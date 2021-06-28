The Aam Aadmi Party is readying to participate in every upcoming state assembly election which includes Gujarat, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. However, in every state, AAP has begun to cry foul claiming denial to hold a peaceful campaign by rival parties.

The Aam Aadmi Party has now alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s office has denied them permission to hold a press conference at Punjab Bhavan.

The party, however, claims that it will go ahead with its conference scheduled for Tuesday at 1 pm even without the CMO’s permission. “We will hold the press conferences no matter how hard Captain tries,” the Aam Aadmi Party said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to reach Chandigarh on Tuesday to address the conference.

Captain Amarinder Singh refutes claims

The Punjab CM has outright denied claims made by AAP calling it a drama. “Totally not true. We let Arvind Kejriwal address a rally here just few days back so why should we stop him now from having a press conference. If he wants I’d be happy to arrange his lunch too. AAP just wants to do drama even if it means lying,” remarked Captain Amarinder Singh.

Totally not true. We let Arvind Kejriwal address a rally here just few days back so why should we stop him now from having a press conference. If he wants I’d be happy to arrange his lunch too. AAP just wants to do drama even if it means lying: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/Nu70yYmPfQ — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) June 28, 2021

AAP leader alleges attack in Gujarat

Gujarat AAP leader Gopal Italia who had insulted Brahmins and the Hindu community was denied permission to pay obeisance at Somnath Temple today.

Italia filing a police complaint alleged that BJP goons had hatched a plan to attack him inside the temple premises in which they did not succeed. Italia claimed he was attacked again as soon as he stepped out of the temple hinting at a political conspiracy against him.

Italia in his old videos which went viral on social media had insulted the Brahmins, the Hindu rituals and the community by calling them ‘eunuchs.’

Sanjay Singh alleges land-scam in Ayodhya Ram Temple

We reported earlier how AAP leader Sanjay Singh had tried to rake up a farce controversy alleging a ‘land scam’ by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Kshetra Trust.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia too had participated in flaring up the allegations by conducting press conferences. However, the entire artificially created issue fell flat when the seller of the land denied any scam and in turn blamed the leaders for playing dirty politics just ahead of the elections.