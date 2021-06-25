Friday, June 25, 2021
Home News Reports Fake IAS officer who duped Mimi Chakraborty seen with other TMC leaders in photos,...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Fake IAS officer who duped Mimi Chakraborty seen with other TMC leaders in photos, his name appears with ministers on an inauguration plaque

Fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb’s name is engraved on a plaque below a Tagore bust in Kolkata along with senior TMC leaders and ministers

OpIndia Staff
Fake vaccine racket mastermind’s Debanjan Das' photos with TMC senior leaders go viral
191

Debanjan Deb, the mastermind of the ‘fake’ vaccine camp in West Bengal’s Kolkata, who posed as an IAS officer to dupe TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty among others, has found to have links with various TMC senior leaders. Several photographs have emerged where Das was seen with several TMC leaders.

In the photographs, Debanjan was seen socialising with the state’s veteran minister Subrata Mukherjee and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Chairman Firhad Hakim. These photos which were found on his Twitter handle, have now gone viral on social media. Reportedly, he introduced himself as the joint commissioner of KMC during his interrogation and even furnished an identity card of an IAS officer.

Debanjan Das with TMC leader and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Chairman Firhad Hakim (source: India Today)
Debanjan Das with TMC senior leader Subrata Mukherjee (source: India Today)

Apart from Hakim and Mukherjee, Dr Shantanu Sen, the IMA President and Avishek Dalmiya, the incumbent president of Cricket Association of Bengal, have also been spotted in some of the photos that Debanjan Deb had uploaded on his social media handle.

Fake officer’s name engraved on library plaque

Besides this, Debanjan Deb’s name is also engraved on a plaque placed below a bust of Rabindranath Tagore at a library in central Kolkata. The bust was inaugurated at the Tripura Sankar Sen Sastri Memorial Library at Taltala in Kolkata on 26th February this year, And Debanjan’s name is mentioned on the plaque used to inaugurate the bust. Reportedly, he sat on the stage along with other guests, and even had delivered a speech on the occasion.

His name appears under the headling ‘Chief Advisor’, and his designation is mentioned as joint secretary of the West Bengal govt. The plaque said that the bust was inaugurated by Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim. Hakim was Urban Development Minister in the earlier TMC govt, while he is the Transport and Housing minister now. The plaque also said that Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, West Bengal minister Tapas Roy, local TMC MLA Nayana Bandopadhyay, and Kolkata’s Deputy Mayor at that time Atin Ghosh were the chief guests at the event.

Debanjan Deb’s name engraved along with other TMC leaders on a plaque placed below a bust of Rabindranath Tagore at a library in central Kolkata

However, Nayana Bandopadhyaya, whose name appears in the plaque, has claimed that she was not even present at the event.

In an apparent bid to disassociate herself from the controversy, the TMC MLA said: “I was surprised to see the name of the person involved in the Kasba Fake Vaccine camp (Debanjan Deb) with my name on the plaque outside the Tripura Shankar Shastri Library. It is very important to know who organized the event and who is the president of the library. I was not present at the event at all. Let’s find out who used my name without permission”. According to reports, the local TMC MLA has lodged an FIR with Taltola Police Station after the matter came to light.

Similarly, Tapas Roy also has claimed that he had not attended any such event.

Ever since the racket has surfaced, some unidentified people have tried to hide Deb’ name by painting over it with black paint.

“If he has photobombed official events, they could not do anything about it”, TMC MLA Lovely Mitra

In addition, Debanjan Das, who is currently under the custody of Kolkata Police, was recently spotted sharing the stage with the newly elected Trinamool MLA from Sonarpur Lovely Moitra.

When approached, Lovely Mitra claimed ignorance about Deb. Moreover, when the TMC brass was questioned about the photographs, they categorically denied knowing the accused. They instead said: “If he has photobombed official events, they could not do anything about it”.

BJP leaders demand enquiry by central agency

Meanwhile, BJP MP Saumitra Khan questioned the presence of accused Debanjan Deb with multiple leaders of the West Bengal ruling party and demanded a probe by the central agencies in the matter.

