Friday, June 25, 2021
Home News Reports Even as third wave of Covid-19 looms, 'farmers' protest demanding Navi Mumbai International Airport...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Even as third wave of Covid-19 looms, ‘farmers’ protest demanding Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after DB Patil, not Balasaheb Thackeray

A decision to rename the upcoming airport in Navi Mumbai after Balasaheb Thackeray was taken on June 10 by the Maharashtra government. After farmer protestors had expressed their unhappiness over the decision, a meeting was called by CM Udhhav Thackeray with the farmer representatives.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra: Farmers flout Covid-19 protocol to protest airport name change
Farmer protests in Navi Mumbai (Photo Credits: ANI)
93

On Thursday (June 24), a large group of ‘farmer protestors’ took out a demonstration in the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) over the naming of the newly constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The development comes at a time when the Covid-19 task force in Maharashtra had warned of an upcoming third wave in the following 2-3 weeks’ time.

As per reports, the protestors had threatened to stall the construction of the project if the airport is not named after late socialist leader DB Patil. He is said to have fought for the rights of farmers in Thane and Palghar to ensure fair compensation by CIDCO. The farmers, under the banner of Navi Mumbai International Airport Namakaran Kruti Samiti, hit the streets to protest the naming of the airport after Shiv Sena leader Balashaeb Thackeray. The project will be operated by M/s Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and the construction work is set to commence from August 16.

A decision to rename the upcoming airport in Navi Mumbai after Balasaheb Thackeray was taken on June 10 by the Maharashtra government. After farmer protestors had expressed their unhappiness over the decision, a meeting was called by CM Udhhav Thackeray with the farmer representatives. However, the meeting failed to reach an agreement and the protestors threatened to gherao the CIDCO Bhavan in the Central Business District of Belapur on Tuesday (June 22).

As a precautionary measure, the state government deployed more than 500 officers, 5000 police personnel, and Reserve Police Force (RPF) teams en route to the CIDCO headquarters. The cops had to divert the traffic on arterial roads, keeping in mind the large-scale protest. According to the demonstrators, about 1 lac people had gathered for the cause. The movement is reportedly backed by local leaders, ex-MPs and ex-MLAs. However, the police managed to stop the crowd about 1 km away from the CIDCO headquarters.

Shiv Sena leader assures naming another project after DB Patil

Meanwhile, a delegation of farmer protestors had also met the Managing Director (MD) of CIDCO and submitted a memorandum demanding the changing of the Navi Mumbai Internation airport after DB Patil. While speaking about the demonstrations, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde assured the farmers of naming another project after the socialist leader. He added, “We have a lot of respect for DB Patil. The chief minister has requested the action committee to recommend any other project (to be named after Patil). One meeting has taken place (with the committee) and one more will take place. A positive outcome is expected”

Navi Mumbai International Airport expected to be operational between 2023-2024

The Navi Mumbai International airport was expected to be operational before the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls. However, the project could not be completed and missed several deadlines. It is now expected to be operational in 2023-2024. The airport, which is being built over 1160 hectares, was initially being constructed by M/s GVK Airport Developers Developers Limited and was later handed over to M/s Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL).

The decision was approved by the Airports Authority of India, Directorate of Civil Aviation, SEBI, CCI and CIDCO. It must be mentioned that Gautam Adani-run-AAHL has been operating several airports in the country including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai (under construction), Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Bengaluru.

Third wave of Coronavirus in Maharashtra

In a bid to combat the impending third wave of Chinese coronavirus the Union Health Ministry on June 22 issued advisory to Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh on the new Delta Plus variant of the virus. The variant is currently a Variant of Concern (VOC). Union Health Secretary had communicated to these three states that the new variant had been found in genome sequenced samples from Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Districts of Maharashtra; Palakkad and Pathanamthitta Districts of Kerala; and Bhopal and Shivpuri Districts of Madhya Pradesh.

