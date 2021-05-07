Friday, May 7, 2021
Uttar Pradesh govt launches testing campaign in rural areas, 5% positive out of 69,000 individuals tested so far

Only 3,551 individuals (about 5%) tested positive during the rapid antigen test conducted on 69,474 people in UP's rural areas so far, as per reports.

Testing campaign launched by UP govt in villages finds only 5% positive so far
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: Aaj Tak)
The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a massive testing campaign in rural areas of the State, amidst the rising Coronavirus cases. It has now come to light that only 3,551 individuals (about 5%) tested positive during the rapid antigen test conducted on 69,474 people, reported The Times of India.

The Yogi Adityanath government has initiated a 5-day door-to-door testing campaign in 97,000 revenue villages. Teams have been dispatched to visit every single home, check individuals for Coronavirus-related symptoms, conduct rapid antigen tests, isolate individuals who test positive and provide the necessary medicines.

At the same time, the team deployed by the Uttar Pradesh government has been asked to arrange for telephonic conversation of Coronavirus patients with doctors. The team has been directed to provide necessary medical facilities to Coronavirus patients. Besides, they have been tasked to check oxygen saturation using an oximeter and conduct other tests to determine the health condition of the villagers.

Screening and testing done by monitoring committees: Govt spokesperson

While speaking on the development, a government spokesperson informed, “To prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in rural UP, a mass testing drive has been launched in villages. Teams are going to all houses to provide treatment and counsel patients. Door-to-door screening and testing are being done by monitoring committees.”

He further added, “Members of the monitoring committee and rapid response teams are starting work from early morning itself. The five-day campaign aims at identifying people with Covid symptoms in villages and getting them hospitalized. For this, members of the monitoring committees and OPTS have been provided medical kits and antigen test kits.”

Yogi Adityanath exhibits proactiveness in conducting 3rd phase of the vaccination

On May 1, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the state has received about 1 crore Coronavirus vaccine doses to kickstart the third phase of the vaccination drive. The development comes days after the government had placed the order for vaccine doses following the Centre’s decision to immunise individuals between the age of 18-45 years.

While speaking to the media, Yogi Adityanath informed, “We ordered 1 crore vaccines. We have received vaccines for the 45+ category too. We have purchased directly from the companies. We have also floated global tenders for 5 crore vaccines in the state. I am sure that we will be able to take this forward successfully.” On April 19, the Centre had announced that individuals above the age of 18 years will be eligible for the Coronavirus vaccination programme from 1st May. The Union government had also permitted states to directly procure vaccines from the manufactures.

