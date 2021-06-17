Thursday, June 17, 2021
Home News Reports What is green fungus, and what are its early symptoms? How to prevent infection:...
News Reports
Updated:

What is green fungus, and what are its early symptoms? How to prevent infection: All you need to know

Green fungus, also known as 'Aspergillosis', is a rare infection caused by commonly found species of fungi known as Aspergillus. This particular infection can cause bleeding from the nose and high fever.

OpIndia Staff
The first case of Aspergillus or green fungus infection in a Covid survivor has been reported in India
Green Fungus/ Representational Image/ Image Source: Business Standard
16

After Black fungus, White fungus, and then Yellow fungus, now ‘Green fungus’ has become a major concern for the Covid-19 patients in the country.

A case of Green fungus infection has been reported in a Covid-19 survivor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, which according to doctors, is possibly the first such reported case in the country. The 34-year-old, who had recovered from Covid-19, was infected with the Green fungus and he has been reportedly shifted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

So what is this Green fungus?

Green fungus, also known as ‘Aspergillosis’, is a rare infection caused by commonly found species of fungi known as Aspergillus. This particular infection can cause bleeding from the nose and high fever. The Green fungus can also cause severe weight loss and weakness.

There are over 180 known species of Aspergillus, however, fewer than 40 species are known to cause infection in humans, as per CDC. The common species that cause infection are A. flavus, A. terreus, A. niger

The fungus is found both indoors and outdoors, and most people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day.

The doctors have recorded all these symptoms in the Covid-19 recovered patient who was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai. However, doctors are yet to find the exact effects of the green fungus infection, and they are of the view that more research is needed on the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from Covid-19.

Causes of green fungus infection

According to experts, one can be affected by Aspergillosis or Green Fungus from simply breathing microscopic spores of the aspergillus fungus. In normal circumstances, the body’s immune system suppresses the growth of any spores within the body, however, in certain cases, the body cannot suppress the growth of the spores.

Patients with weak immune systems and those recovering or suffering from lung diseases like Covid-19 are at a higher risk of developing aspergillosis. The cause of the rising number of fungal infections in Covid-19 patients has been attributed to various factors, including lung damage, overuse of steroids, weakened immune system, and lowered infection control in overworked hospitals.

Fungal diseases are not communicable as they cannot transmit from one human to another or between people and animals.

Experts say that Aspergillosis or Green Fungus infection is just another colour-coded fungal disease developing in Covid-19 patients and survivors. Earlier, it was black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, then came white fungus, aka candida, and last came the yellow fungus, also known as aspergillosis. According to experts, fungal infections have been named for different colours, but the same species of fungi are often causing them.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has recently said, “There are various types of fungal infections such as candida, aspergillosis, cryptococcus, histoplasmosis and coccidioidomycosis. Mucormycosis, candida and aspergillosis are the ones observed more in those with low immunity.”

What are the common symptoms of Green fungus?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, invasive aspergillosis infections can have the following symptoms: Fever, Chest pain, Cough, Coughing up blood, Shortness of breath.

The CDC has also advised that patients, who have recently suffered or recovered from lung diseases like Covid-19, or people with currently weakened immune systems to protect themselves by avoiding dust, soil and other small particulate matter from entering their lungs by avoiding such areas and using N95 respirator masks.

How can oneself prevent from fungal infections?

As per health experts, fungal infections can only be prevented by maintaining good hygiene, oral and physical cleanliness. One should avoid areas with a lot of dust and stored contaminated water.

If one cannot avoid visiting these areas, they should maintain proper hygiene standards and wear an N95 respirator for prevention. Avoiding activities that involve close contact with soil or dust and washing your face and hands with soap and water regularly can keep you protected from such fungal infections.

What are Black, White and Yellow Fungus?

The life-threatening infection – ‘Black Fungus’ known as mucormycosis, has now been detected in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat among Covid-19 patients. Mucormycosis or Black Fungus is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a killer fungus – Mucor. It is believed that the fungal attacks are generally affecting Covid-19 recovered patients who have other comorbidities like diabetes, kidney or heart failure, cancer. In addition, patients who were administered steroids or have had a transplant are also facing symptoms.

White fungus, also known as candidiasis, is a serious fungal infection. According to the CDC, white fungus or invasive candidiasis will affect the blood, heart, brain, eyes, bones, or other parts of the body. Invasive candidiasis is caused by a yeast called Candida. However, it is not contagious in most cases.

Meanwhile, Yellow fungus causes laziness, loss of appetite, and weight loss in Covid-19 patients. In severe cases, the patient may experience pus leakage, a slow rate of healing of wounds, malnutrition, organ failure, and sunken eyes. The Yellow fungus infection is caused primarily due to poor hygiene.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfungal infection, black fungus, covid treatment
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

The churn in Bengal BJP is normal and on expected lines. Here is why I don’t worry too much about it

Abhishek Banerjee -
Candidates don’t matter so much in Bengal, party affiliations do. The TMC proved this beyond all possible doubt in 2021.
Media

The Wire tries to force fit a ‘hate crime’ angle in Ghaziabad incident only because victim is a Muslim

Nirwa Mehta -
The Wire lowers its bar, goes from whitewashing Islamist terrorists to defending random 'taveez maker' from rural Uttar Pradesh

‘Based on social media narrative than evidence and chargesheet: Delhi Police files SLP after Pinjra Tod accused get bail

Law OpIndia Staff -
On 15th June, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Jamia Milia Islamia student leader Asif Iqbal Tanha, far-left ‘activists’ Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Crime: Complaint filed against Swara Bhaskar, Twitter India MD, accused of fanning communal hate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite being called out as fake news, Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker continued to spread the lies that she heard the video wherein the men beating up the elderly Muslim man forced him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Organisation, that tried to help Prashant Bhushan keep illegal Rohingyas in India, could be compromised by China, UK Parliamentary Panel finds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UK House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee is all set to release a report that says that China is on its way to breaking up multilateral organisations

Watch: Bauna Saddam, man who hired Abdul to make ‘tabeez’ reveals details, occult material obtained from Ghaziabad elderly man

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
More details emerge in the Ghaziabad fake 'hate crime' case. Occult material, confession of man who hired him for his 'services' show how Abdul lied

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Did a journalist inadvertently end up revealing real reason why Rahul Gandhi ended his West Bengal rallies?

OpIndia Staff -
COVID-positive Rahul Gandhi cancelled his public rallies in West Bengal, but did not disclose it while announcing the same. He, instead, claimed it was being done in view of raging pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for fake ‘hate crime’. Details

Anurag -
The UP Police in its FIR stated that the accused tried to fan communal discord by spreading fake news that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,154FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com