Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Banned Khalistani outfit SFJ confesses to their hand in Red Fort attack, announces reward for laying siege on Indian Parliament on February 1

The Khalistani outfit has increased the reward from $250,000 for waving Khalistani flags at the Red Fort on Republic Day to $350,000 for unfurling the flags at the Indian Parliament on February 1.

SFJ urges protesters to lay siege and wave Khalistani flags at the Indian parliament on Feb 1
SFJ urges protesters to lay siege and wave Khalistani flags at the Indian parliament on Feb 1 (Source: Zee News)
The proscribed Khalistani terror organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has reportedly confessed to their involvement in the Red Fort siege and rioting in Delhi on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. The confession was reportedly made in a seven-minute video released by the outlawed organisation in which they had backed the Red Fort siege and called for the siege of the Indian Parliament on February 1 when the Budget Session commences.

Furthermore, the Khalistani outfit has also increased the reward from $250,000 for waving Khalistani flags at the Red Fort on Republic Day to $350,000 for unfurling the flags at the Indian Parliament on February 1.

The development comes a day after the tractor rally called by the ‘farmers’ against the newly introduced Agriculture Bills went awry, with legions of protesters defying the agreed-upon route and clashing with police at several flashpoints along the city borders. Scores of protesters stormed the grounds of the Red Fort and hoisted Sikh flags alongside the Indian tricolour.

SFJ had earlier announced a cash reward of USD 2,50,000 for hoisting the Khalistan flag on January 26 at the India Gate on Republic Day. Meanwhile, the Government of India has blocked the website shared by Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice in a letter to farmers protesting against Centre’s agriculture laws.

Besides, the Pro-Khalistani secessionist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had also urged the protesters to display life-size portraits of secessionist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Beant Singh – Indira Gandhi’s assassin – during the tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a video of Sikhs in San Francisco distributing sweets and celebrating the Red Fort siege has gone viral on the internet. In the video, pro-Khalistani supporters carrying the flags of Khalistan could be seen cheering the insurrection at the Red Fort.

Violence and vandalism marred the chaotic tractor rally carried out by protesting ‘farmers’

Thousands of farmers breached barricades and proceeded towards Delhi amid huge police presence as they kicked off their tractor rally on Republic Day. Chaos was unleashed on the streets leading to the national capital as farmers flouted the designated route and marched towards the Parliament and Red Fort.

The participants of the tractor rally also resorted to vandalism as they ran amok on the highways, attacking the trucks and breaking the barricades that were put up by the Delhi police to control their route. As disorder swept over the city’s borders, protesters were baton-charged and tear-gassed by the policemen on duty.

The upheaval was primarily caused after the protesters who were allowed to hold the “Kisaan Parade” between 12 to 5 PM, started the march much before the allotted time and veered away from the agreed-upon routes. The security personnel had tried in vain to convince the farmers to stick to the plan of holding the tractor parade after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. But, their requests fell on deaf ears as the protesters ran riot, breaking barricades and vandalising vehicles on their way.

