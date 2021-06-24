Thursday, June 24, 2021
Home News Reports Haryana youth Vishal Jood arrested in Australia for taking on Khalistanis would be released...
News Reports
Updated:

Haryana youth Vishal Jood arrested in Australia for taking on Khalistanis would be released soon, assures External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

A statement released from the CM’s office said 24-years old Jood was innocent and was jailed following a "conspiracy from anti-national forces" since he opposed anti-India elements for the Tricolour’s sake.

OpIndia Staff
EAM assures release of Vishal Jood (R) from Australia prison soon/ Image Source: ET
197

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday assured Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that Haryana youth Vishal Jood, who has been arrested by the Australian police in an alleged hate crime case, would be released from prison in Australia very soon.

According to the reports, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday seeking his intervention to secure the release of Vishal Jood from the prison in Australia and appealed for immediate intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs in the matter.

Indian student Vishal Jood was arrested by Australian police on April 16 for involvement in an attack in Sydney. As per the Indian diaspora in Australia, Vishal Jood was arrested for taking on the Khalistani extremists and anti-India propagandists living in Australia in April this year. It has been two months since his arrest, and Australian authorities have neither released him on bail nor allowed Indian authorities to speak to him.

Following his arrest, hundreds of supporters have gathered in Sydney, Australia, in the last few days in support of Vishal Jood. There have been protests for his release in Karnal and Haryana districts.

The Haryana Chief Minister apprised Minister Jaishankar about the demonstrations in India, as well Australia in support of Vishal Jood. The Chief Minister also reportedly explained how Vishal had stood against anti-national forces, who later beat him up and implicated him in a false case.

“For the honor of tricolor in Sydney, Australia, Haryana’s young Vishal Jood fought firmly with anti-national forces and did not allow the tricolor to be insulted,” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted in support of the nationalist Indian Vishal Jood, who is currently in Australian police custody over charges of attacking Khalistani extremists in Sydney.

A statement released from the CM’s office said 24-years old Jood was innocent and was jailed following a “conspiracy from anti-national forces” since he opposed anti-India elements for the Tricolour’s sake.

Who is Vishal Jood?

Vishal Jood, the 24-year-old from Haryana, a student in Australia, was arrested on 16 April in Sydney for his alleged involvement in three criminal incidents. The Australian police officials picked Vishal Jood after a group of Indian nationalists had clashed with Khalistanis in Australia. Vishal Jood has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now. The police have arrested the Haryana-based Jood on charges of damage to property, affray, and assault.

Reportedly, Vishal has been accused of three crimes that allegedly occurred on 16 September 2020 and 14 and 28 February 2021. Interestingly, Khalistani activists have been named as ‘victims’ in all three cases. These Khalistani elements are believed to Indian-origin, however, they do not identify themselves as Indians but prefer being identified with their religious identity and support the idea of Khalistan.

Ever since the Sydney police arrested Vishal on dubious charges, supplemented by the purported videos presented by the Khalistanis, the Indian diaspora has been demanding the release of Vishal Jood. They have approached the Sydney police authorities, however, their efforts have gone in vain.

Meanwhile, Vishal’s lawyer took it up with prison authorities, threatening legal action, which led to the police adding further criminal charges against Vishal and transferring the case to a higher court to cause further trouble to Vishal and the Indians community.

Vishal Jood’s friends and family have alleged that Australian police have targeted Jood for frequently standing up for India and challenging Khalistani elements operating from Australian soil. Vishal Jood’s friends and family have said the police have acted under pressure from Khalistani groups to frame him.

Later, it emerged that Vishal Jood is a diabetic and did not have access to his medicine in jail. For days, his friends and family were denied access despite his medical condition. In fact, his friends, who spoke to OpIndia, has said that Vishal’s only fault was that he tried to take out a tricolour rally in support of India, which seems to have upset a few Khalistani groups back in Australia.

The father of Vishal Jood has been trying to access consular access to Vishal. However, the Indian High Commission in Australia had not obliged the requests of the Indian diaspora yet. Speaking to OpIndia, one of the members of the Indian diaspora had expressed his disappointment over the reluctance of the Indian High Commission to stand for the interests of the Indians. He claimed that the authorities are showing any interest in releasing Vishal Jood or seeking consular access.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘We have to clap like hijras?’ AAP leader’s video insulting Brahmins and Hindu rituals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
An old video where AAP leader Gopal Italia insults Satyanarayan, Bhagwad Kathas as 'useless things' has now gone viral.
News Reports

Opposition woes: Congress missing in action at the Rastra Manch, Prashant Kishore meeting Sharad Pawar and much more

Akshita Bhadauria -
As per a Times Now report, Prashant Kishor is allegedly working under 'Mission Delhi' to unite people against the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

‘It is our Dharma to help fellow Indians overcome the Covid crisis’: Nita Ambani at Reliance AGM

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speaking at the AGM, Nita Ambani stated that the Reliance Foundation has set up 116 vaccination centres across 109 cities in India and these platforms are being used for vaccination drives free of cost.

Abusive troll Kunal Kamra becomes ‘columnist’ for NYT, the perks that come when you toe Congress-left ecosystem agenda

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
Unknown idiots are propped up on international platforms and made famous as a reward for toeing Congress line.

Subramanian Swamy gets desperate as rumours of cabinet reshuffle gain ground: Hubris and delusions

Politics Nupur J Sharma -
With rumours gaining ground that there might be a cabinet shuffle on the cards, Subramanian Swamy has now started hankering

While Telangana CM claims Dalits who convert to Christianity get ‘respect they were denied’, the ground reality is different. Here is how

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
Telengana CM says Dalits convert to Christianity to get respect, but the Christian Dalits face discriminations faced by Hindu Dalits

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
News Reports

Former IFS officer Lakshmi M Puri sends legal notice to Congress supporter Saket Gokhale for misleading allegations against her

OpIndia Staff -
Alleged activist and Congress mouthpiece Saket Gokhale made baseless allegations against Lakshmi M Puri, wife of Hardeep Singh Puri
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
News Reports

After being slammed by Bombay HC for lack of evidence, Mumbai police names Arnab Goswami as an accused in second TRP chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV had submitted before Bombay HC that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Arnab Goswami in charge sheet to keep the investigation open
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Muslim family kills their own daughter and her Hindu lover in front of the boy’s mother

OpIndia Staff -
The 19-year-old Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, and his 18-year-old lover Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, a resident of the neighbouring Khanapur, were allegedly murdered by the father and other family members of the girl.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,612FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com