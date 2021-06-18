Friday, June 18, 2021
Home News Reports Approval rating of PM Modi highest among world leaders at 66%, ahead of Biden,...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Approval rating of PM Modi highest among world leaders at 66%, ahead of Biden, Trudeau, Merkel and others

According to American data intelligence firm ‘Morning Consult’, PM Modi’s approval ratings is highest at 66 per cent,

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi bags numero uno position in the list of leaders with highest approval ratings
PM Modi(Source: Economic Times)
1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval rating is highest among the list of popular global leaders, a survey conducted by American data intelligence firm ‘Morning Consult’ revealed. PM Modi’s approval ratings stood at 66 per cent, which is better than world leaders of 13 countries including the US, UK, Russia, Australia, Canada, Brazil, France and Germany.

The ‘Morning Consult’, which regularly tracks approval ratings of world leaders, recently tweeted results of its latest survey. PM Modi outperformed all other political leaders around the world with a 66 per cent approval rating. The second position was bagged by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (65%), followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (63%), Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (54%), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (53%), US President Joe Biden (53%), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (48%), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (44%), South Korean President Moon Jae-In (37%), Spanish Spain Pedro Sánchez (36%), Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro (35%), French President Emmanuel Macron (35%) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (29%).

With a sample size of 2,126 adults in India, the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker that was updated on June 17 showed 66 per cent approval for PM Modi while 28 per cent of the respondents disapproved of him.

The current rating, even though better than other world leaders, is 16 percentage points lower than the approval PM Modi enjoyed in August 2019, days after his government annulled the archaic Article 370 and paved the way for greater integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the union of India. PM Modi had then polled 82 per cent of approval ratings in a survey conducted by Morning Consult.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to announce that PM Modi continues to remain at the numero uno position among the list of democratic leaders with the highest approval rating.

“People and the world have faith in PM Shri @narendramodi’s leadership. The approval rating of Shri Narendra Modi is the highest among all top democratic world leaders. PM Modi the leader of #NewIndia,” Javadekar tweeted.

Methodology adopted by Morning Consult to arrive at the approval ratings

Political Intelligence is Morning Consult’s proprietary platform that provides real-time polling data on elections, elected officials and voting issues. Morning Consult conducts more than 11,000 daily interviews globally about leadership approval and 5,000 daily interviews with registered voters in the United States, about the presidential and congressional election.

Revealing its methodology to arrive at the ratings, the American data intelligence firm said the daily global survey data is based on a “seven-day moving average of all adults in a particular country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3 per cent.” “All interviews are conducted online, among nationally representative samples of adults. (In India, the sample is representative of the literate population),” it said on its website.

It further added that the surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region, and education breakdowns in certain countries based on official government sources. “In the United States, surveys are also weighted by race and ethnicity. Respondents complete these surveys in languages appropriate for their countries,” it added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Information about a fictitious train on ‘reliable’ Wikipedia, picked up by websites and academic journals: Here is how it originated

OpIndia Staff -
A 2016 edit about fictional Mashriq-Maghreb Express was removed from the East Pakistan Railway's Wikipedia page in 2020 only
News Reports

‘Being targeted because I am Muslim’: SP leader Umed Idris plays victim card after giving Ghaziabad incident a communal spin

OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Umed Idris was booked by Ghaziabad police on May 17 for giving the Loni incident a communal spin in his Facebook video.

4 arrested in Hiranandani society fake vaccine scam, Tips Films, another production house were duped too: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
4 persons have been arrested by the Kandivali Police in the fake vaccination drive case. They have been sent to judicial custody till June 25.

Mukul Roy refuses to resign from assembly after defecting to TMC, Suvendu Adhikari petitions the speaker to disqualify him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhilkari asks assembly speaker to disqualify Mukul Roy as per anti-defection law after Roy quite BJP to join TMC

‘Muslims must kill 4-6 persons before dying’: Congress’ new minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi and his hate-filled ‘shayari’. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The newly appointed Congress minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi is believed to be the favourite of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

FT refers to India as the ‘weakest link’ in the Quad. How their quoted expert denies conclusion and how they got it massively wrong

Opinions Shashank Bharadwaj -
Quoting a few experts in foreign policy, FT declared that India is the 'weakest link' of the informal alliance as it had failed to provide necessary vaccines to the nations as it had agreed to in the Quad summit that was held in March.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani audience go ballistic over Zee5 web series featuring Muslim girl-Indian Hindu boy love story, call it ‘haram’

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani web series features the love story between a Pakistani Muslim girl and Indian Hindu boy who have both lost their fathers to the conflict between the two nations.
Read more
Social Media

Dhruv Rathee fans mark YouTuber Karolina Goswami for targeted harassment after she exposed his lies

OpIndia Staff -
After Karolina Goswami pointed out the factual errors and mistakes in the Dhruv Rathee video, Rathee's supporters have been harassing and abusing Goswami.
Read more
News Reports

AAP celebrates Delhi’s new architectural marvel, the Moti Nagar speed breaker

OpIndia Staff -
AAP's Moti Nagar MLA has recently inaugurated a speed breaker, along with dozens of supporters flouting social distancing norms.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,357FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com