Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Updated:

USA: Biden administration’s budget proposal refers to mothers as ‘birthing people’

The concerned paragraph said, “Biden’s budget would allocate over $200 million in funding to help end this high rate of maternal mortality and race-based disparities in outcomes among birthing people.”

OpIndia Staff
Biden's budget proposal calls mothers as 'birthing people'
Representational image, Source: UNICEF
US President Joe Biden’s 2022 Budget proposal replaces the word “mothers” referring to women who both deliver a baby and raise the child with “birthing people”.

The section that talks about maternal mortality begins by incorporating gender-specific terms such as “maternal” and “women of color”.

“The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, with an unacceptably high mortality rate for Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, and other women of color,” read the provision.

However, it soon reverts to gender-neutral wording later in the paragraph. The paragraph said, “Biden’s budget would allocate over $200 million in funding to help end this high rate of maternal mortality and race-based disparities in outcomes among birthing people.”

The provision once again flipped to using phrases such as “maternal health” and “maternal morbidity,” as per convenience. 

The term “birthing people” was used in Biden’s budget proposal after elected officials, such as Democratic Missouri representative Cori Bush, were slammed by conservatives for referring to Black mothers as “Black birthing people” surrounding a House Oversight Committee hearing on black maternal health.

Bush received support from the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League, a pro-abortion non-profit organization who in a statement said, “…it’s not just cis-gender women that can get pregnant and give birth. Reproductive freedom is for every body.”

Why does Biden want to ‘cancel mothers’?

A Heritage Foundation lobbyist on Capitol Hill in reference to the proposal Tweeted, “Biden’s budget would literally erase the word “mother” and replace it with the woke and watered-down term “birthing people” in relation to maternal health. Why does Biden want to cancel mothers?”

Brest-feeding replaced with ‘chest-feeding’

We had reported in February how a similar movement emerged in England where the Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust had decided to be more ‘gender-inclusive’ to respect ‘trans and non-binary birthing people’.

In doing so, they had changed the post-natal terminologies and instructed their staff to use phrases such as “human milk”, “chest milk”, and “milk from the feeding mother or parent” instead of the word “breastmilk”. They have somehow concluded that the word ‘breast’ is discriminatory.

Reduces women to their mechanical abilities 

Critics of gender-inclusive terminology and campaign argue that it reduces women to their mechanical reproductive abilities, thereby, insulting their special nurturing and child-rearing gifts. It diminishes the unique joys and challenges of the female experience, the critics believe. 

In recent months, celebrities like author JK Rowling have received hatred and faced ‘cancellations’ for arguing that biological sex is real.

