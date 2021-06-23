Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Home News Reports Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty duped by fake IAS officer's fake vaccination drive, one arrested
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty duped by fake IAS officer’s fake vaccination drive, one arrested

Mimi, who herself got vaccinated at the drive, said her suspicions grew after she received no confirmation message of being vaccinated from the CoWin platform. She lodged a police complaint with the Kolkata police and the accused was arrested.

OpIndia Staff
TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty falls for fake vaccination drive, 1 arrested in the case
Mimi Chakraborty (L), Mimi with Mamata (R), images via Asianet and Prokerala
186

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday said she was duped by a man who posed to be an IAS officer and requested her presence at a COVID-19 vaccination camp organised by him at Kasba area in the Southern fringes of Kolkata on Tuesday.

The vaccination drive was reportedly organised in the name of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). About 200 to 250 people were administered with Covishield vaccine, along with Mimi Chakraborty, who also took her first dose of the Covishield vaccine during the camp where she was invited as a chief guest. Apparently, the Jadavpur MP was called in to encourage people from the transgender community and physically handicapped to come forward and take the vaccines.

Mimi, who herself got vaccinated at the drive, said her suspicions grew after she received no confirmation message of being vaccinated from the CoWin platform. She lodged a police complaint with the Kolkata police and the accused was arrested. He was reportedly using a car with a blue beacon and a fake sticker.

In an interview with India Today, Mimi said the organisers of the vaccine drive initially informed her that she would be receiving the vaccine certificates in a few hours. Later, they informed her that it will take 3-4 days. This raised her suspicions. She asked others in the camp if they received any confirmation message or vaccine certificate. When none of them received any SMS from the CoWin app and vaccine certificate, she felt something was amiss and filed a complaint with the police.

“The vaccine certificate should not take 3-4 days. I enquired with others (who took the vaccine at the camp) whether they have got the registration message. They said they did not do any registration or didn’t receive any message. I realised immediately and with the help of the local administration and police, I got him arrested,” Chakraborty said.

The police reached the vaccination camp at 6 pm on Tuesday evening. Even though the camp was organised at the KMC, neither the Special Commission of KMC nor local councillor Susanta Ghosh was aware of any such vaccination drive.

As per the police sources, the accused Debanjan introduced himself as the joint commissioner of KMC during his interrogation, and even furnished an identity card of an IAS officer. However, he was detained and brought to the police station on account of discrepancies in his statements.

In the midst of a rigorous interrogation, Debanjan finally broke down and confessed to his crime. A large number of documents, including fake identity cards, government stamps, requisition forms for collecting vaccines from health buildings were retrieved from him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKolkata news, Kolkata covid vaccination, Covid vaccination camp
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Prepare to be sued”: Former IFS officer Lakshmi M Puri shuts up Congress supporter Saket Gokhale for misleading allegations against her

OpIndia Staff -
Alleged activist and Congress mouthpiece Saket Gokhale made baseless allegations against Lakshmi M Puri, wife of Hardeep Singh Puri
News Reports

Ever Given: Ship that blocked Suez Canal has since been held by Canal authorities, they wanted 916 million dollars

OpIndia Staff -
After demanding 916 USD initially, the canal authorities had later lowered the demand amount to 550 million. A final settlement is expected to be reached soon.

Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty duped by fake IAS officer’s fake vaccination drive, one arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mimi Chakraborty was reportedly duped by a man who claimed to be an IAS officer and requested the TMC MP to be chief guest at a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by him.

Telangana: Woman working at Christian priest’s home dies in police custody, officer suspended

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mariyamma, who used to work as a domestic help at local priest Father Balaswamy's house in Govindapuram village, breathed her last on June 18 after cops allegedly assaulted her.

Kanpur: Hindu families put “for sale” signs outside their houses after being forced to convert to Islam, SP MLA accused of shielding the goons

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
10 Hindu families in Rail Patri colony in Kanpur live under constant fear as they have been threatened either to covert to Islam or leave the area.

Covid-19: A third wave may come, but it is not going to especially target children. Facts Vs speculations

News Reports Anurag -
Speculations that the next Covid wave in India is going to hit children are misleading. Here are the facts.

Recently Popular

Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Oxfam says reporting rape cases harms black and marginalised people, blames ‘privileged white women’ for root causes of sexual violence

OpIndia Staff -
Oxfam says that fighting against sexual assault legitimises criminal punishment, which harms black and other marginalised people
Read more
News Reports

After being slammed by Bombay HC for lack of evidence, Mumbai police names Arnab Goswami as an accused in second TRP chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV had submitted before Bombay HC that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Arnab Goswami in charge sheet to keep the investigation open
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,501FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com