Saumitra Khan wrote on Twitter: “And why there will be no FIR under the Epidemic Act against Minister Bobby Hakim, MP Shantanu Sen, MLA Atin Ghosh? If any citizen dies, the TMC MLA will have to take the responsibility”.

Targeting the TMC government over the recently surfaced alleged public distribution system (PDS) scam, the corruption in disbursement of cyclone Amphan funds and now the fake vaccine scam, the BJP MP said that there was a need for central agencies to probe the racket.

Likewise, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said in a tweet: “More details of the fake IAS & fake vaccination scandal in Kolkata awaited. Prima facie, it suggests that a picture of @MamataOfficial and display of Trinammol colours secures a blank cheque to do just about anything in W Bengal. This now includes selling coupons for free vaccines.”

Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty duped by Debanjan Das’ fake vaccination drive

On June 23rd, 2021 OpIndia reported how TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was duped by a man who posed to be an IAS officer and requested her presence at a COVID-19 vaccination camp organised by him at Kasba area in the Southern fringes of Kolkata.

The vaccination drive was reportedly organised in the name of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). About 200 to 250 people were administered with Covishield vaccine, along with Mimi Chakraborty, who also took her first dose of the Covishield vaccine during the camp where she was invited as a chief guest.

Mimi, who herself got vaccinated at the drive, said her suspicions grew after she received no confirmation message of being vaccinated from the CoWin platform. She lodged a police complaint with the Kolkata police and the accused, Debanjan Das was arrested. He was reportedly using a car with a blue beacon and a fake sticker.

“The vaccine certificate should not take 3-4 days. I enquired with others (who took the vaccine at the camp) whether they have got the registration message. They said they did not do any registration or didn’t receive any message. I realised immediately and with the help of the local administration and police, I got him arrested,” Chakraborty said.

In the midst of a rigorous interrogation, Debanjan finally broke down and confessed to his crime. A large number of documents, including fake identity cards, government stamps, requisition forms for collecting vaccines from health buildings were retrieved from him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Fake IAS officer who duped Mimi Chakraborty seen with other TMC leaders in photos, his name appears with ministers on an inauguration plaque

OpIndia Staff -
Debanjan Deb, prime accused in Kolkata fake vaccine scam, found to have links with many TMC leaders, had attended Tagore bust inauguration
News Reports

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.

Moga Massacre: When 25 Swayamsevaks sacrificed their lives to Khalistani terrorists while defending the RSS flag 32 years ago

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the 25th of June every year, a lot of people visit Shahidi Park to pay homage to the RSS martyrs who lost their lives in the Moga massacre

‘My statements calling out the high-handedness of Twitter have clearly ruffled its feathers’: Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Union Minister of Information Technology took to Indian app Koo to share that his Twitter account had been blocked for about an hour by the global tech giant.

The spike that never came: How media made unfounded claims of 2020 festive season sparking a renewed Covid-19 surge

Specials Jinit Jain -
Media published a host of articles predicting that the festive season in 2020 would spark a COVID-19 surge. But it never happened.

The Oxygen Audit Interim Report that AAP claims does not exist was sent to Delhi govt official on 4th June: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt Principal Secretary (Home) is member of oxygen audit committee, and AIIMS director had sent the interim report to him on June 4

Recently Popular

Opinions

Despite all the ‘Virat Hindu’ noises Subramanian Swamy has been making, here is why I can’t trust him

Nupur J Sharma -
Subramanian Swamy, who has been masquerading as a 'Virat Hindu', left several political dead bodies in his path while reaching the top
Read more
News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Muslim family kills their own daughter and her Hindu lover in front of the boy’s mother

OpIndia Staff -
The 19-year-old Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, and his 18-year-old lover Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, a resident of the neighbouring Khanapur, were allegedly murdered by the father and other family members of the girl.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy gets desperate as rumours of cabinet reshuffle gain ground: Hubris and delusions

Nupur J Sharma -
With rumours gaining ground that there might be a cabinet shuffle on the cards, Subramanian Swamy has now started hankering
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,776FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com