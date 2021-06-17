On Wednesday, popular Youtube content creator Karolina Goswami, who runs the channel “India in Details”, released a video accusing pro-Aam Aadmi Party propagandist Dhruv Rathee and his supporters on Youtube of mentally harassing and abusing her for fact-checking one of his recent videos.

In her video, Karolina Goswami accused Dhruv Rathee and his fans of attacking and abusing her after she exposed the pro-AAP blogger’s misinformation against India in one of his recent videos on the World Happiness Report 2021.

“It has been so painful. I think I will never be able to forget this. We are being threatened, and it seems that we are deeply in trouble,” said Karolina Goswami, adding that she was making the video to ask Dhruv Rathee to take the necessary steps to stop this situation from getting worse.

As per Goswami, Dhruv Rathee had released a video on the World Happiness Report, 2021 recently. However, in that video, Rathee had displayed a poor understanding of the methodology of rankings and had gone on to propagate misinformation to his viewers. Based on the flawed understanding, Rathee had gone on to claim that Pakistan was much happier than India, based on the World Happiness Report 2021.

The World Happiness Report 2021 is released by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the United Nations. It publishes World Happiness Rankings annually, and India was ranked 139 in the 2021 rankings. Last year, India was placed in 144th rank.

In response to Dhruv Rathee’s video, Goswami had released two videos clearly exposing the poor understanding of Dhruv Rathee on the topic and gave a point-to-point rebuttal to the misinformation pushed by the pro-AAP blogger against India.

In the video, Karolina Goswami explained how Rathee misled his viewers by misconstruing the methodology of the World Happiness Report to peddle blatant lies against India. Listing out each lie of Rathee in the video, Karolina Goswami had explained how the pro-AAP blogger had erred in understanding the ranking methodology of the report.

As per Rathee, the World Happiness Report ranks each country based on six indicators. However, the World Happiness Report clearly states that they do not construct their happiness measure in each country based on these six factors as indicated by Dhruv Rathee.

The report also clarifies that the index is calculated based on the individuals’ own assessment of their lives in their respective country, as indicated by the ‘canter lander’, where they give scores from 0-8.

Secondly, Dhruv Rathee displays his lack of understanding on the issue when he claims that the surveyors have used the ‘canter ladder’ methodology to rank the countries based on the ‘social support’ individual receivers. However, the report categorically indicates that they have not employed any such methodology to survey individuals on ‘social support’ criteria but instead decide the ranking based on binary data. However, Rathee says otherwise in his videos, and this was exposed by Karolina Goswami in her ‘fact-check’ videos.

Next, Dhruv Rathee puts out misinformation once again when he claims that Myanmar ranks on top under the ‘generosity’ criteria. However, it is wrong. In the 2021 World Happiness Report, it is not Myanmar but Indonesia that ranks highest in the ‘generosity’ criteria.

Image Source: World Happiness Index, 2021

Continuing, Dhruv Rathee claims that Bulgaria is ranked as the worst country in terms of Perception of Corruption criteria. Once again, it is wrong as the report suggest that it is Croatia and not Bulgaria that is ranked as the worst country in the above criteria.

Image Source: World Happiness Index, 2021

As Karolina Goswami fact-checked Dhruv Rathee and exposed the false claims he had put on his Youtube video explaining the World Happiness Report, perhaps the fans of the pro-AAP blogger took offence and began to hurl abuses at the Poland-based Indic content creator. The fans of Dhruv Rathee put out abusive comments on Goswami’s video, most of them have been deleted now, to attack and abuse her for exposing the pro-AAP blogger.

Here are some of the abusive comments Dhruv Rathee’s followers have put out on Karolina’s Youtube videos:

Image Source: IndiainDetails

A fan of Dhruv Rathee also made the “Gaumutra” jibe at Karolina Goswami. It is worth mentioning that Islamic terrorists often make the tirade against Hindus as they carry out terror attacks against the community. Identifying Hindus as ‘Gaumutra drinkers’ is the standard insult used by rabid Islamists to dehumanise and humiliate the community.

Image Source: IndiainDetails

Another fan of Dhruv Rathee attacked the Indic content creator saying she is taking money worth crores to make videos against the pro-AAP blogger. He also chanted, “Dhruv Rathee Zindabad”.

Image Source: IndiainDetail

Image Source: IndiainDetails

In response to the attacks, Karolina Goswami released another video asking Dhruv Rathee to stop carrying out such attacks and urged him to put his followers on the leash. The Youtuber also asked Dhruv Rathee to release another video to own up his mistakes and clarify the mistakes he had committed in his previous video explaining the World Happiness Report 2021.

Despite being repeatedly fact-checked by several members, Dhruv Rathee has neither deleted his Youtube video on World Happiness Report 2021, which is full of lies and contradictions nor has he apologised for the same.

It is notable here that pro-AAP blogger Dhruv Rathee is a serial fake news peddler.