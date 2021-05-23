Sunday, May 23, 2021
Young boys beaten by IAS Ranbir Sharma speak up, were out visiting ailing grandmother, buying medicines

On Saturday, a video of an IAS officer misbehaving with a boy, breaking his phone and asking police to beat him up had gone viral on social media. After the outrage, he apologised for the behaviour and claimed he slapped the boy in 'heat of the moment'.

OpIndia Staff
13-year-old thrashed by police on the order of IAS Ranbir Sharma
2

The 23-year-old Aman Mittal who was seen being beaten by the police personnel in the viral video revealed that he had visited his grandmother who is undergoing Covid-19 treatment at a hospital. In a video shared by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, he reveals how the IAS officer misbehaved with him.

“The doctors had asked to get her blood test done. I went to the lab to get the technician and after fulfilling the requirements as prescribed by the doctor, I was stopped by the police. I parked my bike to the side and went to show the slip. He (IAS Sharma) asked me to go then suddenly snatched my phone and smashed it and slapped me without even seeing the slip.”

After the video of IAS Ranbir Sharma of Surajpur district, Chhattisgarh thrashing a boy went viral on social media, the netizens reacted sharply to the manhandling of common citizens by the bureaucrat.

Shortly after the video went viral, Sharma released an apology video claiming that the boy was misbehaving with the police and also lied when caught flouting the Covid-19 lockdown protocol. However, the two boys who were thrashed by the police on the orders of IAS Sharma spoke to the media about their ordeal.

He added that the Collector then asked the police personnel at the site to beat him up which is evident in the video. 

When asked if he plans to take any action, Mittal said, “If this would have been done by a lower-level officer we could have approached the higher level. But who do we go to when the highest officer of the district himself behaves so.”

13-year-old beaten for stepping out for medical supply

Sahil Gupta, a 13-year-old was thrashed by police on the orders of IAS Ranbir Sharma when he stepped out to get medical supplies.

While interacting with the media, the boy informed that the officer questioned him while he was buying medicines at a medical shop. Despite informing that he had come to purchase medicines, Sharma asked the police to hit him with the stick.

The boy has sustained injuries near his ankle. 

IAS Sharma apologized justifying his actions

The Chhattisgarh IAS officer Ranbir Sharma of Surajpur district apologized on Saturday for slapping a man and smashing his phone on the ground for violating Covid-19 protocols. The officer released a video apologizing for his behavior and citing the reason upon receiving a backlash from netizens after his video misbehaving with the man went viral.

Collector Ranbir Sharma in his video statement claimed that the boy misbehaved with the police. He said, “The boy first said he is going for vaccination, however, he showed a receipt which wasn’t related to vaccination. He then said he is going to meet his grandmother. I slapped him in the heat of the moment.”

In another statement that is being circulated by the Chhattisgarh government to media personnel as damage control, Sharma apologizing for his behavior said, “I never had any intention to disrespect or belittle the person in the video.”

District Collector Sharma removed

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday took to Twitter to inform that he has instructed Ranbir Sharma be removed from his post.

He said that such an act of misbehaving with someone is unacceptable and instructions have been given to remove him with immediate effect.

The viral video

In the video that has now gone viral on social media, the boy can be seen showing some paper to the officer and something on his mobile phone. Soon after the officer snatched the phone from the boy’s hand and smashed it on the ground. 

He then slapped the boy and instructed the police personnel posted at the site to hit him with sticks. Sharma was heard instructing, “maaro ise (hit him).”

