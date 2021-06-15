Adul Samad, an elderly man from Uttar Pradesh was thrashed by an Aarif, Adil, Parvesh, Mushahid, Kallu and Poli a few days back after an occult amulet he made did not work for someone. Except, the incident was peddled by so-called fact-checker Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair as a hate crime where a ‘Hindu mob’ beating up an elderly Muslim man and forcing him to ‘chant Jai Shri Ram’ and cutting off his beard.

Soon, the entire social media was awash with the usual suspects pinning the blame on Hindus and cried ‘saffron terrorism’. Wonder why would an Aarif or Adil force a man to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

Here’s how the Islamist apologist spread fake propaganda to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The self-acclaimed ‘fact-checker’ of Alt News Mohammed Zubair is suspected to be the one of the first who broke the news. He first shared a ghastly video of the old man being thrashed quoting, “An elderly Man, Sufi Abdul Samad Saifi was attacked by five goons in Loni, Ghaziabad. He was threatened at the gun point, beaten, assaulted and they forcefully chopped off his beard.”

Note that the Tweet mentions nothing about the religious slogan, but that he shared the video with name of ‘victim’ should have been cue that more is yet to come.

An elderly Man, Sufi Abdul Samad Saifi was attacked by five goons in Loni, Ghaziabad. He was threatened at the gun point, beaten, assaulted and they forcefully chopped off his beard. @ghaziabadpolice @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/0QphDcnKUN — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 14, 2021

Soon Zubair uploaded another video of the victim shot in what plausibly seems like a Samajwadi Party office where he explicitly says that he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Here is a video of Abdul Samad Saifi narrating the complete incident. He claims he was forced to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ by the goons. pic.twitter.com/QPfJwNBJEs — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 14, 2021

One can see Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s picture in the background. So it could be reasonably safe to assume that the video was shot at an office or residence of someone who supports Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party.

Soon after the entire ‘liberal’ brigade was up in arms to exploit the Hinduphobic narrative. Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker was once again ‘ashamed’ and condemned using a religion to justify the brutality.

I’m ashamed. I’m ashamed of what happens in the name of our Gods.

Hindus in India and abroad.. who want every Muslim to constantly condemn terrorism in the name of Islam.. am I hearing your voices now when our Gods and our religion is being misused to justify this brutality?!? https://t.co/CmgCIUD1oN — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 14, 2021

‘Social media activist’ Asif Khan shared an article by ‘The Quint‘ narrating how ‘chacha miyan’ was made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after cutting off his beard.

5 men abducted 72yo Muslim man, kicked him, beat him, put a pistol to his head, stole the Rs 1200, forced him to Chant Jai Sri Ram,cut his beard, made him see videos of other Muslims being attacked and boasted that they had killed many Muslims before.



https://t.co/4JxVNYLzpj — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) June 14, 2021

Zafar Sareshwala whose first Tweet on the timeline as of now is ‘fraud at Kumbh mela’, quoted Zubair’s Tweet labeling the perpetrators as “terrorists” and tagging UP Police to take action.

These are Terrorists! When are you @Uppolice @dgpup arresting these Goons?Act now @ghaziabadpolice or this Anarchy will engulf the entire state of @UPGovt https://t.co/ytf2NGY7Jr — zafar sareshwala 🇮🇳 (@zafarsareshwala) June 14, 2021

Former DGP Kerala NC Asthana too propagated the narrative and claimed the objective of the act is to dehumanize ‘Muslims.’

The ultimate objective of all such acts is to ‘dehumanize’ the Muslims–to make it difficult for them to live in this country with self-respect. Anybody could be beaten up–but the cutting of the beard was to insult him on account of his religion. The writing on the wall is clear https://t.co/uNFQNb2ooZ — Dr. N. C. Asthana, IPS (Retd) (@NcAsthana) June 14, 2021

So-called award-winning journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani was not far behind in sympathizing with the old victim and insisted that the crime was done in the name of Lord Shri Ram. It is imperative to note that Sherwani has been parroting the narrative of demonizing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ right from the West Bengal elections.

A Muslim man of yr grandfather’s age was brutally slapped,thrashed, kicked,his beard was violently cut while he was forced to chant JaiSriRam.

The cutting of the beard was to insult him for his religious identity.

This happened in the name of Hindus.

Your silence is your approval — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) June 14, 2021

Journalist and author Saba Naqvi too shared an Indian Express article highlighting how the victim was made to chant the religious slogan.

Hindu Rashtra in election bound state Elderly Muslim man attacked at Loni in Ghaziabad, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ https://t.co/hp8aFxopYf via @IndianExpress — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) June 14, 2021

Harinder Baweja a ‘good old journalist’ equated the crime to soon approaching Father’s Day claiming this is how the society treats people of their father’s age.

As we gear up to celebrate Fathers Day, see how we treat people our parents age. This just sears the heart. Just how do we bring ourselves to do this in the name of ‘Jai Sri Ram’. Deeply wounding https://t.co/1yCA3KVHqm — Harinder Baweja (@shammybaweja) June 14, 2021

From grandfather to father, the entire cabal made the ‘victim’ a part of their family even before the truth surfaced.

Ghaziabad Police exposes entire propaganda

In a recent update by the Ghaziabad Police, it was revealed that Samad is well-known in his village for making taveez. However, the main accused who had procured a taveez from him had opposite effects on him and his family. This angered the accused and he along with his friends attacked Samad by taking him to a remote place.

The accused have been arrested and further investigations are on.

However, this is not the first time when a personal rivalry was painted as a religious hate crime. In May, Sharjeel Usmani, a known Islamist hatemonger, used an unfortunate crime in Haryana to peddle hatred against the Hindu community.

One Asif was murdered during a clash between two groups. However, the allegations that dominated the discourse was that the mob that attacked Asif forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.