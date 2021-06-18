Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval rating is highest among the list of popular global leaders, a survey conducted by American data intelligence firm ‘Morning Consult’ revealed. PM Modi’s approval ratings stood at 66 per cent, which is better than world leaders of 13 countries including the US, UK, Russia, Australia, Canada, Brazil, France and Germany.

The ‘Morning Consult’, which regularly tracks approval ratings of world leaders, recently tweeted results of its latest survey. PM Modi outperformed all other political leaders around the world with a 66 per cent approval rating. The second position was bagged by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (65%), followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (63%), Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (54%), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (53%), US President Joe Biden (53%), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (48%), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (44%), South Korean President Moon Jae-In (37%), Spanish Spain Pedro Sánchez (36%), Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro (35%), French President Emmanuel Macron (35%) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (29%).

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb



Modi: 66%

Draghi: 65%

López Obrador: 63%

Morrison: 54%

Merkel: 53%

Biden: 53%

Trudeau: 48%

Johnson: 44%

Moon: 37%

Sánchez: 36%

Bolsonaro: 35%

Macron: 35%

Suga: 29%



*Updated 6/17/21 pic.twitter.com/FvCSODtIxa — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) June 17, 2021

With a sample size of 2,126 adults in India, the Morning Consult Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker that was updated on June 17 showed 66 per cent approval for PM Modi while 28 per cent of the respondents disapproved of him.

The current rating, even though better than other world leaders, is 16 percentage points lower than the approval PM Modi enjoyed in August 2019, days after his government annulled the archaic Article 370 and paved the way for greater integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the union of India. PM Modi had then polled 82 per cent of approval ratings in a survey conducted by Morning Consult.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to announce that PM Modi continues to remain at the numero uno position among the list of democratic leaders with the highest approval rating.

“People and the world have faith in PM Shri @narendramodi’s leadership. The approval rating of Shri Narendra Modi is the highest among all top democratic world leaders. PM Modi the leader of #NewIndia,” Javadekar tweeted.

People and the world have faith in PM Shri @narendramodi’s leadership. The approval rating of Shri Narendra Modi is the highest among all top democratic world leaders.



PM Modi the leader of #NewIndia @BJP4India https://t.co/a5ITKll0Wl — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 18, 2021

Methodology adopted by Morning Consult to arrive at the approval ratings

Political Intelligence is Morning Consult’s proprietary platform that provides real-time polling data on elections, elected officials and voting issues. Morning Consult conducts more than 11,000 daily interviews globally about leadership approval and 5,000 daily interviews with registered voters in the United States, about the presidential and congressional election.

Revealing its methodology to arrive at the ratings, the American data intelligence firm said the daily global survey data is based on a “seven-day moving average of all adults in a particular country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3 per cent.” “All interviews are conducted online, among nationally representative samples of adults. (In India, the sample is representative of the literate population),” it said on its website.

It further added that the surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region, and education breakdowns in certain countries based on official government sources. “In the United States, surveys are also weighted by race and ethnicity. Respondents complete these surveys in languages appropriate for their countries,” it added.