Friday, June 25, 2021
Crime
Updated:

Delhi Police arrests Nazir Hussain, Zulfikar Wazir, Aiaz Hussain and Muzammil Hussain in connection with the Israel Embassy blast

During its investigation, the Delhi police had scanned over 100 CCTVs footages installed in and around the embassy. In one such footage, the Delhi Police Special Cell had spotted two men walking on the pavement before the blast.

OpIndia Staff
4 men from Kargil arrested in connection with Israel Embassy blast case
The National Investigation Agency had released a CCTV clip/ Image Source: HT
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four students from Kargil in connection with the blast near the Israel embassy in January this year.

According to the reports, the Delhi Police have arrested four young men from Kargil – Nazir Hussain (26), Zulfikar Ali Wazir (25), Aiaz Hussain (28) and Muzammil Hussain (25) in connection with the Israel Embassy bomb blast case. The Delhi Police said that all of them are residents of Thang village in Ladakh’s Kargil district.

In a joint operation with the Ladakh police, the Special Cell officers arrested these alleged students from Kargil in connection with the conspiracy to plan and execute terror activities in the national capital and brought them to Delhi on transit remand for further questioning.

During its investigation, the Delhi police had scanned over 100 CCTVs footages installed in and around the embassy. In one such footage, the Delhi Police Special Cell had spotted two men walking on the pavement before the blast. The two men had covered their faces and walked on the road. One of them wearing a jacket was spotted carrying a bag with him, the police had said.

While the blast case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Delhi Police Special Cell had registered a case of criminal conspiracy in the same matter. The NIA is likely to seek the custody of the four persons arrested by Delhi police.

A minor IED blast took place outside the Embassy of Israel in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi on January 29, 2021. There were no casualties, but five cars that were parked in the area suffered damage in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

Following the blast, the Ministry of Home Affairs had handed over the probe of the blast to the National Investigation Agency on February 2.

Incidentally, the blasts at the Israel Embassy had come just a few days after Khalistani extremists had stormed the national capital on January 26, on Republic Day, who had desecrated the national flag at Red Fort and hoisted other flags from its ramparts.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

