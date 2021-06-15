Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Islamist apologists spread fake propaganda to defame Jai Shri Ram. Here are the ‘liberals’ who are ‘ashamed’ over fake news

'Liberals' and Islamist apologist not only want to defame Jai Shri Ram chant, but also want Hindus to be ashamed over fake hate crime.

Akshita Bhadauria
46

Adul Samad, an elderly man from Uttar Pradesh was thrashed by an Aarif, Adil, Parvesh, Mushahid, Kallu and Poli a few days back after an occult amulet he made did not work for someone. Except, the incident was peddled by so-called fact-checker Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair as a hate crime where a ‘Hindu mob’ beating up an elderly Muslim man and forcing him to ‘chant Jai Shri Ram’ and cutting off his beard.

Soon, the entire social media was awash with the usual suspects pinning the blame on Hindus and cried ‘saffron terrorism’. Wonder why would an Aarif or Adil force a man to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

Here’s how the Islamist apologist spread fake propaganda to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The self-acclaimed ‘fact-checker’ of Alt News Mohammed Zubair is suspected to be the one of the first who broke the news. He first shared a ghastly video of the old man being thrashed quoting, “An elderly Man, Sufi Abdul Samad Saifi was attacked by five goons in Loni, Ghaziabad. He was threatened at the gun point, beaten, assaulted and they forcefully chopped off his beard.”

Note that the Tweet mentions nothing about the religious slogan, but that he shared the video with name of ‘victim’ should have been cue that more is yet to come.

Soon Zubair uploaded another video of the victim shot in what plausibly seems like a Samajwadi Party office where he explicitly says that he was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

One can see Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s picture in the background. So it could be reasonably safe to assume that the video was shot at an office or residence of someone who supports Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party.

Soon after the entire ‘liberal’ brigade was up in arms to exploit the Hinduphobic narrative. Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker was once again ‘ashamed’ and condemned using a religion to justify the brutality.

‘Social media activist’ Asif Khan shared an article by ‘The Quint‘ narrating how ‘chacha miyan’ was made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after cutting off his beard.

Zafar Sareshwala whose first Tweet on the timeline as of now is ‘fraud at Kumbh mela’, quoted Zubair’s Tweet labeling the perpetrators as “terrorists” and tagging UP Police to take action.

Former DGP Kerala NC Asthana too propagated the narrative and claimed the objective of the act is to dehumanize ‘Muslims.’

So-called award-winning journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani was not far behind in sympathizing with the old victim and insisted that the crime was done in the name of Lord Shri Ram. It is imperative to note that Sherwani has been parroting the narrative of demonizing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ right from the West Bengal elections.

Journalist and author Saba Naqvi too shared an Indian Express article highlighting how the victim was made to chant the religious slogan.

Harinder Baweja a ‘good old journalist’ equated the crime to soon approaching Father’s Day claiming this is how the society treats people of their father’s age.

From grandfather to father, the entire cabal made the ‘victim’ a part of their family even before the truth surfaced.

Ghaziabad Police exposes entire propaganda

In a recent update by the Ghaziabad Police, it was revealed that Samad is well-known in his village for making taveez. However, the main accused who had procured a taveez from him had opposite effects on him and his family. This angered the accused and he along with his friends attacked Samad by taking him to a remote place.

The accused have been arrested and further investigations are on.

However, this is not the first time when a personal rivalry was painted as a religious hate crime. In May, Sharjeel Usmani, a known Islamist hatemonger, used an unfortunate crime in Haryana to peddle hatred against the Hindu community.

One Asif was murdered during a clash between two groups. However, the allegations that dominated the discourse was that the mob that attacked Asif forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Akshita Bhadauria

