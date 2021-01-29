An IED Blast was reported outside Jindal House near the Israel Embassy in Delhi. Three cars have been damaged and forensic teams say that black powder was used. Jindal House is located at 5 APJ Abdul Kalam Road while the Israel Embassy is located at Bungalow 3. NSG and NIA teams have reportedly rushed to the spot.

The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from Israel Embassy. 3 cars damaged, forensic teams suspect use of black powder. The IED was hidden near the pavement. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 29, 2021

The Delhi Police has confirmed the blast. The explosives were reportedly not very powerful.

#DelhiPolice confirms blast near #Israel embassy. Police says blast happened near pavement.Windscreen of 4/5 cars damaged. #mha — Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) January 29, 2021

Delhi was stormed by protesters recently during the Republic Day when Khalistanis ran riot at the national capital and hoisted the Sikh Flag at Red Fort. It is not clear as of this moment who is responsible for the blast. There has not yet been a statement by security authorities on the matter. There does not appear to be any causalities in the Jindal House blast.

This is a developing situation and the report will be updated with more information when it emerges.