This was based on the recent findings of INSACOG, a consortium of 28 laboratories of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Dept. of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The covid-19 task force in Maharashtra had warned that the third wave could hit the state within 2-3 weeks.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Exclusive details from SC audit panel report: How AAP’s political drama kept loaded oxygen tankers waiting, created supply crunch for other states

Sanghamitra -
In a PESO study, average daily consumption was found to be between 282 MT to 372 MT and Delhi had no adequate storage facilities for 700 Mts of LMO that was demanded at that time.
News Reports

Delhi govt exaggerated its oxygen demand by 4 times while other states were suffering: SC appointed audit panel finds

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court-appointed oxygen audit team has exposed the Delhi government's claims of Oxygen shortage in the national capital, saying that the Delhi government had exaggerated the oxygen requirement in Delhi by more than four times during the second wave of the pandemic even as many states were facing a supply constraint.

FIR filed against ‘The Wire’ in Barabanki mosque demolition case, had spread fake news about police throwing Quran and Hadiths in the drain

Media OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR against the far-left propaganda portal - The Wire - for spreading fake news and creating hate

‘Badly Photoshopped?’ Photographs of Captain Amarinder Singh meeting officers of Sikh Regiment raise questions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh shared photos of him meeting Sikh Regiment officers, however the photos show signs of digital editing

Want to remove ‘Dilli ki Duri’ and ‘Dil Ki Duri’, delimitation must be completed before assembly polls: Says PM Modi in meeting with Kashmir...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi conducted the first ever meeting with Jammu and Kashmir leaders since the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019

Fatehpur: Teacher says conversion racket leaders regularly visit her school to convert Hindus, made the school teach Namaz to non-Muslim toddlers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Fatehpur Teacher says kindergarten students are being taught Urdu, Arabic and Namaz on instructions of conversation racket leader

Recently Popular

Opinions

Despite all the ‘Virat Hindu’ noises Subramanian Swamy has been making, here is why I can’t trust him

Nupur J Sharma -
Subramanian Swamy, who has been masquerading as a 'Virat Hindu', left several political dead bodies in his path while reaching the top
Read more
News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Muslim family kills their own daughter and her Hindu lover in front of the boy’s mother

OpIndia Staff -
The 19-year-old Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, and his 18-year-old lover Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, a resident of the neighbouring Khanapur, were allegedly murdered by the father and other family members of the girl.
Read more
Politics

Subramanian Swamy gets desperate as rumours of cabinet reshuffle gain ground: Hubris and delusions

Nupur J Sharma -
With rumours gaining ground that there might be a cabinet shuffle on the cards, Subramanian Swamy has now started hankering
Read more
News Reports

‘We have to clap like hijras?’ AAP leader’s video insulting Brahmins and Hindu rituals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
An old video where AAP leader Gopal Italia insults Satyanarayan, Bhagwad Kathas as 'useless things' has now gone viral.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

“I went with Mantosh Saini on my will, no one pressurised me”, Fazilat Khatoon clears the air about the Madhubani ‘kidnapping’ case

OpIndia Staff -

After John McAfee’s mysterious death in jail, US whistleblower Edward Snowden warns Wikileaks founder Julian Assange ‘could be next’

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police arrests Nazir Hussain, Zulfikar Wazir, Aiaz Hussain and Muzammil Hussain in connection with the Israel Embassy blast

OpIndia Staff -

SP leader Abdul Ansari urges Akhilesh Yadav to adopt TMC’s ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan, which inspired violence, ahead of 2022 UP elections

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Mohib Pathan, 2 others arrested under new ‘Love Jihad’ law for forcing a Hindu woman to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Wrong calculations, baseless claims, erroneous data: How Supreme Court appointed committee found flaws in Delhi’s high oxygen demand- Exclusive details

OpIndia Staff -

Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra challaned for ‘dangerous driving’ by Delhi Police: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Even as third wave of Covid-19 looms, ‘farmers’ protest demanding Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after DB Patil, not Balasaheb Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -

Exclusive details from SC audit panel report: How AAP’s political drama kept loaded oxygen tankers waiting, created supply crunch for other states

Sanghamitra -

Delhi govt exaggerated its oxygen demand by 4 times while other states were suffering: SC appointed audit panel finds

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,730FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com