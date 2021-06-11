Friday, June 11, 2021
Home News Reports Chinese spy arrested from Malda by BSF, had infiltrated into India from Bangladesh
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Chinese spy arrested from Malda by BSF, had infiltrated into India from Bangladesh

According to the BSF, Han had first arrived in Dhaka on June 2 and had stayed there with a friend. He then came to Sona Masjid in Chapainawabganj (Bangladesh) on June 8 and stayed there till June 10, the day when he entered the Indian territory.

OpIndia Staff
Chinese national with links to intelligence agencies arrested by BSF in Malda
Chinese national Han Junwe arrested by the BSF troops. Image via: BSF South Bengal Twitter Account
179

The Border Security Forces (BSF) of South Bengal arrested a Chinese national named Junwei Han (36) for infiltration along the India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday morning.

A resident of Hubei, China- Han was caught with a Chinese Passport with Bangladesh Visa, an Apple Laptop, two mobiles, a Bangladeshi, Indian and two Chinese SIM cards, two pen drives, five money transaction machines, two ATM Cards, and US, Bangladeshi and Indian currency.

According to the BSF, Han had first arrived in Dhaka on June 2 and had stayed there with a friend. He then came to Sona Masjid in Chapainawabganj (Bangladesh) on June 8 and stayed there till June 10, the day when he entered the Indian territory. 

“Due to the case registered against him, he didn’t get an Indian visa in China. He got a visa from Bangladesh & Nepal to come to India. In the electronic equipment found from him, many facts can be found that he was working in India for a Chinese intelligence agency,” BSF informed.

Neeraj Rajput the Associate Editor at ABP News informed via a Tweet that Han worked for the intelligence agencies of China and had intruded with an ulterior motive.

Business partner arrested by ATS

Han’s business partner Jiang who had sent him around 10 to 15 Indian SIM cards was recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad. He then spilled the names of Han and his wife. A case was registered by the ATS against Han and his wife in Lucknow, because of which he could not procure an Indian visa. Han then procured a Visa from Nepal and Bangladesh to enter India.

“Investigation is going on and other intelligence agencies have been alerted. We are working together on the case. His laptop is being scanned,” informed SS Guleria, DIG BSF (South Bengal Frontier).

Owned a hotel in Gurugram

Han during interrogation revealed that he ran a hotel in Gurugram where he had employed a few other Chinese nationals. 

“During interrogation, he said that he owns a hotel named ‘Star Spring’ in Gurugram and has been to India at least four times since 2010 and had been to Hyderabad, Delhi and Gurugram. We are verifying his statements,” added DIG BSF.

Chinese nationals caught with fake Aadhaar card

Two Chinese nationals were caught with fake Aadhaar cards and other documents while boarding a flight from Bagdogra airport, Siliguri to Hyderabad in March this year. The fake Aadhaar card bore Uttar Pradesh’s address.

the two men, identified as Zhang Jun (39) and Kaileng (42) were detained by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. As per reports, they were boarding an IndiGo flight to Hyderabad and were scheduled to travel to Tirupati.

Initial investigation reveal that they entered India through Nepal border at Panitanki in North Bengal. As per their passports, they had visited Pakistan in 2018 and 2019. They exited Nepal on January 13, 2021 and were since staying in India even after their visa expired.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termschina spy, Bangladesh border, Malda illegal currency
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Actor Aisha Sultana booked for sedition, had said Modi govt used COVID-19 as a bio-weapon in Lakshwadeep: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Lakshadweep police registered a case of sedition against Aisha Sultana for claiming that Modi govt had used Covid-19 as a 'bio-weapon'
News Reports

Nusrat Jahan’s ‘invalid marriage’: Nikhil Jain says she had refused to register the marriage, refutes her allegations over property and money

OpIndia Staff -
Asked Nusrat Jahan to register marriage but she avoided, says Nikhil Jain in his statement released today

UP lawyer’s kidnappers confess to police they are associated with Bhim Army, say the plot was hatched in the party office

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bhim Army members had kidnapped of HC lawyer in UP for Rs 1 crore ransom, caught by police before getting any money

Alt News edits fake fact-check claiming states did not demand decentralisation of vaccine procurement, continues to obfuscate

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Alt News edits its ‘fact-check’ to add Rahul Gandhi’s demand on vaccine decentralisation, claims it does not matter and PM Modi is still lying

Farmer protest ‘activists’ confess to raping West Bengal girl in the train and at protest venue: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Main accused in the Tikri border rape case Anil Malik confesses he had raped the Bengal girl in train and farmer protest site

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.

Recently Popular

Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
Social Media

Former India Today journalist justifies rape culture of ‘liberals’, says rape jokes are okay because man cracking them is gay

OpIndia Staff -
Rape jokes are okay if person cracking is a gay man and subject of jokes are men - Liberal logic.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: After VHP’s protest, govt withdraws decision to pay Muslim clerics from Hindu temple funds

OpIndia Staff -
The VHP divisional secretary suggested that if the government wants to pay Muslim clerics, it should bring the mosques and madarsas of the Wakf Board under its own control and utilise their funds to benefit Imams.
Read more
News Reports

Christian convert son refuses to cremate Hindu mother, granddaughter travels 1100 km to perform the last rites

OpIndia Staff -
David alias Dharam Pratap Singh refused to perform last rites of his mother as per Hindu customs as he has converted to Christianity
Read more
Opinions

Why a cartoonist imagines ‘gothra’ while reality is ‘halal’ vaccines. Understanding the mindset

Shashank Singh -
You see, Satish Acharya wouldn't really want to be Charlie Hebdo'ed, right?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,088FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com