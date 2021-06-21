Amarnath Yatra stands cancelled for second time in a row amid the raging Chinese coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, the temple will organise online darshan for the devotees from 28th June onward.

Amarnath Temple is a Hindu shrine located at altitude of 3,888 mtrs in a cave in Himalayas in Jammu & Kashmir, India. It is one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism and is one of the 51 Shaktipeeth. The pilgrimage was cancelled in 2020 as well due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Official announcement expected shortly.

Last week, agencies had increased security after social media messages threatening terror attack on Amarnath Yatra had gone viral. The Yatra, holy pilgrimage for Hindus, has often been a target of terror attacks in the past.