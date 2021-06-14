As Kejriwal announces his Gujarat ambitions, here is another state where he is needed the most

Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the party will contest 2022 Gujarat Assembly election on all 180 seats. As soon as this news came out PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and BJP President J P Nadda called for emergency meeting and personnel of Election Commission of India demanded for raise in their salary.

With eyes on Gujarati NRI voters, Arvind Kejriwal announced that if AAP comes into power in Gujarat then he will turn Gujarat into Delhi, which in turn is changing into London, one of the many favourite destinations of Gujaratis. Hence, Gujaratis should not compare Gujarat with Delhi while criticising Kejriwal but should compare with London, he said.

But it is not Gujarat which need a magician leader like Kejriwal, it is West Bengal. Be it infrastructure, employment, investment, health, education, women safety, fight against poverty etc. no one does media management better than Kejrwal. Even in terms of maintaining democracy, Kejriwal not only allows protestors to block road for months but he also supports them with free ration, free electricity and free wifi.

In West Bengal, we hear the news of riots, violence and killing everyday but with Kejriwal into power in Bengal we can save ourselves from news of such incidences and can turn many small unorganised riots into a big annual organised riots as we see in Delhi.

Kolkata is among one of the most polluted cities and it badly needs Delhi model of transportation, In just 6 years, Kejriwal reduced the total number of buses into half, which were the main cause of pollution. When it comes to education, Bengal badly need Kejriwal, as many West Bengal government school kids get fail in 12th but In Delhi under supervision of Kejriwal government, 100% of govt school kid got passed in 2021.

In health sector also, Delhi is way ahead of other states, while whole India is fighting against 2nd wave, Delhi under Kejriwal govt was already under 4th wave. So much that he also booked slots in newspaper all around India for advertisement. When it comes to governance, he doesn’t let religion come between him and his work that’s why he never interferes in any of hate comments made by his MLA Khan Amanutullah.

Not only West Bengal, but neighbouring states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam will also get benefited if Kejriwal comes in power as Kejriwal has habit of interefing more into other states than his own state.

Why should Gujarat have all the fun?