus, wearing saffron kurtas

11 years later, the same methodology was once again employed to assassinate Hindu samaj leader Kamlesh Tiwari. Two assassins, Farid-ud-Din Shaikh and Ashfaq Shaikh came dressed in saffron kurtas at Tiwari’s office-cum-residence at Lucknow and assassinated him. They carried sweet boxes in which they had concealed weapons with which they killed the Hindu leader. They were able to get close to Kamlesh Tiwari by the virtue of being dressed in saffron robes, which attracted little suspicions about their possible intentions to make the visit.

Furthermore, they were successful in making an escape after assassinating Kamlesh Tiwari. However, the police later arrested them, and the entire assassination plot was brought to the fore. Tiwari was killed for comments made by him in 2015 where he raised questions on the sexual orientation of Prophet Muhammad. Tiwari’s remarks were in retaliation to offensive comments made against Hindu leaders by radical Muslim clerics. He was even jailed for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

But the Islamic terrorists felt such a punishment was not adequate and he was killed in broad daylight at his own residence. Had it not been for the vigilant police forces, his assassins would have beat the rap and their motive to kill Kamlesh would have never seen the light of the day. The mystery surrounding his death would have endured, and people would have attributed his assassination to personal enmity that led to his killing by men wearing saffron robes.

This time around it was Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, who was the target of assassination for the Islamic terrorists. Yati has of late been in the news for his comments on Islam and Prophet Muhammad. His comments on Prophet Muhammad has also drawn the ire of the Islamists across the country, most notably the MLA Amanatullah Khan, who whipped up frenzy against the Dasna Devi Temple head priest by openly calling for his beheading.

With the calls for the assassinations of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati growing, the Islamic terrorist once again tried to employ the same tactics that had been in use for some time now. By manifesting himself as a practising Hindu, the Islamic terrorist not only sought closer proximity to Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati for committing his vile act, but he also wanted to perpetuate the theory of “Hindu extremism” that has been used by Congress and other political parties to guilt-trip Hindus and shield Islamic terrorism.