Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Updated:

Yogi effect? 55 districts in UP now have fresh covid cases in 2 digits, active cases fall 78% from peak

As per the latest reports, 11 of the 75 districts in the state have seen daily new positive cases only in single digits. 55 districts have daily new cases in double digits. 18 districts had registered zero covid deaths on May 24.

UP's Covid caseload reduces drastically, TPR constantly below 2.4
In the month of April, the number of active cases in UP was above 3 lakhs. After battling with an acute Covid crisis, oxygen scarcity and availability of hospital beds, India’s most populous state now seems to be on a path of recovery. As of May 24, the number of active cases in the state had reached to 76703.

While weeks back the state was seeing around 40,000 news cases daily, in the last few days the daily new cases have been below 4000. As per the latest reports, 11 of the 75 districts in the state have seen daily new positive cases only in single digits. 55 districts have daily new cases in double digits.

The Kaushambi district not seen a single new covid case in the last 2 days. 18 districts had registered zero covid deaths on May 24.

May 25, the number of active cases go below 70,000

On Tuesday, May 25, the number of active cases in UP went below 70,000. 3957 new cases and 10,441 recoveries were registered, as per the state government’s data. From the peak of 3.1 lakh cases on April 30, the state on Tuesday saw a 78% dip, with just 69,828 active cases.

Total Covid deaths so far in UP have been 19,519 while Tuesday saw 163 deaths.

Despite the drop in cases, the state has kept the number of tests up. It has been performing above 2.8 lakh covid tests every day for the last 25 days.

UP has performed the highest number of Covid tests in India. 4,73,62,430 Covid tests have been performed so far. Last week, UP had become the first state in India to perform 3.7 lakh tests on a single day.

Starting from May 21, UP’s TPR had dropped to just 2.4%.

CM Yogi has been relentlessly touring district after district, taking direct note of ground-level arrangements, meeting with officials, and visiting hospitals to take stock of the situation. After coming out from home-isolation due to covid infection, the CM has been constantly on the move, visiting Covid hospitals and monitoring preparations at the ground level all over the state. As a result, the state machinery is working on a war footing. The results of the relentless efforts are now seen in UP’s reduced covid numbers. CM Yogi had yesterday stated that Covid cases in the state are now completely under control.

Oxygen availability

Speaking on availability of medical oxygen, CM yogi told that he is grateful to the central government for availing medical oxygen through ‘oxygen expresses’. He stated that so far, 20,000 oxygen concentrators have been made available in the state and his government is aiming to make another 20,000 oxygen concentrators available in the coming days for benefit of patients.

As per reports, from the requirement of 1000 tons daily till last week, the demand for medical oxygen has now dropped to 700 tons a day. Upon request of two industry bodies, the CII and IIA, the UP government is now thinking of diverting some of the oxygen for industrial usage.

