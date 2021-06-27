Sunday, June 27, 2021
Bengaluru arrests eight Bangladeshi women, two Indian nationals for running human trafficking racket in the city

OpIndia Staff
Bangaldeshi prostitution racket busted in Bengaluru, 10 arrested/ Image Source: Zee
The Bengaluru police busted an illegal Bangladeshi human trafficking network in the city on Friday (June 26) and arrested eight Bangladeshi women and two Indian nationals from a ladies PG in Banaswadi, Bengaluru.

According to reports, the Bengaluru police raided the ladies PG located in the Banaswadi area in the city after receiving information about the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals. The police apprehended two Indian nationals, namely Anand and Anil.

The police said that Anil is married to a Bangladeshi national named Pooja aka Pinky, who returned to Bangladesh in April 2021 along with another Bangladeshi national named Kamal Hassan.

During the questioning, both the accused Anand and Anil identified the photographs of a person named Manjunath, aka Vishwanath, who is alleged to be the kingpin of the prostitution and human trafficking racket in Bengaluru. Both Anand and Anil admitted to having been part of the racket under Manjunath in the city.

Upon receiving the information, the Bengaluru police raided another PG near HSR Layout, where they arrested seven other suspected Bangladeshi nationals. During the questioning, the police found out that most of those apprehended women had Bangladeshi contact numbers saved on their mobile handsets. These illegal Bangladeshi nationals had claimed to be natives of Kolkata but possessed Aadhaar Cards issued from Mumbai and Gujarat.

According to Banaswadi Police officials, the arrested individuals from the PG have admitted to being natives of Bangladesh and provided their addresses in Bangladesh. The police officials said that they would be conducting a detailed enquiry to nab the remaining traffickers operating in the city.

The Bengaluru police are also ascertaining more details about the possible angle of narcotics, weapons or communal angle in the case.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

