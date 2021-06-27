Germany: Immigrant shouts 'Allah hu Akbar' before killing 3 in knife attack

On Friday (June 25), a Somali immigrant went on a stabbing spree, killing 3 people and injuring 5 others, in the Wurzburg city of Germany. The deadly attack took place at around 5 pm in Barbarossa Square, which lies at the centre of the city.

As per reports, the unnamed accused has been identified as a 24-year-old immigrant from Somalia. He had been staying in Wurzburg city since 2015. According to eye witnesses, the accused had a big knife, which he used it to stab the passersby. During the attack, three people including a child and one of his parents was killed. An eyewitness informed that the accused shouted ‘Allah hu Akbar’ prior to attacking the victims.

Julia Runze, who witnessed the incident, informed, “He had a really big knife with him and was attacking people. Then many people tried to throw chairs or umbrellas or cellphones at him and stop him. The police then approached him and I think a shot was fired, you could hear that clearly.” As per the Lower Franconia police, the accused was arrested after the police fired a gunshot to his leg.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a man was seen trying to overpower the accused using a bag. The Somali immigrant was seen walking barefoot and wielding a huge knife.

In another video, locals at the Barbarossa Square were seen chasing and intimidating the attacker with sticks and chairs. The police had clarified that there was no ‘second suspect’ and that the people were out of danger. The cops informed that the accused did not know the victims and are now investigating the motive behind the knife attack.

While speaking about the matter, Bavaria’s security official Joachim Herrmann informed that the police were aware of the accused. “His condition had been noticed in recent months, including violent tendencies, and a few days ago he was put into compulsory psychiatric treatment,” Herrman added. He further informed that the ‘Islamic extremist motive’ behind the attack could not be ruled out as eye witnesses heard him yelling ‘Allah hu Akbar.’

“That suggests a possible Islamist motive, and that is also part of the investigation,” he pointed out. Herrman confirmed that three were had died while other 5 injured remained in critical condition. He added that it was unclear when they would survive after the attack. While condemning the incident, Bavaria’s governor Markus Soeder said, “We grieve with the victims and their families.”

Wurzburg is a city of 130,000 people and is located between Munich and Frankfurt. Germany had opened its borders for refugees from poverty-stricken and war-torn countries in the year 2015. Coincidentally, the accused began living in the Wurzburg city from the same year itself. Hundreds of people came forward to pay tribute to those killed in the deadly knife attack. They left flower bouquets, and candles outside a makeshift memorial for the deceased.

How Germany exacerbated the refugee crisis?

At the height of the migrant crisis in Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that the country had the ‘economic strength’ to take in refugees. She also claimed that there was no upper limit to the number of refugees that the country could take in. Angela Merkel had come under fierce criticism for not consulting the federal States. Seehofer, the leader of the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), had criticised the Chancellor and estimated that 30% of all refugees were from Syria. He had called upon the EU to cut funding to member States that reject mandatory refugee quotas.

A German study in 2018 found that the country’s fourth-most-populous state, Lower Saxony, witnessed an increase in violent crimes due to incoming migrants. Between 2007 and 2014, the region saw a 21.9% decline in such crimes. However, there was a 10.4% hike by 2016 end. It was found that Lower Saxony had about 7.5 lac residents without German citizenship. By 2016 end, only 1.5 lac migrants had applied for asylum. 92.1% of the total increase in crimes in Lower Saxony was attributed to the incoming migrants.

Bloomberg reported, “Between 2014 and 2016, the share of solved violent crimes attributed to asylum seekers increased to 13.3 percent from 4.3 percent — a disproportionately high share compared with the state’s foreign population… The breakdown of specific crimes committed by the asylum seekers is equally thought-provoking. In some 91 percent of murders and three-quarters of cases involving grave bodily damage, the victims are other migrants.”

The liberal, open-border policies of German Chancellor Angela Merkel had turned the country into the most sought after destination for refugees. Between January and December 2015, a whopping 1.091 million asylum-seekers registered with the German government for their distribution among federal States. However, in February 2016, the government conceded that it lost track of 13% of the asylum seekers. Reportedly, the migrants did not move to their accommodation and instead migrated to other European countries or kept living in the country illegally.

The result of left-liberal indoctrination was such that a German politician by the name of Selin Gören lied about the racial identity of the 3 perpetrators who raped her in 2016. The woman was caught off guard by the men at night in a playground and forced to perform sexual acts. She had concealed the fact that the accused spoke in Arabic /Farsi. She claimed that she did not want to stoke hatred against migrants in Germany. The policies of the German government to wholeheartedly welcome the refugees proved costly.