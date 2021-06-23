Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Home News Reports Coronavirus: Health Ministry issues advisory to Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh on Delta Plus...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Coronavirus: Health Ministry issues advisory to Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh on Delta Plus variant

Delta Plus variant has been detected in samples collected from Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, which is a cause of concern.

OpIndia Staff
Delta Plus variant a cause of concern for three states
245

In a bid to combat the impending third wave of Chinese coronavirus the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued advisory to Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh on the new Delta Plus variant of the virus. The variant is currently a Variant of Concern (VOC). Union Health Ministry has from time to time alerted the State Governments on critical points in the trajectory of COVID-19 for implementing an effective Public Health Response under a “whole of government” approach.

Union Health Secretary has communicated to these three states that the new variant has been found in genome sequenced samples from Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Districts of Maharashtra; Palakkad and Pathanamthitta Districts of Kerala; and Bhopal and Shivpuri Districts of Madhya Pradesh. This is based on the recent findings of INSACOG, a consortium of 28 laboratories of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Dept. of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

According to INSACOG, the Delta Plus Variant, currently a Variant of Concern (VOC), has the following characteristics:

  • Increased transmissibility
  • Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells
  • Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response

The health ministry has advised these three state governments to take immediate containment measures in districts and clusters as identified by INSACOG and also to follow other COVID protocols like preventing crowds, increased testing and vaccination coverage on priority basis. These state governments are also advised to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG. This will help in clinical epidemiological correlations and further guidance can be provided to States.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelta plus, delta plus variant,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: One Dilshad caught breaking idols in Hindu temple in Kannauj, accomplice Umar says they were instructed to do so

OpIndia Staff -
Kannauj Police superintend Dr Arvind Kumar informed that a case will be filed under NSA against the main accused and others.
News Reports

Coronavirus: Health Ministry issues advisory to Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh on Delta Plus variant

OpIndia Staff -
Delta Plus variant has been detected in samples collected from Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, which is a cause of concern.

Rana Ayyub tells Harvard University students how to speak ‘truth to power’, after spreading fake news over Ghaziabad fake hate crime

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Rana Ayyub interacted with the students of Harvard University over challenges facing journalism and 'speaking truth to power'.

Mamata Banerjee, after promising monthly stipends for women, faces ‘financial shortage’ in keeping her poll promise

Politics OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal government might have to cut down on fund allocation to other Departments to keep Lakshmi Bhandar scheme afloat.

Uttar Pradesh: Forced mass religious conversion accused Mohammad Umar Gautam was felicitated by AMU alumni for ‘spreading Islam’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Umar Gautam and his associated at the Islamic Dawah Centre(IDC) preyed on vulnerable and poor people, those with listening and speaking disabilities, and converted them to Islam

The MVA report card: Maharashtra government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

OpIndia Explains Akshita Bhadauria -
10-min read: As the Maha Vikas Aghadi struggles to keep itself afloat, here's a snapshot on the Maharashtra government's handling of the pandemic.

Recently Popular

Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
News Reports

Oxfam says reporting rape cases harms black and marginalised people, blames ‘privileged white women’ for root causes of sexual violence

OpIndia Staff -
Oxfam says that fighting against sexual assault legitimises criminal punishment, which harms black and other marginalised people
Read more
News Reports

After MC Kode, Vastavik Muhfaad abuses Lord Krishna while dissing another rapper, songs laced with expletives and drug promotion

OpIndia Staff -
In another ‘high on abuses’ song, Muhfaad refers to Hindu gods Ram and Sita in a similar depreciative manner.
Read more
News Reports

After being slammed by Bombay HC for lack of evidence, Mumbai police names Arnab Goswami as an accused in second TRP chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV had submitted before Bombay HC that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Arnab Goswami in charge sheet to keep the investigation open
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,366FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com