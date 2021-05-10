We reported earlier in the day that a woman from West Bengal was reportedly raped by two men, both members of the Aam Aadmi Party, when she was going to join the farmer protest site at the Tikri border, Delhi. The father of the woman had filed a complaint based on which an FIR was registered by the Police under Sections 120B, 342, 354, 365, 376D and 506. He said in his complaint that his daughter was forced on the train and in the tent at the protest site by accused Anil and Anup Singh.

The victim’s father further said that former AAP leader and activist Yogendra Yadav, who currently doubles up as a ‘farmer leader’, and is also a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, knew about the allegations of rape but did nothing.

‘Activist’ Yogendra Yadav tries to distance himself from the incident

Now, in a press release, Yogendra Yadav was seen distancing himself from the purported incident. Speaking about the chronology of events, Yadav claims that Samyukta Kisan Morcha members did not know about the incident until it became public. He says that the victim had only confided in a few of her close friends, that too only about the incident of harassment in the train and not the rape at the Tikri border.

Yadav, continuing to alienate himself and his people from the heinous crime, says that the leadership did not know anything about the girl until the news of her illness reached them around April 18th-19th.

Listen to Slimy Salim @_YogendraYadav‘s statement on the Bengal girl case pic.twitter.com/NWxxeSXyhv — iMac_too (@iMac_too) May 10, 2021

He continues to claim that when the girl did not recuperate until April 22-23, she contacted her father, who in turn got in touch with an All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee member in Kolkata seeking help his daughter who was in Delhi then. This All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee member then dialled Yogendra Yadav informing him about the girl’s ‘medical condition’.

He stresses that the father informed him only about the girl’s ‘medical condition’, insinuating that the rape allegation was an afterthought.

Yadav continues that when his wife spoke to the victim, the latter hinted that she was being harrassed, but she did not say anything explicitly.

Speaking of the chorology of events, Yadav keeps stressing, over and over again, that the victim was suffering from a ‘medical condition’ and that she tested positive for COVID and succumbed to the virus. At no point in the press release, Yadav mentions the sexual assault on the woman by the AAP leaders.

On April 25th, Yadav claims that the victim’s father messaged him saying that she was being taken away by some people. When Yadav spoke to the victim she did not tell him any details apart from hinting that the youths who were taking her away somewhere did not appear decent.

Yogendra Yadav continues that while he was speaking to the victim, he felt that someone was overhearing their conversation.

It was then when Yadav got a little suspicious and asked the girl to give the phone to one of the youths who was accompanying her. On speaking to one of them, Yadav learnt that Anup and Anil were with the victim. The accused told Yadav that they were taking her to Kolkata with her father’s prior permission.

“Since I felt that there was something not right, I asked the girl to send me her location”, said activist Yogendra Yadav furthering that he tracked their location and when he smelt something fishy he directed them to return to Tikri immediately.

At this point, the former AAP leader once again tries to disassociate his party from the incident reiterating that until the night of April 24th, they did not know the victim nor did they know her father or anything about the incident for that matter.

Accused claims conspiracy to defame farmers’ protest

While the former AAP leader tries his best to distance himself from the incident, a report by Times Now has revealed that one of the accused has also refuted the allegations against him. Accused Anup Singh has claimed that a ploy has been hatched to defame the ongoing farmers’ protest. In a video message, the AAP leader said that there was an incident of “assault” on-board the train, but the accusations of “rape at the Tikri border” are “false”.

“Culprits should be punished. But rape accusations are wrong… I am still at the Tikri border site,” Singh claimed.

Victim’s father contends that Yogendra Yadav was aware of the brutalities meted out on his daughter

It is pertinent to note here, that the Hindi daily, Dainik Bhaskar in its report had cited the woman’s father to contend that Yadav was aware of the brutalities meted out on his daughter, and yet he turned a blind eye to it. The report says that Yadav was in touch with the woman since April 24, before her death, and was aware of her predicament. However, he did not inform the police about the incident, which raises the question of whether he wanted to hide the misdeeds of the accused.

Woman who died of COVID at Tikri border protest site was raped and blackmailed

The matter came to light after the father of the woman filed a complaint based on which an FIR was registered by the Police under Sections 120B, 342, 354, 365, 376D and 506. As per the police, they have formed a team to track down two of the accused in the case.

As per the complaint, on April 10, the woman, aged around 25 years, came to Tikri border protest site from West Bengal with a group to join the farmers’ protest against the recently enacted agriculture laws. On April 26, she was admitted to a hospital in the Jhajjar district after showing Covid symptoms. Vijay Kumar, Police Officer at Bahadurgarh Police Station, said, “She died on April 30. Her father has filed a case of rape against two men.”