Saturday, May 22, 2021
Yogi Adityanath government launches ‘Mera Gaon, Corona Mukt Gaon’ campaign, declares rewards for best performing wards

The villages that declare themselves as COVID free will also be given benefits of special schemes, the state government has informed.

Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath has taken many steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state. To control the spread of the pathogen in rural areas, the BJP government in the state has launched various campaigns, the latest being ‘mera gaon, corona mukt gaon’ campaign to declare villages free from coronavirus infection.

Yogi Adityanath office has taken to Twitter to inform that the best performing three villages and wards will be rewarded through various means. This is being done, the CM said, to generate awareness about the novel coronavirus and ensuring that everyone followed Covid appropriate behaviour.

Informing that this particular campaign was conceived with the intention to draw local participation in the battle against Covid-19, Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, information department, Uttar Pradesh, said in the press conference on May 21: “To spread awareness in villages, today the honourable chief minister has launched the mera gaon corona mukt gaon campaign.”

“The villages that declare themselves as COVID free will also be given benefits of special schemes. This has been launched so that villages and government can work together to make villages covid free,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath taking proactive steps to make rural areas Covid free

Earlier this month, the Yogi Adityanath govt constituted Monitoring Committees. These Monitoring committees are playing a vital role in the ongoing battle against coronavirus (Covid-19) in Uttar Pradesh, as they are getting more than one lakh tests done in the rural areas of the state every day. The tests are being conducted by the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs).

Representatives of civil society groups such as Asha, Anganwadi and ANM, who have been part of the committees, act as a shield to protect people from the disease by identifying suspected cases, expediting tests and facilitating treatment as fast as possible. They have been given medical kits, oximeters and infrared thermometers to identify people with symptoms.

It is worth mentioning here that the members of the monitoring committees have visited 79,512 villages as part of a Covid-19 screening campaign launched by the Yogi Government on May 5. The members detected infections in 28,742 villages, following which targeted efforts were made to contain the spread of the virus in these villages. Today, 68 percent of the villages in UP are free from the virus, thanks to the timely efforts of the Yogi Government.

