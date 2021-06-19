Saturday, June 19, 2021
Andhra Pradesh: BJP leaders arrested for protesting against installation of Tipu Sultan statue by by YSRCP MLA after demands by Muslim community

The YSRCP MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy had promised to install the statue of Tipu Sultan in Proddatur after several members of the Muslim community demanded him for the installation of such a statue.

Andhra Pradesh govt to instal Tipu Sultan statue/ Image Source: HT
A massive political row has erupted in Andhra Pradesh over the installation of a statue of tyrant ruler Tipu Sultan in Proddatur town in Kadapa district.

According to the reports, the Andhra Pradesh government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy has arrested several BJP leaders for protesting against the state government over the installation of the Tipu Sultan statue. On Friday, police arrested BJP state general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy and other party leaders for protesting against the government’s decision.

BJP leader and Andhra Pradesh in-charge Sunil Deodhar took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of BJP leaders by the Andhra Pradesh government. The Islamic tyrant Tipu Sultan, projected by certain political parties as a ‘secular’ leader, is accused of killing thousands of Hindus and demolishing Hindu temples.

Reportedly, the YSRCP MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy had promised to install the statue of Tipu Sultan in Proddatur after several members of the Muslim community demanded him for the installation of such a statue.

However, the decision of YSRCP MLA has met with strong opposition as BJP leaders have warned against such installation and have said that they would demolish the structure if built. Meanwhile, the YSRCP has ignored the protests and has continued with the installation of the statue of the 18th-century tyrant of Mysore in Proddatur. 

Why is Karnataka govt pulling down statues? asks YSRCP MLA

Speaking to the media, YSRCP MLA Rachamallu has defended the decision, asking if Tipu Sultan was really the tyrant and Hindu oppressor, why has the BJP government in Karnataka has not pulled down Tipu’s statues installed in the state.

“If it can be proved that Tipu committed such religious atrocities, I will express regret and disassociate from the project,” the YSRCP MLA said, who attended the foundation ceremony earlier this week.

BJP leader Vishnuvardhan has accused the YSRCP of indulging in vote bank politics at the cost of communal harmony. The BJP has said Tipu’s image could cause communal tensions in the state and added that the government should instead instal the statue of former president APJ Abdul Kalam statue in the town centre.

Not just BJP, even traders and civil society are against the installation of the Tipu Sultan. Busetty Rammohan, vice-president of AP gold and diamonds merchants association, said that they were not favouring a statue of Tipu, who has reportedly butchered Hindus. We will raise our objections if the work advances, he added.

