Wednesday, March 17, 2021
West Bengal: Chinese nationals caught with fake Aadhaar card while boarding a flight from Bagdogra airport, had earlier visited Pakistan

Initial investigation reveal that they entered India through Nepal border at Panitanki in North Bengal. As per their passports, they had visited Pakistan in 2018 and 2019.

OpIndia Staff
Imagesource: timesnownews.com
4

Two Chinese nationals were caught with fake Aadhaar cards and other documents, while boarding a flight from Bagdogra airport, Siliguri to Hyderabad. The fake Aadhaar card bore Uttar Pradesh’s address.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, the two men, identified as Zhang Jun (39) and Kaileng (42) were detained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. As per reports, they were boarding an IndiGo flight to Hyderabad and were scheduled to travel to Tirupati.

Fake Aadhar card recovered from the duo. Image source:timesnownews.com

Initial investigation reveal that they entered India through Nepal border at Panitanki in North Bengal. As per their passports, they had visited Pakistan in 2018 and 2019. They exited Nepal on January 13, 2021 and were since staying in India even after their visa expired. The hotel they checked into in Siliguri was booked in the name of two Nepali nationals who were travelling with them. However, the Nepali nationals have since left for their country.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

