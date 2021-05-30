Yogi govt comes to rescue of children orphaned due to pandemic

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that under the ‘Uttar Pradesh Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana’, the state government will work as guardian/care taker for children who are orphaned due to the pandemic.

ऐसे बच्चे, जिन्होंने कोविड संक्रमण के कारण अपने माता-पिता अथवा यदि उनमें से एक ही जीवित थे तो उन्हें अथवा यदि दोनों माता-पिता नहीं हैं तो Legal Guardian को खो दिया हो और जो अनाथ हो गए हों, तो ऐसे बच्चों को 'उत्तर प्रदेश मुख्यमंत्री बाल सेवा' योजना के अंतर्गत शामिल किया गया है। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) May 29, 2021

Yogi Adityanath’s office announced that those children who have lost both of their parents or legal guardians due to the pandemic, then they will be included in the said yojana.

'उत्तर प्रदेश मुख्यमंत्री बाल सेवा' योजना के अंतर्गत ऐसे बच्चों को भी शामिल किया गया है, जिन्होंने कोविड संक्रमण के कारण अपने माता-पिता में से आय अर्जित करने वाले अभिभावक को खो दिया हो। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) May 29, 2021

Those children who have lost the sole breadwinner of the house will also be included in the yojana.

'उत्तर प्रदेश मुख्यमंत्री बाल सेवा योजना' के अंतर्गत Guardian/Care Taker को @UPGovt द्वारा अनाथ बच्चों की देखभाल हेतु ₹4,000 प्रति माह, प्रति बच्चे की दर से वित्तीय सहायता दी जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) May 29, 2021

Under the yojana, the state government will provide Rs 4,000 per month per child through their guardian/caretaker.

प्रदेश में वर्तमान में 0 से 10 वर्ष की आयु हेतु 5 राजकीय बाल गृह (शिशु) संचालित हैं, जिनमें मथुरा, लखनऊ, प्रयागराज, आगरा एवं रामपुर शामिल हैं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) May 29, 2021

Yogi Adityanath’s office informed that children under age 10 years, who do not have guardian/extended family, then state government with the help of government of India will rehabilitate them in children’s home. In UP, there are currently 5 state-run children’s home for the age 0-10 years: Mathura, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Agra and Rampur.

अवयस्क बच्चियों की देखभाल व उनकी पढाई-लिखाई हेतु भारत सरकार द्वारा संचालित कस्तूरबा गांधी बालिका विद्यालयों (आवासीय) में अथवा @UPGovt द्वारा संचालित राजकीय बाल गृह (बालिका) में अथवा प्रदेश में स्थापित किए जा रहे 18 अटल आवासीय विद्यालयों में रखकर उनकी देखभाल की जाएगी। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) May 29, 2021

For minor girls, they will be provided education in Indian government run Kasturba Gandhi schools or in one of the 18 Atal residential schools run by state government. The state government will further provide Rs 1,01,000 for marriage of girls who have been orphaned due to the pandemic. Further, the government will provide tablet/laptop to kids studying in schools and colleges.

PM CARES

On Saturday, PM Modi announced an initiative to help children who have lost both their parents or guardians to the coronavirus pandemic. He said such children will be supported under the ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme.

The Prime Minister announced that such bereaved children will get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 for the next five years from the PM Cares Fund. Moreover, they will receive a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23.