An audio clip has gone viral on social media in which a Bhim Army worker can be heard blatantly hurling abuses at Brahmin Rajputs and the upper caste people. The Bhim Army worker is not only heard using extremely offensive and crude language against the upper caste people but openly threatening to rape their girls.

Warning:( Extensive use of vulgar terms against Brahmins, Rajputs, and Baniyas) Bhim Army worker caught threatening @AzadSenaChief. He was also threatening to rape UC girls and slaying the community on roads. The amount of hate he was spreading is enough to understand… pic.twitter.com/w77EMyCHDs — Shubham Sharma (@Shubham_fd) June 9, 2021

Shubham Sharma (@Shubham fd), a Falana Dhikana journalist, uploaded the audio clip on Twitter. According to the report by the media outlet, the audio is from the night of June 8, when one Deepu Kumar of Bhim Army called Abhishek Azad, the founder of Azad Sena Sangathan. In this profanity-laden 2.18 min audio clip, Deepu Kumar not only demonizes but threatens to kill all ‘upper caste’ people.

“Sarkar badalne do, uske baad Pandito ko keench ke maarunga” (let the government change then we will drag and kill all the pandits) says the Bhim Army member during the phone call. Deepu Kumar not only bats for the mass genocide of Brahmin Rajputs and all the people belonging to the upper caste but also openly threatens to rape their girls.

It’s appalling how the Bhim Army member expresses his deep-seated hate for the Brahmins and the Rajputs without fearing any repercussions. He says that his people do not fear law and order or the judiciary. He boasts that he was recently jailed for the murder of a pandit. “Only two months ago, I was released from prison for the murder of a pandit, exclaims Deepu Kumar, also threatening to kill Abhishek Azad, the founder of Azad Sena Sangathan.

During the conversation, Deepu Kumar not only brags about being associated with the Bhim Army but also about his affiliation with the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

“Pata hai na Samajwadi Party kaun si hai? Deepu Kumar questions Abhishek Azad. When Azad asks him whether he is talking about Akhilesh Yadav’s party, Deepu acknowledges: “Haan wohi” (yes, that one only).

Deepu Kumar furthers: “Arya samaj ke logon ne pandit kaate. (People belonging to the Arya Samaj have killed pandits). We have killed Pandits and Thakurs. We have raped your girls. And you can literally do nothing. We have lured your girls. My friends are raping your girls every day.”

“You’ll are 3.5 percent of the population but have corrupted the country. You’ll have separated Hindus and Muslims. You incite riots between Hindus and Muslims. We won’t spare you all”, the Bhim Army member is heard saying in the viral audio clip.

After the audio was shared on the microblogging site, Netizens outraged. Tagging Uttar Pradesh police and the state government, they demanded immediate arrest of the Bhim Army worker who brazenly issued threats to the upper castes in the profanity-laden audio clip.

महोदय प्रकरण के संबंध में वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधीक्षक इटावा द्वारा संज्ञान लिया गया है आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है — ETAWAH POLICE (@etawahpolice) June 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the Etawah police have responded, saying that the Senior Superintendent of Police has taken cognisance of the matter and launched an investigation. They assured that the necessary legal action would soon be taken against Deepu Kumar.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad called out for his sexist and abusive Tweets against women

Interestingly, last year, a compilation of screenshots of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad’s abusive tweet from the past had gone viral on the micro-blogging site. Most of the tweets dated back to the year 2018, where the Bhim Army chief had used extremely derogatory and cheap Hindi slangs to insult women with a different ideological bent.

Chandra Shekhar Aazad in almost all his tweets has called these women, who are seen as supporting the Prime Minister, “Dallas” (pimps) and “prostitutes” and abused them for supporting the latter.

After his sexist and disparaging tweets went viral on Twitter, Netizens had demanded Twitter India to remove Aazad from the micro-blogging site. They questioned how Twitter could verify such a vile person by ascribing a blue tick to his twitter account.

The chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, had then tweeted that she has taken cognisance of the vile and abusive tweets of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad.