The Border Security Forces (BSF) of South Bengal arrested a Chinese national named Junwei Han (36) for infiltration along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday morning.

A resident of Hubei, China- Han was caught with a Chinese Passport with Bangladesh Visa, an Apple Laptop, two mobiles, a Bangladeshi, Indian and two Chinese SIM cards, two pen drives, five money transaction machines, two ATM Cards, and US, Bangladeshi and Indian currency.

According to the BSF, Han had first arrived in Dhaka on June 2 and had stayed there with a friend. He then came to Sona Masjid in Chapainawabganj (Bangladesh) on June 8 and stayed there till June 10, the day when he entered the Indian territory.

“Due to the case registered against him, he didn’t get an Indian visa in China. He got a visa from Bangladesh & Nepal to come to India. In the electronic equipment found from him, many facts can be found that he was working in India for a Chinese intelligence agency,” BSF informed.

Neeraj Rajput the Associate Editor at ABP News informed via a Tweet that Han worked for the intelligence agencies of China and had intruded with an ulterior motive.

Business partner arrested by ATS

Han’s business partner Jiang who had sent him around 10 to 15 Indian SIM cards was recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad. He then spilled the names of Han and his wife. A case was registered by the ATS against Han and his wife in Lucknow, because of which he could not procure an Indian visa. Han then procured a Visa from Nepal and Bangladesh to enter India.

“Investigation is going on and other intelligence agencies have been alerted. We are working together on the case. His laptop is being scanned,” informed SS Guleria, DIG BSF (South Bengal Frontier).

Owned a hotel in Gurugram

Han during interrogation revealed that he ran a hotel in Gurugram where he had employed a few other Chinese nationals.

“During interrogation, he said that he owns a hotel named ‘Star Spring’ in Gurugram and has been to India at least four times since 2010 and had been to Hyderabad, Delhi and Gurugram. We are verifying his statements,” added DIG BSF.

Chinese nationals caught with fake Aadhaar card

Two Chinese nationals were caught with fake Aadhaar cards and other documents while boarding a flight from Bagdogra airport, Siliguri to Hyderabad in March this year. The fake Aadhaar card bore Uttar Pradesh’s address.

the two men, identified as Zhang Jun (39) and Kaileng (42) were detained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. As per reports, they were boarding an IndiGo flight to Hyderabad and were scheduled to travel to Tirupati.

Initial investigation reveal that they entered India through Nepal border at Panitanki in North Bengal. As per their passports, they had visited Pakistan in 2018 and 2019. They exited Nepal on January 13, 2021 and were since staying in India even after their visa expired.